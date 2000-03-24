Green Bean Bundles
Steamed and then baked, these scrumptious green beans take on great flavor, because they are wrapped in bacon and bathed in a savory sauce. This recipe is best when you marinate the bundles overnight.
These are so yummy and scruptous! My husband loved them! And I really liked the fact that I could marinate them overnight. It helped the next to do just pop them in the oven. This recipe made 10 bundles. Can't wait to make them again!Read More
I really didn't think that the flavor of these greenbeans were worth all of the effort. In my opinion, they tasted like the were missing something. I served these to my guests on Thanksgiving and they were impressed because of the wrapping, but I ended up throwing a can of stewed tomatoes over them in the end to "balance them out". Also I don't think you need to pre cook if your going to marinate overnight. They would have turned out just fine if they were chilled with the marinade and then cooked a bit longer then recommended. Mine turned out a little burnt after following these instructions. SorryRead More
This was super easy and super good. If you feel too lazy to make these into bundles, you can just tear up the bacon and toss everything into the casserole to bake. I added a few water chestnuts for the crunchy texture.
Mmmm mmm. We steamed the beans and partially cooked the bacon first and let them sit in the marinade for 5-6 hours before assembling to bake. The marinade had a mouth watering aroma. Wonderful recipe. Definitely will make again when beans are more in season.
I took these to an agency Christmas party and everybody wanted the recipe. I prefer not to marinate the beans overnight. Steamed the beans and wrapped with the bacon. Next morning poured the sauce over and baked. I did use low sodium soy and worchestershire.
This was going out on a limb for me. I cook the same thing all of the time. I can say I was impressed, my husband was impressed and my kids. I will be adding this to my "weekly" rotation. Excellent!
I went the lazy way and crumbled the bacon and put everything together in a casserole dish and marinated overnight and then baked them the next day for a New Year's Day dinner. Everyone said they were good, however, they were salty and I would recommend using the low sodium varieties of the sauces. I think that you could even cut the marinade in half because it makes a lot.
Excellent recipe! The only thing I would have done differently is marinate the string beans in the sauce for a stronger flavour.
VERY GOOD! Here's how I made them: bought a big bag of organic frozen green beans. Put about 2lbs in a bowl in the microwave, and cooked for 5 minutes (just until they were warmed through, not really cooked). Poured the marinade over the beans, and let soak overnight in the fridge. Sliced the bacon in half length-wise (long skinny strips) and cooked until just barely light brown. Drained on paper towels, then made the bundles, tying the bacon around them (discarded marinade). Put in the 400 degree over for 10 minutes, and they were PEFECT!
I saw a similar recipe in InStyle magazine. Tori Spelling makes these for her freinds They are good. I have made them before for special occasions, such as, Easter.
Made these for Thanksgiving and they were a hit. They're a little work but you can do ahead. Yummy marinade/sauce.
I've been making these every Thanksgiving for years! However, I always use fresh green beans and blanch them for 3-4 minutes until bright green (faster than steaming). As a more healthy alternative toss the blanched green beans with some olive oil, a touch of dijon mustard, garlic salt & pepper. Another speedy shortcut: cook the bacon for 2-3 minutes in the microwave before wrapping around the green beans. Delicious!
These are fantastic... everyone loved them at our family reunion and I came home with an empty dish. I used minced fresh garlic instead of garlic salt (used 4 cloves for 2 lbs. of beans), used low-sodium soy sauce and reduced the Worchestershire to 3T. I just didn't want them to taste too salty and those little bundles came out just right IMO :) And yes, marinating the bundles overnight really helped. What a great recipe.. I know I'll make this often!
Very good. I wish I had marinated the beans overnight. Very good. I microwaved the bacon separately and then the beans and then roasted. Thanks for the recipe!
These were Ohhh soooo goood! We boiled the marinade for about 5 minutes to reduce it before we added it to the beans. What Flavor!!! I love green beans but these are my favorite now!
