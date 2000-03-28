Rice Surprise
A wonderful Mennonite dessert, my grandmother used to make this light pudding for family gatherings. Enjoy!
A wonderful Mennonite dessert, my grandmother used to make this light pudding for family gatherings. Enjoy!
I used orzo pasta (I was making some anyway for another dish--I just threw in extra especially for this dessert) and Truvia in place of the white sugar (I googled the amount and I got eight packets to equal 1/3 of a cup). I chilled my Kitchen Aid mixer and beater attachment for an hour or so before whipping the cream. As I was whipping the cream, I gradually added one packet at a time until I'd added them all. This was a wonderful dessert--the kids and I thought it was incredible. I was so tickled that I pulled it off using orzo and Truvia! I can't get over how easy it was. I think I might take one of the other reviewer's suggestions and try using chopped mandarin oranges and maybe a little unsweetened coconut in this dessert next time.Read More
I used orzo pasta (I was making some anyway for another dish--I just threw in extra especially for this dessert) and Truvia in place of the white sugar (I googled the amount and I got eight packets to equal 1/3 of a cup). I chilled my Kitchen Aid mixer and beater attachment for an hour or so before whipping the cream. As I was whipping the cream, I gradually added one packet at a time until I'd added them all. This was a wonderful dessert--the kids and I thought it was incredible. I was so tickled that I pulled it off using orzo and Truvia! I can't get over how easy it was. I think I might take one of the other reviewer's suggestions and try using chopped mandarin oranges and maybe a little unsweetened coconut in this dessert next time.
I had leftover rice and whipping cream so this fit the bill. Made exactly as written. Easy to make and quite tasty!
Very easy to make & delightfully light!
Very nice lite dessert, especially good in the hot summer months. May try adding mandarin oranges to it next time.
This was good but it was better once I added some coconut. I'm rating it 4 stars because the recipe does not tell you how much water to use for boiling the rice and that is needed information. I decided to make rice for dinner and use 1 cup cooked rice for this recipe because rice triples when cooked. The recipe was good but was lacking something so I added some coconut and it was perfect for our tastes. Thank you Honda for sharing your recipe, we really enjoyed it!
this was a really great dessert. not too sweet, very yummy, quick and easy to make. I have 6 kids and all 6 of them raved. hubby and I prefer the orig. recipe but here are some of the variations we tried. I added some chopped coconut to the second batch and it was pretty good, the kids also asked for chopped bananas to go with the coconut. I also tried cooking the rice in coconut milk and using it that way. (That was really good too.) so we had the coconut flavor with out the coconut its self. Also we just used the directions on the bag of rice for how much water to cook the rice in.
This was very tastey and homey, not too sweet. I had some extra cream on hand and this was the perfect recipe as to not waste the cream. My 16 year old son especially liked it.
A super easy, light dessert. My mom made this and always added mini marshmallows. It brought the flavor together nicely, for those of you looking for "something else." She called it Heavenly Rice.
Very refreshing! Made as directed the first time, used leftover rice, turned out very good. Second time, I used leftover Jasmine rice, this put it over the top for us. Thank you for sharing.
So easy and so delish! I toasted coconut flakes and added it on top. This dessert was a big hit after dinner!
Pretty good for a light desert. I didn't have cream so used cool whip and left out the sugar, seemed to work out well. I added mandarins and a bit of toasted coconut flakes per suggestions. Great way to utilize leftover rice too! Thank you!
This reminds me of my Grandma. Love this dessert! I often will just buy Dream Whip instead of the whipping cream. Sometimes I add coconut and fruit cocktail.
yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmy
Very easy and delicious. I used Brown rice and cooked it for 45 mins before chilling.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections