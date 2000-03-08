Cottage Cheese Clam Dip
This creamy clam dip is excellent! Garnish with a pinch of paprika and bits of pimento. Nonfat yogurt may be substituted for the sour cream.
This creamy clam dip is excellent! Garnish with a pinch of paprika and bits of pimento. Nonfat yogurt may be substituted for the sour cream.
I was looking for a good clam dip and this is it! I used regular cottage cheese and sour cream. I think fat-free is just to bland. I also substituted chopped clams for minced and used scallions instead of grated onion for some color. Thanks Joane!!Read More
I followed this recipe exactly and was surprised; it did not have any flavor - could not taste the clams at all! Maybe it was the brand of clams I used?? Neither wanting to waste the ingredients, nor having any more clams, I added some onion soup mix, some more black pepper and half a grated onion. Then it was pretty good, even improved the texture, but still not what l was looking for - a great low-fat clam dip recipe.Read More
I was looking for a good clam dip and this is it! I used regular cottage cheese and sour cream. I think fat-free is just to bland. I also substituted chopped clams for minced and used scallions instead of grated onion for some color. Thanks Joane!!
You definetly have to let this recipe sit for awhile. THis tastes great with kettle chips
I followed this recipe exactly and was surprised; it did not have any flavor - could not taste the clams at all! Maybe it was the brand of clams I used?? Neither wanting to waste the ingredients, nor having any more clams, I added some onion soup mix, some more black pepper and half a grated onion. Then it was pretty good, even improved the texture, but still not what l was looking for - a great low-fat clam dip recipe.
My old boss use to make this, it was so good. I used regular cottage cheese and sour cream. And I only had 2 cups of cottage cheese so I put in 1/2 cup of sour cream. Turned out pretty close to what I had before... good enough to eat right away, but I think you're suppose to refrigerate it overnight or something. :)
This is an okay dip, as written, but it really needs more "oomph." I and my co-workers didn't get enough of the clam taste. I like the idea of using cottage cheese, but I think more tweaking is in order.
I'll give it 4 cuz I zooped it up from the get-go from the reviews. 1/2 tsp. onion had to be a mistake. 2c.cottage, 1/2c.yogurt/sourcream, 1/4c. onion/scallion/leeks/chives, 1 can of clams drained - I used whole, slightly chopped; dill cilantro paprika, ground black pepper. Loosen w as much lemon and clam juice as it will take. Could also add minced jalapeno, celery and/or roast red pepper.
This was so bland.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections