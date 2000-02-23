Broccoli Ham Ring
Impress your friends with this attractive crescent bread filled with broccoli, onion and Swiss cheese.
One of my family's favorite recipes! I love making this ring because it is easy and fast. You can also make a taco ring (1 lb. hamburger, 1 can refried beans, 1 pkg taco seasoning, 2 cups Cheddar cheese) with the same method.Read More
As is, we did not like this recipe. BUT, with a few modifications, we would like it much better. The crescent ring is a great idea, and I made mine wreath size (Gives me ideas for the holidays). The mustard/broccoli combo didn't work for us. Next time, we'll use shaved ham, 1/2 c cheddar, 1/2 c swiss, 1 tsp lemon juice, fresh parsley. Mushrooms would probably go well, too, if they are sliced and sauteed first.Read More
One of my family's favorite recipes! I love making this ring because it is easy and fast. You can also make a taco ring (1 lb. hamburger, 1 can refried beans, 1 pkg taco seasoning, 2 cups Cheddar cheese) with the same method.
As is, we did not like this recipe. BUT, with a few modifications, we would like it much better. The crescent ring is a great idea, and I made mine wreath size (Gives me ideas for the holidays). The mustard/broccoli combo didn't work for us. Next time, we'll use shaved ham, 1/2 c cheddar, 1/2 c swiss, 1 tsp lemon juice, fresh parsley. Mushrooms would probably go well, too, if they are sliced and sauteed first.
I followed this recipe to the letter, and neither my husband or I were very fond of it. It seemed like there was too much onion and not enough cheese. The basic ring idea is neat, we just didn't like the filling. I wonder if we wouldn't have just preferred ham, swiss cheese, broccoli with a little bit of mustard or mayo.
This recipe was in a "Cookin' the American Way" cookbook back in the mid-90's. While my Mom sold the products, she would go to the houses where the party was hosted and cook this. Making this again brought back some great memories. I'm a vegetarian now, so I used Worthington's Wham (which is so much like ham that it's quite creepy). I also used yellow onion instead of green. Be careful when putting the cresent roll in a ring. If you overlap them too much, the thick spots will not cook all the way through. While shopping for cresent rolls, I recommend reading the nutritional facts and try to find the one with the least trans fat (all have it, but some have minimal amounts).
My Boyfriend really liked this. I didn't care much for the flavor combinations.
Delicious and easy recipe! Great for the holidays!
I would go easy on the green onions and maybe vary the cheese if you're not a huge swiss fan. But it's a fun recipe!
This is a great recipe...I have made it for many luncheons and parties and people always rave about it...thinking I've spent all day working on it.
My family found this to be quite a nice little change from our usual fare! It was quick to put together. I made just as stated but added a couple Tbsp of Mayo to make a creamier filling and balance the mustard flavor. Very nice. I think it would be fun to try this with chicken as well.
Assembled on foil then slid onto hot pizza stone. Added thinly sliced baby bell peppers. Used Canadian bacon instead of ham.
Very good way to use up left over ham from the holidays!
I really like this recipe with a few changes. I decreased the mustard to 1 T. and added about 2-3 T of Sr. cream. I also added fresh mushrooms. I always have a problem getting the braid cooked all the way through. Does anyone have a secret? I use a Pampered Chef stone and it gets golden brown on top but a bit doughy on the bottom.
I love it but I leave out onions since my husband doesn't like onions. I also will use cheddar instead of swiss since I am not a swiss fan.
I don't know if I should rate this or not. I made this today but I used cheddar cheese and red onions. I cooked this in a glass pie pan and needed to cook it a tad longer (about 10 min). It was a big hit with the entire family (I have two under 5yrs).
This is one of my favorite recipes. I only use 1 tablespoons mustard because the mustard overpowers the other flavors. It is also good when I substitute the Swiss cheese for cheddar or when i subsitute the ham for chicken.
I find this to be a real crowd pleaser everywhere I have taken it. My family loves it.
Pros: the crust baked up to be beautiful with a coating of egg yolk. The idea is great and one I will adapt. Cons: the dijon-swiss flavor combined to be overwhelming to my family's palates. Additionally, the saltiness of the ham really came through. Overall: great idea I will adapt, but as-written we did not care for it.
