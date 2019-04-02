Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

This is a family favorite that is put into every cookbook for my kids when they move out and get married. It is a beautiful dish with many colors and full of flavor. Warning, it is addictive.

By Kathi Richards Smith

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the bacon in a large stockpot and cook over medium-high heat until crispy, about 10 minutes. Add the onion and garlic; cook and stir until the onion caramelizes; about 10 minutes. Immediately stir in the cabbage and continue to cook and stir another 10 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 1434.9mg. Full Nutrition
