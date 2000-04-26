Lemon Butter
Serve this thick and creamy, lemon-flavored butter warm over gingerbread or blueberry muffins. You can also top ice cream with it! This recipe will also work with margarine instead of butter.
Serve this thick and creamy, lemon-flavored butter warm over gingerbread or blueberry muffins. You can also top ice cream with it! This recipe will also work with margarine instead of butter.
Oh this recipe is just devine! So very easy to make. I tripled the batch for this mornings breakfast pancakes and tomorrow nights lemon chicken. I added the slightest dusting of saffron powder to give it that georgous golden yellow colour. Stay with it on the stove top and stir constantly because once it starts this sauce will go from runny to thick in seconds ! love it :)Read More
It was ok, but I found it a little bland. It's more like a sauce.Read More
Oh this recipe is just devine! So very easy to make. I tripled the batch for this mornings breakfast pancakes and tomorrow nights lemon chicken. I added the slightest dusting of saffron powder to give it that georgous golden yellow colour. Stay with it on the stove top and stir constantly because once it starts this sauce will go from runny to thick in seconds ! love it :)
This is a very good recipe. It's quite easy, the instructions are simple to follow, and it comes out well every time. I used it as a sauce for a side dish I made, but I think this is better suited as a desert topping. Still very good, and I'll make it again!
Nice recipe. I did add about an extra tablespoon of butter to make the flavour more buttery. I used this to drizzle over crepes topped with whipped cream.
Simple and clear recipie with ingredients that are easy to find. I used 2 Tbs of flour since I didnt have cornstarch. The final consistancy was closer to a gelatin than I had expected which may or may not be due to the subsitution. Although it did taste great over pancakes.
This recipe is simple and delicious. I used it with a lemon muffin recipe that was a little bland after baking. This recipe is perfect. The lemon butter definitely made the muffins more pleasing to serve. I did add a drop of yellow food coloring for presentation sake only. Easy and such a tasty butter. Will go into my favorite recipe file. Thanks!
Such a good sauce for crepes!! But I would also use it over pound cake or ice cream. Delicious! Thanks for such an easy, good recipe!
This is fabulous! We made it to go on our Lemon Pancakes. It was SO good! My son wants it for dinner again tonight. He love love loves anything lemon and this is perfect! Thanks for a great recipe.
It was wonderful, but more like a glaze than butter.
It was ok, but I found it a little bland. It's more like a sauce.
Yummm! This is so good! Super easy too! Vanilla ice cream + fresh blueberries + Lemon butter = delicious summer dessert :)
Yummy!!! I use this as a sauce on a stir fry. I can not say enough on the flavor. My daughter loves it on toast....
Excellent and easy peasy. :)
I love this stuff! I serve it with "Orange Rice Cake" from this site, and replace the orange in that recipe with lemon. Thanks for sharing dramstad!
really really good and extremely easy. don't need to add the butter if you don't want to (i'm volunteering in albania and the butter has an odd flavor here so i did it once with and once without and was pleased with both)
This recipe is SOOOOOO good! I served it in the center of rolled homemade crepes topped with powdered sugar. SO SO SO good!
WOAH. My first batch came out sickeningly sweet and I wondered why everyone else loved this. And I realize why now. I added TWICE the sugar I should have! So I remade it, and I can fully agree that it's the bomb. I added extra lemon and yellow food coloring because I LOVE lemon. Now it's the bomb--in a good way!
I don't care for pancake syrup or maple syrup (go figure), so I was very interested in trying this out. I am so glad I did, I love it. It's very easy to make. It's great on pancakes, crepes, muffins, angel food cake.
Quick, easy, and so delicious!
Ive been making this for a decade to go atop fresh crepes and it is fabulous! A small dalop of whipping cream atop a crepe drizzled with lemon butter is a decadent breakfast ;)
Very yummy. After the first time making this I added a little extra lemon zest the next few times and it was delicous. Also, I followed someone elses review and added a little yellow food coloring to give it a nice yellow color as I was giving this away as gifts.
Served over warm gingerbread. Yum!
Wonderful. Made it as a topping for persimmon pudding (on this site), which is a holiday family tradition of ours but on the brink of extinction due to aging matriarchy. The only thing I did differently is to mix the cornstarch with 1/8 of the called for water so I could control the thickness and added a few shards of zest at the end with the butter, for looks. Thank you for the recipe.
Fantastic!
This recipe was amazing. I made a double batch with a little extra zest because I went a little overboard zesting. Used this on a lemon wacky cake, and honestly could've just drunk the sauce. Will make again.
Awesome
This was great. I used Meyer lemons because they were on sale. To reduce the calories I uses Equal sugar & reduced fat butter. I also increased the lemon zest to suit my taste.
Sooooo gooood!!! I actually didn't even put the butter in it.. I used it for some filling in some cupcakes. It would be awesome with the butter over some pancakes.. my next use for this!! I did find that my 1 lemon didn't quite have that lemony pop I was going for, so added some extra lemon juice and that did it. May e just a tap or two more and it was perfect...maybe I just has a sweet lemon!! haha!
Delicious as is! I love lemon meringue pie. Obviously the filling is the show stopper! This recipe is greate
Love it so much!
Definitely more of a syrup or sauce, but the taste is fabulous! I took someone else's suggestion of adding yellow food coloring to make it look more lemony. Yummy!
I'm not sure what I was expecting with lemon butter but this recipe congealed way too thick and did not have enough of a lemon flavor. It turned into more of a really thick gelatin and would crumble into little balls when I tried to spread it. After I quadrupled the amount of lemon juice, the flavor was definitely better but this recipe just didn't work as a spread.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections