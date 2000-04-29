Dutch Babies

3.8
10 Ratings
My mother-in-law's recipe yields a puffy batch of these yummy pancake-like delights. You may want to top them off with fruit, jelly, syrup or powdered sugar.

Recipe by Sallie

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Dutch babies
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, whip all of the eggs along with the whipping cream and salt, until fluffy. Fold in the flour, and pour the mixture into four 9-inch cake pans.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 561.7mg; sodium 451.4mg. Full Nutrition