Delicious! I marinated overnight as suggested, and the sauce was wonderful. Bacon and green beans together is a suprisingly tasty combination. But if you're avoiding fats, you can still make the beans and sauce without the bacon and really dress up those boring old beans!
These bundles are impressive when you have company. The taste is a bit strong, but pretty good. My guests raved, and it is a neat way to serve, otherwise, boring green beans.
My kids made this for our Thanksgiving Feast and it was so easy and Yummy. Enjoy.
Good base idea...The marinade is a tad watered down. I added another beef cube, 2 tablespoons of Balsamic, 1/2 a teaspoon of red pepper, pinch of salt and about 1/2 a cup of white wine. Then I simmered it until it thickened a bit. Marinated it in the fridge over night. Nice!
I liked them, thought they were good...my entire family, including my 3 year old really liked them. The only thing I thought was a draw back about this recipe is that I had to dirty so many dishes just to cook it. If you really, really like green beans and aren't afraid to try something new, then I would suggest you try this recipe.
terrific stuff! makes a monster showing at any occasion! highly recommeneded.
I brought this to a party and everyone raved and wanted the recipe! Try using low sodium soy and worcestershire sauce.
We took these to a dinner party and everyone raved over them. The best beans I have ever had. (Too bad it takes so long to wrap the bacon.)
takes time, but well worth it.
I made this last night for my family. I just want to say thank you for this recipe. My husband loved them and my niece who hates green beans ate all of them. This one is a keeper. Thanks Jessica
This was a very tasty dish! I followed the recipe exactly (which I rarely do) and it was delicious. I made these the night before, which was really nice. Husband, who isn't a big veggie eater loved them, and Mother-In-Law is still raving about them! Enjoy!
I thought this was great, very tasty, I came off looking like a gourmet!! thanks for helping me fool the in laws
I made this for Christmas dinner to go with a prime rib and it was wonderful. It was the perfect accompaniment to beef. My husband who hardly ever eats vegetables ate several servings and has already asked me to make them again for New Year's Eve. I did marinate overnight and the flavor was wonderful.
I read about the short cut someone posted regarding buying the steamed beans in a bag...great idea! I have another time saving idea to add...buy the pre-cooked bacon at Sams/Costco. I also shaved carrots and added the carrots to the bundles for a burst of color. Definitely make a day ahead and marianate the beans, mmm mmm.
I was disappointed. It's not clear from the recipe when to marinade the green beans (after or before steaming?) and I found the sauce way too salty.
I got rave reviews when I brought these wonderful green beans to a barbeque. They were, however, gone way too fast! I would recommend making more "servings" then what it suggests. People could probably eat 3 "servings" so keep this in mind when you scale it to your needs.
This was the second time I've made these. They look wonderful and taste wonderful and are easy to make. They make a lovely presentation on special occasions - but are so easy and tasty that you don't need to wait for one! Thank you for a recipe that I have already made again!
Absolutely the best. Had them for Thanksgiving but so easy and delicious, I won't wait for a special occasion to make them again. I think letting them marinate overnight is a must.
It is a great dish to make when company is coming over. It just is a little long to prepare. But definately worth it.
These were good. I like the flavor of the bacon with the beans. I think it would be great to thicken the liquid a bit after the baking and pour over the beans lightly.
These are so yummy that even my picky 11 year old goes back for seconds, and sometimes thirds! I've typically made them exactly as the recipe reads, but this time I skipped steaming the beans first and instead of wrapping into bundles, went ahead and fully cooked the bacon and crumbled it into the marinade. I let them marinate for about 6 hours and then baked as directed. They came out just as delicious (although not as pretty ;-)
These were a big hit at Christmas dinner. Pleased my picky mother-in-law. I streched the recipe pretty far to include most of 2 lbs of green beans (cheated and used the pre-washed steam-in-bag kind) and a whole pound of bacon. I just crammed as many bundles into my baking dish as I could until the bacon ran out. I had some beans leftover, but they were mostly the broken or little puny beans. Used the best, biggest and longest beans first. Used the same quantity of marinade as the recipe calls for. Followed the marinade recipe to the letter and marinated overnight and baked in marinade too. Used low-sodium bacon and soy sauce. Flavor was savory and complemented the beans well. Would go good with beef. Lots of compliments on presentation and flavor, and no left-overs to bring home!!! Will make again, didn't think it tasted salty at all.
