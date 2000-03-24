Green Bean Bundles

Steamed and then baked, these scrumptious green beans take on great flavor, because they are wrapped in bacon and bathed in a savory sauce. This recipe is best when you marinate the bundles overnight.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until partially cooked. Drain, cut each piece in half, and set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place the green beans on a rack or special steamer basket over the boiling water. Cover with a lid so that the steam does not escape. Steam for a few minutes until the green beans are done. Set the green beans aside. Reserve about 2 cups of the water and dissolve the bouillon cube in it.

  • Take a bundle of green beans (4 or 5) and wrap them with a piece of bacon. Secure with a toothpick if necessary. Place the bundles in a shallow baking dish.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the reserved stock with the Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, butter, brown sugar, and garlic powder. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

  • Pour the sauce over the bundles and bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 20 minutes or until the bacon is done.

