Herbed Cheese Puffs
Filled with a savory cheese and herb mixture, these puffy biscuits are simple, delicious and make a great party appetizer. I have made these for years and they are always a hit!
Thanks for sharing, Kaylee. These were excellent. I like the texture of phyllo better than canned biscuits, so I put the filling in mini muffin tins that were lined with phyllo. I also used 1/2 cup cream cheese and 1/2c mayo, instead of a whole cup of mayo.
O.K. but I won't make these again. There was no way I was going to use one cup of mayo so I reduced to half cup and used some sour cream. Still tasted like refrigerated biscuits that were greasy.
This took no time at all and came out fabulous! My husband and I devoured them. I just spread a good helping of the mixture on top of each biscuit, indenting the center a bit and baked. Wonderful recipe!!
Excellent appetizer. Quick to put together and tasty. Served these as an appetizer at Thanksgiving dinner and they disappeared quickly.
These were great! I grow basil and oregano in my garden, so everything was super fresh. This recipe was quick and easy, especially if you're good with a knife. They smelled so good, my friends couldn't wait for them to cool.
These were really good and quite easy to make. I made the mixture up the day before which helped me be able to quickly assemble them just before the guests arrived.
SUPER rich, but a good app. I tried it again with decreasing mayo and cheese added more herbs and it was much better. A good easy appetizer.
I took someone's advice and used dry basil, however I used way to much. I also misread the instructions and made one puff out of the entire bisquit. Oops. However, I think they came out good. Next time I will be more careful. :)
Everyone begs me for this recipe! Big Hit!
I loved these, but my husband didn't. It was the biscuits that he didn't like. Said they were too buttery with all the cheese. Next time I will try a different biscuit. Thanks!!
Delicious ! A big hit with neighbors and my two kids. Really easy, too. I'll make again!
Delicious! I doubled the recipe and substituted 5 oz. each of shredded parmesan and romano cheeses instead of grated. I also used dried herbs instead of fresh - just use half the amount.
Excellent, delicious recipe, Kaylee! I've made them 4 times since Thanksgiving and have given the recipe to 6 friends already. I just can't believe how easy they are to make!
Very rich and very easy to make. Cut back on the mayo, and used dried herbs. Will try them again with a mixture of green onions and fresh chives. Thanks!
Super Yummy! Hard to not keep eating them :)
I personally didn't care for these BUT my friends and family enjoyed these. I just didn't like the biscuit dough taste...I think another dough would be better but then again, there were others that liked these the way they were. Also, instead of cutting into thirds, I cut just in half and they turned out fine.
Rich in flavor- very good :)
I took simple street and just spread the topping on whole Pillsbury Grands JR biscuits. Instead of grated cheese, I used fresh shredded. Also had to use dried herbs. My husband seemed to really like them and rated them a 5. I thought they were alright, more like a 3, so I'll give them a 4 overall.
