Herbed Cheese Puffs

Filled with a savory cheese and herb mixture, these puffy biscuits are simple, delicious and make a great party appetizer. I have made these for years and they are always a hit!

By Kaylee

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
30 puffs
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking sheet.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together Parmesan cheese, Romano cheese, mayonnaise, basil, oregano, green onions and garlic.

  • Separate each unbaked biscuit vertically into 3 pieces. Spread 1 tablespoon cheese mixture on each piece.

  • Arrange pieces in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven 10 to 12 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Serve warm!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 505.5mg. Full Nutrition