We call this recipe the ring of Flavor at my house. This is a great to get kids to eat their broccoli. Everyone is always so impressed when I make this and it never last long.
I did change this a little, I used frozen broccoli and cauliflower that I thawed. I also added a little bit of deli style turkey breast cubed. So Yummy. Thank you for sharing this
THIS IS A GREAT RECIPE.
I made this last night, only I had to use deli mustard instead of dijon-style (I didn't have any). It still came out great! The only thing my family complained about was that it was a bit dry. But my daughter ate two helpings and that's good enough for me! Thank you for sharing.
This was really good! I used sour cream instead of the mustard and was glad I did. I didn't have any green onions so I used onion flakes and it worked fine. Everything else was the same. This would be good dipped in ranch dressing or sour cream.
Well I modified this quite a bit but it still turned out great. Didn't have any lemons or broccoli. I didn't have green onions but used what I had left of a white onion (about 1/4c diced). Also didn't have swiss cheese so I used cheddar. I added chopped mushrooms, sorry didn't measure them, and chopped up the remainder of a yellow pepper. I cut the dijon down to 1 tbsp and added 1/2 c miracle whip light to the mix. Used dry parsley. Seasoned it with salt, pepper, and a pinch of garlic powder. We loved it!
I've been making this for years but with cooked and cubed chicken rather than ham. I've even made it using "meatless chicken" when I needed a vegetarian alternative. It's always a huge hit at any party and people always ask for the recipe. It's easy and impressive which are my two favorite qualities in a recipe!
Okay, here is what I did that my family LOVED! I used chopped up ham lunch meat, a lot of shredded colby jack cheese, 1/2 c to 1 c sour cream, about 1 T mustard, garlic power, and salt. I used my food processor to chop up celery and onion and then softened them in butter over med low heat. I steamed a lot of broccoli. Mixed it all together and put it on the laid out crescent rolls. I also melted butter and used a pastry brush to cover the top and sides of the crescent ring before baking.
My husband and I didn't care for this recipe very much, I can think of much better uses for ham.
This was great. I used thawed frozen broccoli, which cooked perfectly in the amount of time it took for the ring to cook. I used cheddar because that is what the kids like. I left a 3 inch circle in the center, and had leftover crescent rolls. I just made another much smaller ring with the leftover, but next time, I will make the center circle larger and try to use all the crescent rolls. The whole family liked it, even the kids. It does look very attractive, without much effort. I think that you could up the amount of ham & broccoli a bit without any trouble, but it was fine with the portions in the recipe. I could imagine a lot of ways you could change this to make different flavor combinations.
I really am disappointed. I was looking forward to cook this. I always look at the reviews frist for there opinions, like use alittle bit of mayo instead of mastard(I dnt like mustard), cook the boccoli just a tad. I even rung out the extra water out of the broccoli and it still oozed out when it cook so much the bottom of the ring was uncooked! I love the idea... One reviewer suggested a taco ring, and I've did that b4 making this one and it turned out great!
Came out beautifully! Tasted delicious.
Wow, this is so gourmet but so simple! I made mine in fancy pie dish. If you do this just be sure not to pile too much of the dough in the bottom of the pie plate so as not to have a doughy inside with a fully cooked every-thing-else. I also brushed some egg on the top and sprinkled with sesame seeds. My husband said "is this just for us? Did you just make this?" It was really funny to see him stumped.
This is an awesome recipe - a great blend of flavors!
This recipe is a perfect way to breathe new life into leftoever Easter ham! It was quick, easy, and very delicious. I looked up this recipe and made it at the last minute for company. Everyone raved!
Our family of 6 ALL loved this! Even the 3 year old who doesn't love broccoli enjoyed it! We'll eat this again soon! The only thing was the inside of the ring was a little gooey, but tasted great! I'll make the inside circle bigger next time. Good stuff!
If you dislike dijon, don't try this. Gulden's mustard is best so far. Simple, fast, easy. I make in a side wall rectangular baking sheet, not round, it's not as pretty, but it's easy for a college student when there's a cookie sheet! I add cheddar cheese too, and I add 1 teaspoon more lemon juice, and black pepper. FRESH HAM from the deli works best.
my families favorite movie night dish, medium cheddar works great too, and I make a biscuit recipe roled out cut into triangles-great on baking stone-gets crunchy
I made this appetizer for a party we threw for my niece's first birthday. It was gone within minutes. A word of caution: make sure you slice the ring up into small enough pieces. Great recipe!
