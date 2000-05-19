Special Occasion Smoked Bluefish Pate

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This easy recipe is a classic holiday standby. Smoked bluefish is blended into a creamy, zesty spread. Smoked salmon or tuna may be substituted for bluefish. Serve with crackers.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Break up smoked bluefish and place in a food processor with cream cheese. Use pulse setting to blend smooth. Mix in prepared Dijon-style mustard and horseradish. Blend to desired consistency. Increase amounts of mustard and horseradish, if desired. Cover and chill in the refrigerator 6 hours, or overnight, before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 5g; cholesterol 20.1mg; sodium 199.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022