Rice Surprise

this was a really great dessert. not too sweet, very yummy, quick and easy to make. I have 6 kids and all 6 of them raved. hubby and I prefer the orig. recipe but here are some of the variations we tried. I added some chopped coconut to the second batch and it was pretty good, the kids also asked for chopped bananas to go with the coconut. I also tried cooking the rice in coconut milk and using it that way. (That was really good too.) so we had the coconut flavor with out the coconut its self. Also we just used the directions on the bag of rice for how much water to cook the rice in.