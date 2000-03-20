Seven Layer Taco Dip
I am continuously asked to bring this dip for parties and family get-togethers. People gather around the platter until it's gone.
I am continuously asked to bring this dip for parties and family get-togethers. People gather around the platter until it's gone.
Great recipe, thank you. One word of advice on the container you put it in, an 11 x 7 is no where near large enough. I ended up leaving out the lettuce, not that any one cared! I will use my 9 x 13 next time, I think that will be the perfect size. Thanks again.Read More
I agree with other reviewers about leaving out the lettuce and green pepper but I always have made this using regular refried beans WITHOUT the taco spice and also using sour cream WITHOUT the cream cheese which is MUCH better. REASON: The cream cheese absolutely covers up all flavor from the beans, the cheese, the sauce and the sour cream! UGH! It is so heavy and bland and just coats everything with ZERO taste! :( Why ruin all the spicy flavors! Then you don't need to add the fake taste you get with the taco spice. Leave out the cream cheese and it's a winner!Read More
Great recipe, thank you. One word of advice on the container you put it in, an 11 x 7 is no where near large enough. I ended up leaving out the lettuce, not that any one cared! I will use my 9 x 13 next time, I think that will be the perfect size. Thanks again.
Just wonderful! I actually used a hybrid of user advice here and ended up with this layer combination (from bottom up): Layer 1-refried beans Layer 2-Cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning Layer 3-Guacamole Layer 4-Tomatoes, green peppers, green onions, and lettuce Layer 5-Salsa Layer 6-Shredded Cheddar cheese Layer 7-Black beans I really liked this combination of ingredients and didn't find the lettuce or any of the other vegetables to be bothersome. I didn't know whether I would prefer this dish hot or cold, so I served it warm the first night, and we had the leftovers cold. I love it either way, and plan to make it again, both for my own family and for get-togethers, for which it is perfect in terms of size.
I drastically reduced the fat and calories by substituting fat-free sour cream, fat-free cream cheese, and reduced fat cheddar. Brought it to a party and NO ONE noticed the change, because all the other flavors made up for it. The dip was scarfed up, and I got requests for the recipe.
This dip is wonderful! I have even altered it a little bit by adding a layer of hamburger meat mixed with the taco seasoning mix. That is wonderful as well. My husband and I love it and it is good and easy for like Saturday nights when we just want something small but so good!
This is so good! The cream cheese really adds something to the sour cream layer. I took this to a function and it was all eaten--people went back for more! I don't think it really makes 56 servings; I would guess more like 25 or so.
This is very good! I realized I was out of taco seasoning but found a "homemade" version from this site (submitted by Bill Echols) and used that instead. I omitted the salsa, so I guess my dip only had six layers but great just the same! I also used refried beans with green chilies. Thank you sue!
My experience with making this dip was that the salsa caused it to get a bit watery and break down the sour cream/cream cheese layer, and the lettuce wilted and became a bit soggy. Tasted great and guests gobbled it up regardless, but didn't look terribly appealing (I overheard a lot of "what is this?" and "it's good, just a little messy-looking")... I solved this problem by combining taco seasoning, refried beans, and salsa for the first layer. This also ended up bulking up the bean layer, which I thought was a bit thin the first time I made it. For the sour cream/cream cheese layer, I now substitute sour cream with green onion dip. Adds a little something extra, I think. I made guacamole to top the sour cream layer, then topped with chopped tomato (omitted bell peppers, green onions, and lettuce), finely shredded cheddar and sliced black olives. I will definitely make it this way from now on! It held together beautifully and the flavors and textures were perfect!
I noticed that a few people commented that they didn't care for the lettuce cause it wilts... try shredded cabbage instead... it's more authentic for mexican style food and it holds up better. It also provides much more nutritional value as well as more flavor and crunch! I hardly ever use lettuce in my mexi recipes now!
