Great Garlic Knots

So simple and quick to make, these delicious knots of herb-seasoned bread will do well to complete just about any meal. Or eat these tasty knots as a snack between meals, with your favorite spread slathered on! Using fresh rosemary makes these knots especially fragrant.
OK...I did not use the pre-made dough. I simply made a recipe for basic bread dough. This recipe was woinderful. With one recipe for a loaf of bread I had enough knots to serve 15 people with some left over. They freeze well so you can make ahead and cook right before you need them. The also freeze and reheat well after their initial serving. My daughter liked them very much.
These are so easy to prepare, and just too good for words! I usually use granulated garlic, and a bit more of it. Perfect go-along for soups, and as another reviewer suggested... good also for dipping in marinara sauce. If you want to get a bit more fancy, you can use pizza dough, and prepare a paste of fresh garlic and olive oil, mixed with the rosemary and a bit of parsley. Brush it on after baking... the flavor is exquisite. Thank you, Sandy B.
05/19/2002
I was looking for a recipe to match garlic knots that I had eaten at a restaurant and loved. I think using regular bread dough would have been better. I think these tasted more like the refrigerator bread dough, than the garlic bread knots I was looking for.
04/02/2004
I am a Pampered Chef consultant and I make this at lots of my shows~or should I say I have one of the attending guests make them. So simple but so tasty. I press fresh garlic over them and top them with either Rosemary Herb mix or Italian Seasoning mix from our Pantry blends and then bake them on our large pizza stone. Rave reviews from all attending! Thanks for sharing.
These were very good for something different to do with refrigerated breadsticks! I also added some grated parmesan cheese for an extra flavor. I loved the shine that they got from the egg wash. These went perfectly with our dinner salads. I would love to play around with some other spices and seasonings next time! Thanks for sharing. :)
Meh. Didn't have any garlic taste, only slight rosemary taste. Recipe needs tweaking, like others have said. Someone who figures out the combination, post it!
08/27/2005
Had first had these at a local restaurant and loved them. When I came across your recipe for them, I couldn't wait to get home to make them that night. I didn't use the rosemary and should have added more garlic powder but they came out great and my family loved them. I made a marinara sauce on the side that everyone 'dipped' the knots in. Excellent recipe!!
So easy to make and a wonderful side dish! I threw these together quickly while making food for Christmas Eve and they were ready in no time. The pre-made breadstick dough made my life a thousand times easier!
I'd made a large batch of bread dough and used some of it to make these. I made half as directed although I didn't measure the garlic and rosemary. The other half I added some parmesan and sea salt to. My daughter and I just slightly preferred those with the extra toppings but my husband couldn't get enough of them either way. Thanks Bakingnuts for a recipe I will no doubt make again
wow! Excellent! I could not find any breadsticks at Adam's, so my mom just bought Pillsbury dinner rolls. I used quite a strong garlic powder, so I sprinkled only a little, then baked as per the pillsbury instructions. Very good- I couldn't keep my parents and brother off of them, or my friends when I brought some to school! Yum!
These were okay..I expected more flavor. I will probably try butter instead of an egg next time as I didn't like the flaky shell the egg gave the knots...I might also cover the whole breadstick in spices before knotting...for more flavor!
If you add some melted butter, salt and garlic on top, it's not bad. I found the egg wash was dry and garlic powder and rosemary alone didn't bring enough flavor. Butter, salt at the very least, is needed
When it comes to taste, i suppose these are better than baking the breadstick dough without the seasoning but i agree with other reviwers- flavor was very lite. After reading the reviews i made an attempt to flavor them up a lil more by putting the garlic pwd, and rosemarry in some melted butter and brushing the butter over the breadsticks before tying- not sure it it helped cuz it was still on the bland side. HOWEVER- tying them in a knot makes for a much cuter presentation. I will definitely use the knot idea again but will have to try to figure out a way to give them more flavor.
These were great and so easy. I LOVE the addition of rosemary (I think that is my new favorite herb). They went fantastic with the Stuffed Pepper Soup I that we made for our group cook along last night!! I am sure that I will make these again. Thanks
Great Garlic Knots they are indeed! And easy, too. I cut my breadstick dough in half before tying. Instead of the brushing and sprinkling, I just mixed the egg, fresh garlic (instead of powdered) and fresh rosemary together, and dipped one side of the knots in the mixture. They made a nice presentation, nicely brown and the chopped rosemary on top was very attractive. Yummy too!
this sounds very delicious, we have bread dough at our local grocer, but there are no package instructions. could someone please tell me more or less how long you should bake them? in case i can't find any instructions.
SUPER easy side to make! I didn't have any breadstick dough so I used refrigerated biscuit dough. Then I combined the egg, garlic powder, and 2 tsp. of dried rosemary and used a pastry brush to brush it over the biscuits. They were fast, easy, and used things I already had in my kitchen. We served them on the side of Quick & Easy Chicken Noodle Soup!
Yumm! These were so good! I used dried rosemary instead of fresh and next time I make them, I will add a sprinkling of parmesan cheese to them. The only other point worth mentioning is that I gave each knot a sprinkle of sea salt and fresh pepper before baking....really good, thanks for such an easy, super quick recipe!
Great knots and I love cool shortcuts like this! Awesome way to spruce up regular store-bought dough. You could add all sorts of sprices to these - they would be pretty hard to mess up. I even made them with biscuit dough - you'd never know the difference.
02/15/2005
easy and delicious. I would add more garlic powder the next time.
I had a batch of bland whole wheat pizza dough in the freezer and this was a perfect way to use it up without subjecting my family to another round of ho-hum calzones or pizza (and I refused to throw it away!). I used dry rosemary, garlic powder as well as salt but doubled up the amount of garlic because we love it and because I knew the bread was so bland. They smelled fantastic while cooking and tasted great. My son & husband gobbled them up. Next time I'll use fresh rosemary and a better bread base and I bet they'll be even better.
I made the recipe exactly as written. I am with everyone else. The flavor was good, but no garlic stood out. I would try more garlic or fresh garlic when I made it again. They looked awesome with the egg wash!
This recipe was easy to throw together. I admit that I did not use fresh rosemary (I used dried), but my family still enjoyed it, and all of the knots were gone by the end of the meal. Although not outrageous, I would make this recipe again (maybe the fresh rosemary would throw it over the top?).
I used leftover pizza dough and that worked fine.I also omitted the rosemary and just used garlic powder, parmesan cheese, and butter because I personally don't like the taste of rosemary. Also, I kneaded the seasoning into the bread as well to give it more of a flavor throughout.
