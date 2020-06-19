Jap Chae Korean Glass Noodles

1 of 37

Rating: 2 stars Few missing ingredients in this, Beef for example is important, Beaten eggs thats sliced thinly is another missing ingredient. Asparagus is not included in the traditional receipe either. Koreans eat this dish when there is something to celebrate or they are entertaining guests. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Mmmm... I love the flavor - salty sweet and pungent. I used Korean sweet potato starch noodles - I don't know that is the same as the recipe. I used a whole onion & I was too lazy to cut match-stick carrots so I shredded them instead (that might have made them a little wet but it was still good). I used spinach instead of asparagus & fresh mushrooms instead of dried shiitake. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars Forgot to soak the mushrooms so I left them out. Also swapped blanched spinach for the asparagus and tossed in a few leftover sprouts. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I thought it was pretty great although it could have used more flavor. i can't blame the recipe since i made some substitutions. i added crumbled tofu and i used oyster mushrooms instead of shiitake. i didn't have asparagus so i omitted that. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Kind of strange to have asparagus with japchae so I replaced it with spinach. This is sort of bland as is so next time I'll possibly do 1.5x the soy sauce sugar mixture and double the sesame oil. I also put in a bit of rice vinegar into the sauce mixture to give it a bit of tang. Be careful not to add too much oil while stir frying (although the noodles stick to the pan easily...) or it'll become a bit too oily. Yummy and much cheaper than buying it at a Korean supermarket! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Being Korean my mom use to make this all the time for us....family and friends. Sometimes she would add beef or chicken...but it's great with or without. I made it the way you have it written and it came out delicious! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I thought it was good. Milder than I thought it would be but still tasty. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Made this as a side dish to some broccoli stuffed chicken. Substituted green beans for the asparagus. Did not add the rest of the sesame oil because the 1 teaspoon seemed to be enough. Also used the rice cellophane noodles. Helpful (4)