I steamed the green beans the night before I needed to serve them until they were perfectly steamed. Pre-cooked the bacon about 1/2 way, wrapped the bundles, made the sauce and let them soak for about 20 hours overnight, then stuck them in the oven. The flavor was phenomenal; my only complaint (which someone else may have a solution to) was that though the green beans started looking shriveled and whitered; they were very "al dente" which some guests loved and some weren't as crazy about. This recipe is definitely a keeper though
All I can say is, "WOW!" These were the hit of the feast. My 8 year old ate 5 bunddles! Of the things I served for Christmas dinner, my guests asked for this recipe and that of the Fried Sweet Potatoes. Scrumptious!
This is awesome! I served this last night on my husbands b-day with steaks and baked potato. It was a great addition to the meal. Very nice presentation, wonderful flavor. I would not change a thing about it. Every one loved it and asked when I would make it again. Thanks for a great recipe.
Apparently I've missed some instruction about what to do with those two cups of marinade. I followed the recipe exactly and became skeptical when I saw the green beans nearly covered with the marinade. I assumed that some of it would bake away but was wrong. Thus, last night with guests watching, I had to use a baster to suck out at least two cups of the liquid. The beans tasted OK, nothing special. I much preferr an older/different recipe without marinade.
Very disappointing after all the rave reviews! I made it exactly according to directions, even marinated the beans. Beans were tough & not all that tasty.
very very yummy! I saw my mom shoving them in her mouth whole lol my bf ate 7 of them and restrained from eating more.......... Nuff said
sooo good! made it just like the recipe said. everyone loved it
These Bean Bundles were to die for!
I have made this recipe twice. The first time I marinated the bundles overnight and they turned out much better than the second time when I didn't.
I followed the recipe except I didn't tie the beans in bundles, just added the bacon to the dish. Disappointed after reading the reviews!
These are great! I steamed the beans and marinated them overnight. Early the next day I made the bundles and put them back into the marinade. About 20 min before dinnerI put them on a sheet pan with sides and heated them in the oven. I then ran them under the broiler to crisp the bacon. Everyone loved them. They tasted great and the presentation was impressive. Thanks for the recipe.
My mother used to make something similar, but she didn't like to fool with the bundles, so she would make a casserole instead. This time of year, it is difficult for me to find fresh green beans, so I used canned whole green beans - 2 cans - instead. I made it into a casserole. It was really good. Next time, in keeping with the casserole approach since I am lazy like my mother, I would definitely decrease the brown sugar, add more soy sauce, and decrease the boullion liquid using 2 cubes in a lesser amount. Thanks for a great recipe!
Quick and easy for an elegant side dish that gets rave reviews.
I followed the directions exactly as written. Even marinated them overnight. Don't know what all the fuss is about. They were tough and salty.
I modified this a bit since I didn't have bacon. I did, however, have turkey lunchmeat so I sliced the meat into thirds lengthwise and used the turkey meat to wrap the bundles. I did marinate overnight and heated up in the oven for dinner. I put it at 375 and it was still a little lukewarm after 15-20 minutes, so I'd say it needs baked longer if starting from the fridge. Of course, it could just be my oven that takes forever. I definitely think these need marinated--the flavor wasn't too strong, but it was still there after marinating overnight. My guess is that if you cook as is without marinating the flavor might not be there. All in all, we really liked these. Yes, a bit time consuming but if you do it in steps it's not so hard. I made these and another green bean recipe last night so as to steam the beans all at once, which helped. Thanks for the recipe!
EXCELLENT! They were a bit time consuming to wrap, but well worth the effort. I did find that I had to encourage guests to try them...they thought they were just boring green beans w/ bacon. Once they tasted them, they didn't last long at all. These will be a repeat for me.
