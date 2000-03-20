Seven Layer Taco Dip

This will definitely be one of my go-to party dishes in the future! I made it last Saturday for our Independence Weekend party and it was completely devoured. Multiple people seriously just hung out by the dip so they could eat to their hearts' content. It was really delicious! I used this recipe as a template, but like other reviewers, made some personal changes to fit our tastes. For the first layer, I used 2 cans of fat free refried beans (1 can was just not enough, and nobody seemed to notice a taste difference with the ff beans) mixed with one packet of taco seasoning. The second layer was the sour cream/cream cheese mixture. The third layer was a jar of thick n' chunky salsa and the fourth layer was the chopped tomato and green onion (I omitted the green pepper). For the fifth layer, I used guacamole (I live in So Cal and this is a necessity for us) and I covered the guac in shredded cheddar cheese. So, technically, ours was a 6 layer dip but I think it was just perfect this way. Not only was it devoured, but people were also commenting on how good it was and making jokes about how much of it they ate. It is quite possibly one of the easiest dips to make and I can guarantee your guests will not be disappointed. Yum!