I just didn't like the mustard in it. It came out beautiful, but the mustard ruined it for us.
This was a hit! My ring didn't turn out quite as pretty as the pic. but the flavor was wonderful. So delicious.
I've made this now with ham and broccoli, or turkey and swiss, pretty much any cheese and any meat will work. I alternate the triangles to that all the tips aren't pointing in. Some of the layers double up on crust but seems to hold together better. I cut it with the pizza cutter. My 4 year old loves to help make it too.
This was just like another recipe I used to have but lost, except this one was missing something. I think the other recipe had garlic in it. My family liked it but I felt it lacked flavor.
This looks so great when done - simple to make yet looks so time consuming! Made for an office party - gone in minutes, many requests for the recipe. Used pre-cut ham to save time, mixed everything together and let sit overnight which really helps the flavor. Looks great, I usually have to double this recipe so hubby can have one!
good but the brocoli was very hard, which was not the best.Mabey steaming it first might help.
I thought this was really good but the kids wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole. I will try again when they are older.
Great way to use up ham leftovers! I'm not in love with supermarket croissant tubes, but sometimes they're a necessary evil.
I have made this several times, following the recipe to a T, and everyone I have made it for absolutely loved it. Great way to use up leftovers in the fridge. Thanks!
This is awesome! I steamed the broccoli a little, and didn't exactly measure most things, but it came out great! I will definitely make this again and again!
This is a great receipe for a party. It looked great and tasted good too. Like other reviewers I used half mustard/half mayo for the filling.
I made this for my family using left-over ham from Easter. I did modify it by using "Pict Sweet" seasoning blend,(in the frozen foods section-so great and easy, it is chopped onions, celery, green and red peppers and parsley).I also added fresh chopped sauted mushrooms, and substituted shredded cheddar cheese for the swiss. Before baking, I used egg wash to brush over the top of the pastry, adds a nice golden color. Very delicious and easy.
This was pretty good, I added some parsley, black pepper, garlic, and italian seasoning to the mixture. Next time, I am going to saute the ham, onion, and broccoli in some olive oil before adding the mixture to the ring for better flavor!! Thanks for the post!!
good to use up what's in the refrigerator, easy (after all the chopping) and we both enjoyed it. Used chopped onion (to use up leftovers) and subbed mushrooms for broccoli, which we were out of. Good nonetheless
This was a great dinner! My husband was very pleased. I couldnt make it as pretty as the picture but it still tasted good. Next time I'll work harder on the braiding!
I have made this tons of times and never once has anyone not liked it. People always ask me to bring it to holiday functions or whatever. Make a good lunch too. I could eat it anytime
Beautiful, tasty and easy! I substituted boxed frozen broccoli with thyme for the fresh broccoli and honey mustard for the Dijon since that's more appealing to my kids. I also omitted the onions and added some dry thyme. It was a hit!
This was fast, easy, and very very tasty!
Great recipe. Everyone liked it. No cooked ham so used canned ham. Also, no Swiss cheese in the house. Used Natural low-moisture part-skim Mozzarela cheese, which blended well with the other ingredients. Not having a 13-inch stone or baking sheet, a 12-inch porcelin plate worked well (used 12 of the 16 crescent triangles). Though ring was solid with pieces overlapping each other, it made a wonderful 'surprise package' of edibles. Using "butter flaky" rolls instead of 'plain jane' ones made this recipe a hit with my fammily. Thanks, Rebecca, for sharing this recipe with us all. Update 4/27/09 ... with no crescent rolls on hand, I opened a can of flaky biscuits. One biscuit at a time, I flattened it out thin (not paper thin) in a rectangular shape with a rolling pin then cut diagonally across each biscuit laying on plate as directed. Update 8/8/09 ... having made this recipe a dozen times since Oct 2008, I failed to remember Step 2. Onions were a bit strong, broccoli a little hard, and mixture a little dry. All in all, recipe tasted good (not great). Next time I'll remember Step 2 ... I circled and highlighted it.
Great Recipe!! Although I did add pepperoni(s) to this recipe to give it an extra flavor. This is a great dish to take to parties. Very attractive when served.
