Seven Layer Taco Dip

I am continuously asked to bring this dip for parties and family get-togethers. People gather around the platter until it's gone.

By SUE CASE

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
56
Yield:
56 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, blend the taco seasoning mix and refried beans. Spread the mixture onto a large serving platter.

  • Mix the sour cream and cream cheese in a medium bowl. Spread over the refried beans.

  • Top the layers with salsa. Place a layer of tomato, green bell pepper, green onions and lettuce over the salsa, and top with Cheddar cheese. Garnish with black olives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 12.8mg; sodium 178.1mg. Full Nutrition
