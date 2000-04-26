Lemon Butter

4.7
36 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve this thick and creamy, lemon-flavored butter warm over gingerbread or blueberry muffins. You can also top ice cream with it! This recipe will also work with margarine instead of butter.

Recipe by Lana D

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
8 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 tablespoons
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, cornstarch, and lemon zest. Stir in water and lemon juice, and continue stirring. After the mixture thickens and bubbles, continue to heat and stir for another two minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove the sauce from the heat and stir in the butter. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 2g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 14.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022