We had these for Thanksgiving. They were terrific. I used this recipe mainly because I was looking for something different besides the old greenbean caserole. Instead of using raw bacon I used fully cooked bacon. It cut back on some of the grease and was a lot quicker to prepare.
Super presentation for a side dish. They are adorable and look like something you would see in a gourmet restaurant! I will definitely make this recipe again.
Giving this recipe 3 stars only because no one said they hated it, but as for me, that sauce was NOT good and I won't make it again. I will, however, do the bundles again 'cause it's a nice presentation and worked pretty well. But the sauce was a yuk with too much sugar and worcestershire sauce.
These were delicious. Next time I'll turn them over half way thru cooking to make sure the bacon is cooked evenly. Great leftovers, just poured more soy sauce overtop.
My family loved this. I thought that the worchesteshire sauce would be overpowering, but no. I will be making this again in a few days for a big party at my house. A keeper.
Superb!
Not bad at all. I thought the Worcestershire Sauce was pretty overpowering, so I added some water. I basted the bundles a couple of times, and they turned out pretty flavorful. Thanks, Jessica.
SUPER EASY! I have a veggie steamer and that made it so much quicker! We loved it!
Believe it or not, this recipe has replaced our traditional green bean casserole for holidays. We have made them for every holiday for the last 3 years. They are awesome! Thanks so much for the recipe!
I served this dish for a family gathering and received rave reviews! Thanks for the recipe!
I make these every year for the holidays. They are fabulous. I use whole frozen green beans and steam cook them until they are still crisp. Thin sliced bacon works better than thick. Definately, marinate overnight before cooking.
I made them for a dinner party. They were delicious and the presentation of the bundles was impressive
very good, nothing special.
We were disappointed there wasn't more pazaz considering the ingredients. Seemed very bland. If we do this one again, we will certainly modify.
I use turkey bacon so had more substance and less fat. Also use whole green beans from can- Delmonte Blue Lake. They are always the first to go!!
All the flavors were great and worked well together, but I must have messed up somewhere along the way. Both the bacon and the green beans were rubbery, and the texture ruined it. Wrapping the green beans was kind of a pain and they didn't want to stay wrapped. Then eating them wrapped meant nibbling down the ends and then getting the bacony part in the middle. Were I to try this again, I'd just fully cook the bacon (just crumbled in) and green beans and let it sit in the marinade rather than bake in it.
very tasty! I used both turkey bacon and pork bacon and both were good. I didn't put any of bouillon water in baking dish in order to keep crisp bacon.
these are absolutely wonderful
I make these for almost any holiday or event. They are a crowd pleaser!
I've made this recipe a few times and it always gets rave reviews. This year I "unbundled" the beans for ease of prep for a side dish to our Christmas dinner. I steamed and marinated the beans for about 6 hours and cooked the bacon separately. Then I threw the beans in a 400 degree oven and cooked them until the liquid was bubbling then tossed the bacon back on top to crisp it up for the last 5-10 minutes. Came out great and no need to fuss with the bundling.
These are the BOMB! I could not stop eating them, try them and you'll see, yum!
The only way I can get the DH and the 3 boys to all eat green beans every time. I have made this numerous times and taken it to potlucks, it's always a favorite. Thanks for a great veg recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner. They were delicious. I only wish I knew how to get the bacon crispier. Next time I will try baking them on a rack and basting with the sauce.
My sister has to bring these to every family dinner. To save time, she has started laying the bacon on top instead of bundling and it is devoured just as fast!
the best. there is never any leftover when i make these. tried them with pork another time with turkey. fabulous
While the prep was relatively easy, my husband and I were very disappointed with the flavor, which I can only describe as "odd." I may try doctoring the ingredient proportions, or change ingredients entirely.