I took this dip recipe and modified it a bit after reading some of the other reviews, but it really is fantastic and a great hit when I brought it to a Super Bowl party. I took out the tomato, green pepper, green onions, and olives, and added in guacamole, jalapenos and salsa (it had to be chunky, otherwise the dip will be runny). I layered it in this order (from the bottom up): (1) - Refried beans with the taco seasoning, (2) - Cream cheese and sour cream, (3) - Guacamole, (4) - Lettuce, (5) - Salsa, (6) - Cheddar cheese, (7) - Diced jalapenos. After that, I heated it up, covered, for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. It was absolutely phenomenal.
I made this for a party recently and was told that it was the best 7 layer dip ever! I did take note of the reviewers who said it tended to be on the watery side, so I picked a chunky style salsa and strained it, and also seeded the tomato. In addition, just for personal preference, I added some of the taco seasoning to the sour cream and cream cheese mix, left out the green pepper and the lettuce, and used black refried beans. Not watery at all and quite delicious. Thanks for the great dip, will definitely make this one for a party again.
Great recipe! My ex used to make something similar (have her rec. here somewhere,) hers called for hamburger/taco seasoning layer, no lettuce, but otherwise similar, with one distict difference... serve it hot! Heat to melt the cheddar, you'll get rave reviews! I have found that it works well in a "standard" electric skillet, heat through, turn down to warm, and watch if vanish!!
Last week I tried this recipe the first time and it was fantastic. Beans, sour cream, Avocado and tomatoes make no seven layers but thats the way it appeared very yummy to me. I ate it all by myself within two days. I mixed the avocado with canned pizza tomatoes which I drained first. The avocado didn't turn brown that way, since tomato has some acid. I made fresh tacos to go with the dip and enjoyed the rest with nacho chips. Perfect! It's in my recipe box and on my menu plan for the future.
This will definitely be one of my go-to party dishes in the future! I made it last Saturday for our Independence Weekend party and it was completely devoured. Multiple people seriously just hung out by the dip so they could eat to their hearts' content. It was really delicious! I used this recipe as a template, but like other reviewers, made some personal changes to fit our tastes. For the first layer, I used 2 cans of fat free refried beans (1 can was just not enough, and nobody seemed to notice a taste difference with the ff beans) mixed with one packet of taco seasoning. The second layer was the sour cream/cream cheese mixture. The third layer was a jar of thick n' chunky salsa and the fourth layer was the chopped tomato and green onion (I omitted the green pepper). For the fifth layer, I used guacamole (I live in So Cal and this is a necessity for us) and I covered the guac in shredded cheddar cheese. So, technically, ours was a 6 layer dip but I think it was just perfect this way. Not only was it devoured, but people were also commenting on how good it was and making jokes about how much of it they ate. It is quite possibly one of the easiest dips to make and I can guarantee your guests will not be disappointed. Yum!
This is very good! I realized I was out of taco seasoning but found a "homemade" version from this site (submitted by Bill Echols) and used that instead. I omitted the salsa, so I guess my dip only had six layers but great just the same! I also used refried beans with green chilies. Thank you sue!
Family loved this. made this for dinner one evening. The only thing i did differently was i used 1/2 the pkg of taco seasoning in the sour cream mixture. I cooked 1/2 pound ground beef with the other half of taco seasoning then added the refried beans to the meat mixture. Bottom meat and bean layer is warm then you layer with the other ingredients as noted. Came out very good. Going to make this again for Super Bowl Sunday :D
This was an overall great recipe. I made a few slight changes. For one, I mixed a package of taco seasoning with 1 pound of ground beef. Then I layered like this: 1. Refried beans 2. shredded cheese 3. sour cream/cream cheese 4. ground beef 5. salsa 6. tomatoes 7. olives 8. shredded cheese. Then I baked it at 350 until everything was warm and the cheese was melted. After I took it out of the oven I added shredded lettuce.
I agree you either need a 9X13 or maybe two smaller dishes is an even better idea so you can keep one fresh and replace it as needed? I also left out the lettuce simply as I didn’t want it to go soggy after a while. Best TIP… the refried beans mix tends to be too thick and any chips will likely break trying to scoop it up. I take about 2-3 table spoons of the salsa and mix it in with the bean/taco mix. When you do this it will be easier to scoop. I also let the cream cheese warm up a bit to room temperature to make it easier to mix and spread. It is a party hit though…
Tasted awesome and got a lot of compliments from people at two different parties. I heated the refried beans and added the seasoning so it was easier to spread, didn't use lettuce or green peppers, didn't use all the sour cream mixture, added a layer of guacamole, and I split the recipe between two shallow serving trays. Everyone liked the thin layers because you got a taste of everything in one scoop. It is exactly one year later from my original review and this recipe is still being requested at every bbq/party/gathering of any sort that I go to. There are never any leftovers and people I've never met will find me to tell me how much they've enjoyed it. Thank you for this recipe!
