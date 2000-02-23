Broccoli Ham Ring

Impress your friends with this attractive crescent bread filled with broccoli, onion and Swiss cheese.

By Rebecca

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, toss together ham, chopped broccoli, onion, parsley, and Swiss cheese. Stir in lemon juice and Dijon-style mustard.

  • On a 13-inch stone or baking sheet, arrange crescent triangles in a circle with bases overlapping in center and points to the outside. There should be a 3-inch diameter circle in center. Spoon the filling evenly over the crescent rolls. Fold points of triangle over filling and tuck under base at center. Filling will not be completely covered.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. Serve warm.