I made these for Thanksgiving dinner and they came out great...Everyone loved them....I didn't use quite all of the sauce, and the only thing I did different was that I used frozen green beans (whole) that were from our garden (blanched, vacuum packed then frozen) I thawed my beans, then put them in another larger vacuum bag and poured the sauce in and vacuumed as much air out as I could and sealed them up. I kept them in the fridge like that for a couple of hours until I was ready to make the bundles....and once in the baking dish, I poured the sauce over them and baked ....they were wonderful...
Since there are only 2 of us I used less than a pound of beans. I followed the recipe as presented and we both enjoyed this side dish immensely. We decided since we like garlic a lot that next time we would add 3 or 4 cloves of sliced garlic to the marinade in addition to the measured amount of powder garlic. Sometimes I overdo things a bit, we will see. The mixture of ingredients was flavorful with the strongest being the soy sauce.
Just getting around to rating this....I made this for a romantic Valentine's dinner for my husband and I. I didn't want to have just something plain given the occasion and this seemed to fit the bill. Very easy and tasted great! A few weeks later I made it for guests and they just raved. I have it in my recipe box now. Really a treat for just plain old green beans!:)
These were so delicious!!!!!!
I thought these were pretty good...a little salty for my taste.
I just recently discovered these delicious bundles of joy. My family loves them and they are one of the most requested vegetable at our dinner table. Made them for Thanksgiving and there were none left. Thank you for sharing!
My go to green bean bundles. Love the flavor, but bacon makes the dish. Use good thick quality bacon (I use Trader Joe's Nitrate free)
My son has asked for these over and over! These are great!
I actually made it two ways, just as the recipe stated and wrapping the beans in Genoa salami. The guest loved the bacon wrapped but a couple of them said the salami wrap was two dry.
These were really good. I loved the flavor and they look impressive. I marinaded the green beans in the sauce for a few hours and think that helped with the flavor. I blanched the green beans, but wonder if I could have just put them in with the warm sauce to "cook" them a little then just rely on the oven to do the rest. I like my green beans crisp-tender anyway.
Steamed the beans then followed the rest of the instructions except for added extra glaze after baking. Very well seasoned and cooked perfectly
Didn't really care for this.
This was a delicious recipe. I didn't make the sauce, the bacon and beans were perfect together and didn't need the additional flavor. My family loved them, they flew off the plate.
I marinated the beans for awhile in the sauce after steaming them. I chose to put the wrapped beans on a sheet pan and bake them that way. I took the extra sauce and reduced it. I used it as a drizzle over the beans before serving them.
I love these and have served them to people who don't like green beans...and they love it!! The bundles make the best presentation but I've also saved on time by crumbling the bacon over the beans and dumping it all in a 9x13 dish.
Tried this today and plan on adding it to the thanksgiving line up! Full of flavor! Thank you!
Very Good...
I had bacon and a pile of fresh green beans from the garden and thought I'd give this recipe a shot! Well, the casserole variety, that is, because reasons. Namely the one-month-old over there who will wake up at any moment. So I started by sautéing garlic in butter and a little bacon grease. Which isn't in the recipe, but every savory thing I make starts with garlic and butter. That all got toasty while the beans steamed. Then I carefully measured the four tablespoons of soy sauce. You just scrolled up to look at the recipe again, didn't you? Because that's not what the recipe said. I just can't read, apparently. Turns out that much soy sauce in that concentrated a sauce is inedible, no matter what you do to it. So I poured that out and started over. With no toasted garlic this time, alas. Since I have no Worcestershire sauce, I forged on without it. Did you just cringe? Huh, I could have sworn you did... Anyway, then I added a little ketchup (and then a little more and then some barbeque sauce) and pepper. I figured it needed something more sour to balance the sugar, so I put in vinegar. I threw it all in a casserole, and... actually, it's still in the casserole, waiting to bake. I am certain the recipe is lovely the way it's written, so I'm giving the author full stars. Meanwhile I'm going to go make rice pilaf and write a letter of apology to my husband, just in case this all turns out horribly, horribly wrong...
Little bland for my taste but the fam loved it.
these have been a big hit for all christmas parties. A bit time consuming but worth it...
