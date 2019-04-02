Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

I've been making this for many years. It's also great using sliced polish sausage in place of the bacon and I also always add diced bell peppers as well whether using polish sausage or bacon, or if you prefer both meats. It also makes a tasty meal boiled in a little water or you can use a little chicken or beef broth in place of the water if you prefer and you don't have to keep nearly as close a watch on it when your gently boiling it in a stew pot with a lid on it instead of frying. Both ways are scrumptious. I use a whole head of cabbage (quartered), a couple of med. to large size onions and a good sized diced green bell pepper as well as a whole polish sausage in mine. Salt and pepper to taste. Just throw it all in a pot and gently boil until your cabbage is tender. Oh yeah, potato diced in 1 to 1/2 inch chunks are also very good in it. Makes a great quick, healthy, delicious one pot meal which goes over any time of the year. Best thing too is it doesn't break the bank to make a large stew pot of it and it reheats very well in your microwave.