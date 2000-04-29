Great Garlic Knots

114 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 39
  • 3 16
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

So simple and quick to make, these delicious knots of herb-seasoned bread will do well to complete just about any meal. Or eat these tasty knots as a snack between meals, with your favorite spread slathered on! Using fresh rosemary makes these knots especially fragrant.

By BAKINGNUTS

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 knots
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Tie the dough into 12 knots and place them onto a cookie sheet. Brush the knots with the egg, and sprinkle the rosemary and garlic onto the knots. Bake the knots according to the package directions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 595.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022