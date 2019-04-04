Spicy Pickled Okra

First Timer here. Never canned or jarred a thing in my life. Tried three different pickling recipes from this site and this recipe ROCKED! I couldn't find the schezuan peppercorns so I used 3 dried chili peppers per jar, waited the WHOLE week, my God they were good! Fear not! This was so simple and better than anything you pay $4 or $5 a jar for in the store. Thanks for the recipe and the confidence to try more!
I did not add the peppercorns. My son loves spicy pickled things so I made this for him. He really liked it. He asked me to lower the vinegar in the recipe a little bit and add more garlic so I did. After that perfection!
I made this but I think maybe 1/4 c paprika was a typo. I used about 1 1/2 Tablespoons and it was great! Also 1/4 c red pepper flakes was way too much for our tastes. I used 1 Tablespoon flakes and it was the perfect about of heat. My liquid was also very red like someone else commented but it was AWESOME! Will be using this every season.
