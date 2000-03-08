Cottage Cheese Clam Dip

This creamy clam dip is excellent! Garnish with a pinch of paprika and bits of pimento. Nonfat yogurt may be substituted for the sour cream.

Recipe by Sara

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In a mixing bowl, mash the cottage cheese with a fork until it is smooth and creamy.

  • Combine the clams, sour cream, onion, salt, lemon juice, clam juice and pepper with the cottage cheese. Refrigerate the mixture and allow it to chill for 30 minutes, or until it thickens.

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 22.7mg; sodium 392.9mg. Full Nutrition
