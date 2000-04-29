Dutch Babies
My mother-in-law's recipe yields a puffy batch of these yummy pancake-like delights. You may want to top them off with fruit, jelly, syrup or powdered sugar.
My kids at school loved it!Read More
I tried this recipe today because I thought the whipping cream might be a pleasant upgrade to an old family recipe. It wasn't at all like the ones I've made in the past. I was disappointed. It didn't have that great "pancakey" taste that I love so well. I think the whipping cream may have had something to do with it...I don't know. And 9 eggs is just too many. I think I'm going to stick with my old tried and true recipe. 3/4 C. of flour, 1 T. of sugar, 3 eggs, 3/4 C. of good old fashioned milk and 2 T. butter melted in a 10" Oven-Proof Skillet at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes.Read More
I used to work at a coffee shop and they served the best Dutch Babies during breakfast. This recipe comes out just as good. I often scale down the recipe and make one just for myself. Delicious!!!!!
Delisious and nice presentation, easy to prepare. I will definitely experiment with this one. I would rather use real potatoes, add salsa or tomatoes and top with cheese. I also measured real eggs and the puff came out beautifully. I put the batter into a single pie dish instead of tart pans. Next time I will time the eggs to be finished closer to the "puff". I will be making this again!!
The dutch babies were beautiful and tasty, but they stuck miserably to the bottom of the pan. Hard to eat that way, and nightmare to clean. Did the recipe omit need to grease and/or flour the pan before pouring in the batter? Next time, I'll grease the pan and see if that helps.
I need to try this again. I've looked at photos of other recipes, and I followed these directions, but mine didn't rise or puff. No matter what I tried, the egg mixture never did get fluffy. These tasted less like a pancake and more like an omelet.
I found this recipe a little confusing when I scaled it down and it still called for four 9 inch pans but they were good!I used them for an appetizer at a six course meal once. I also used the Chicken Breasts With Herb Basting Sauce also on AllRecipes!
Really simple and really good. I made one every day for a week!
