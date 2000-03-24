Green Bean Bundles

I had bacon and a pile of fresh green beans from the garden and thought I'd give this recipe a shot! Well, the casserole variety, that is, because reasons. Namely the one-month-old over there who will wake up at any moment. So I started by sautéing garlic in butter and a little bacon grease. Which isn't in the recipe, but every savory thing I make starts with garlic and butter. That all got toasty while the beans steamed. Then I carefully measured the four tablespoons of soy sauce. You just scrolled up to look at the recipe again, didn't you? Because that's not what the recipe said. I just can't read, apparently. Turns out that much soy sauce in that concentrated a sauce is inedible, no matter what you do to it. So I poured that out and started over. With no toasted garlic this time, alas. Since I have no Worcestershire sauce, I forged on without it. Did you just cringe? Huh, I could have sworn you did... Anyway, then I added a little ketchup (and then a little more and then some barbeque sauce) and pepper. I figured it needed something more sour to balance the sugar, so I put in vinegar. I threw it all in a casserole, and... actually, it's still in the casserole, waiting to bake. I am certain the recipe is lovely the way it's written, so I'm giving the author full stars. Meanwhile I'm going to go make rice pilaf and write a letter of apology to my husband, just in case this all turns out horribly, horribly wrong...