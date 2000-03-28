Rice Surprise

19 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A wonderful Mennonite dessert, my grandmother used to make this light pudding for family gatherings. Enjoy!

By Brenda Moore

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring salted water to a boil. Add rice, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Rinse, drain, and chill the cooked rice.

  • In a small glass or metal mixing bowl, whip the cream, adding sugar gradually until the cream becomes fluffy. Then, fold the whipped cream and drained pineapple into the chilled, cooked rice. Spoon the mixture into dessert dishes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 33.2g; cholesterol 122.3mg; sodium 34.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022