I served this with a homemade soup for a dinner party. The crescent rolls were soft and flaky. The broccoli was still pretty crunchy which made it a little more difficult to eat. Maybe next time I'll steam the broccoli first... I have also made the taco variation with both beef and chicken. The boys loved it!
I think this is a great base recipe. The first time I made it exactly as the recipe states. After that I made it my own. I use yellow onions instead of scallions, added a bit more ham and used the dijon with a bit of mayo. Now it's the perfect recipe for my family!
there didn't seem to be enough filling for the recipe - mine did not turn out as full as the picture so I would probably double the recipe the next time. The flavor was very good
It's always a hit when I take it to a party.
Made this *almost* as written - I don't like swiss, substituted shredded cheddar cheese. Everything else I followed exactly. My family loved this, and it was pretty simple. I had never made a crescent ring before, but it was easier than I thought, held up perfectly.
ALL MY GUESTS LOVED THIS RECIPE!!!
I first made this recipe about 4 or 5 years ago. I had forgotten about it, but I used canned ham (for hamspread) and half a small regular onion instead of green onions. I used only a small amount of mustard as I used frozen chopped broccoli that was pre-cooked for about 3 minutes. That made it moist and over the years I have used any shredded cheese I had on hand. I have received many compliments on it and it's so easy to make.
Looked really nice. Taste was only so-so. The filling was definitely dry. I put fresh broccoli in. Next time, I would definitely blanch it first and then toss it with some garlic butter. Would also like to try sauteing the onions in butter as well. I think cheddar cheese or some other kind of cheese that melts well would be a better choice.
As is, I don't like it. I think it is a good base for you to tweak it in a way you DO like it though. I like to use colby jack cheese instead of swiss. I've made it with the green onion and with regular onions before. I like the taste of regular. I also didn't notice much difference between fresh and dried parsley. I also like to put in about 4oz of cream cheese in addition to the cheese already called for. I forgot that I had run out of dijon mustard, so I used some homemade mustard I had in the refrigerator that had a spicy kick to it. The last thing I did was instead of making it a ring, I just made it a straight braided log. I did this mostly because making a circle is a lot harder and I don't like extra effort. I brought this to a couple of different parties and it is a hit every time. My husband likes it so much that I am forced to come to the party with a piece missing because my husband will steal a slice before I leave.
Very tasty and nice presnetation. It comes out looking like a lot more time was invested than it truly requires :)
07-28-16 ~ Wow, did we enjoy this one. I even impressed myself with how this one turned out. I made two changes based on what I had on hand. First, I used frozen chopped broccoli that I completely thawed and drained, and it worked perfectly in this recipe. Secondly, I only had colby-jack shredded cheese and the flavoring was great. I had a few issues in the beginning forming the ring. I then put a 3" bowl in the middle of my pizza pan and worked around it. I kept the bowl there when I added the toppings. I then removed the bowl and started folding the points. Once all my points were folded over, I used the handle end of a serving spoon to tuck the ends under. My pizza pan is covered with small holes, so the bottom of my crust baked all the way through. I just put a cookie sheet under the pan to catch any liquids that dripped through the pizza pan. This was a great recipe that we really enjoyed. Thanks Rebecca, for sharing.
I like the cresecent ring idea but , didn't much care for the recipe.
This is a regular favorite in our house. I double the sauce to help keep it moist and add extra cheese because, well, it's cheese!
I left out the mustard and lemon but it came out very good. Makes for a good sandwich:) Used honey raspberry glazed ham leftovers from Easter.
Keep onion to a minimum. It gets overpowering. Brush crust, before baking, with beaten egg and sprinkle with cheese! Added bonus!
Excellent presentation and very good!
Great recipe!! So pretty and tasty!!
I have cooked this before and it is a great dish and the left overs are great to I have never changed a thing in this dish cause every thing that you put in it, tastes great together.
We loved this recipe. Made a few adjustments and we loved it even more. Did not include broccoli, added 1T mayo and reduced the mustard by that amount, added salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a smidege of dill weed. Thanks for a great recipe that we will continue to make and tweak.
Our family enjoyed this recipe. It was quick and easy. I did modify it to fit my families preferences. We decreased the onion and left out the parsley and lemon juice. We also used mayo instead. I have had this recipe with out making any changes and liked it just as well.
