Spicy Pickled Okra

Pickled okra with some kick, and a nice smoky flavor. A perfect garnish or snack.

Recipe by weatherman

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 week
total:
1 week 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 quarts
  • Wash the okra, rubbing lightly to remove any grit and fuzz. Sterilize 2 (1 quart ) canning jars and lids in boiling water for at least 10 minutes, allow to cool before filling with okra.

  • Combine the cider vinegar, water, garlic, red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, salt, and peppercorns to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Reduce the temperature and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Pack fresh, cleaned okra loosely into the jars. Pour the hot brine over the okra, filling the jars to the top. Seal jars, making sure you have cleaned the jar's rims of any residue. Store the jars in the refrigerator. Allow contents to pickle at least one week minimum before eating, two weeks is best.

For those that want less kick, cut garlic and chili flakes in half and do not use Szechuan peppercorns.

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 0.9g; sodium 882mg. Full Nutrition