My brother asks me to bring this to every family gathering. It's delicious!
Great recipe. I added a can of bean dip to the refried beans, which gave it a great flavor and made it easier to spread.
Do not change a thing about this recipe. Make sure that you use a dish because this thing is way too heavy for one of those throw away foil things. This is one of the best taco dip recipes I have had. Amazing...thanks.
This dip is the best! I get more compliments on it and never have leftovers. I think the secret is in adding taco seasoning to the beans, although I usually use two cans of beans since one packet of seasoning to one can of beans can be too salty. The cream cheese/sour cream mixture is too die for! A few more tips: Guacamole makes this even better (to save time, I usually use vacuum-sealed guacamole found in the produce section--it tastes really fresh and almost as good as homemade). I also skip the lettuce and green peppers.
I just have to say that this taco dip recieved RAVE reviews at my sisters' moving party. I used taco sauce instead of the salsa (I thought, tomatoes on top of tomateos?). YUM! Next time I will use Hidden Valley Ranch "Fiesta Ranch" dip and mix 1/2 with the beans & 1/2 with the sour cream mixture instead of taco seasoning (I have another recipe using it and it is really good). Good dip, the guys ate this instead of moving boxes, HA! Thanks Sue. Peace all, ;)
This was AMAZING. Due to my location we don't have refried beans, so I used 1 14 oz. can of black beans. It worked just fine. I found that what the recipe called for was a bit too much in terms of the cream cheese/sour cream, so I used about 2/3rds. We also used a lot more veggies. Still absolutely amazing, I will make it again or try to adapt it into a salad!
I made this recipe for the first time for a party. I didn't realize just how huge this platter of dip turns out to be!!! It's great! Everyone loved it and there was certainly enough to go around! I added Hidden Valley Ranch Fiesta Ranch seasoning packet to the sour cream!! It was excellent.
I recently made this for the 4th of July celebration! It was gone in a flash!!!! It really went a long way too! Was absolutely delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A few years ago, I was asked to bring taco dip (which I had never made) to a family gathering for something different... now I'm asked to bring it every time!! My version (which has been tweaked over the years): layer 1- refried beans; layer 2- sour cream, cream cheese, taco seasoning combined; layer 3- guacamole (sometimes from scratch, but often pre-made for time's sake); layer 4- chunky salsa (slightly drained); layer 5- lettuce (finely chopped) and scallions (or chopped onion, depending on my mood); layer 6- shredded cheddar cheese (or a hybrid of sharp cheeses); layer 7- chopped black olives... serve cold. It's always a hit!
I agree with other reviewers about leaving out the lettuce and green pepper but I always have made this using regular refried beans WITHOUT the taco spice and also using sour cream WITHOUT the cream cheese which is MUCH better. REASON: The cream cheese absolutely covers up all flavor from the beans, the cheese, the sauce and the sour cream! UGH! It is so heavy and bland and just coats everything with ZERO taste! :( Why ruin all the spicy flavors! Then you don't need to add the fake taste you get with the taco spice. Leave out the cream cheese and it's a winner!
I make this recipe often with a few alterations. As a "secret ingredient" I add cubed Velveeta (~1/2 lb) to the refried beans (and I've had people tell me they love this dip even though they usually don't like refried beans), heat in small pan until melted and just add 1/2 of the envelope of taco seasoning mix and a little of the salsa. When the velveeta is melted I spread the mixture in a large pie plate and refrigerate it. Then I mix the room temperature cream cheese with a hand mixer until smooth, then add the sour cream and the other half of the taco seasoning mix...this is how to prevent the lumps. I never add green pepper or olives and sometimes skip the lettuce too. This dip always disappears!
Excellent!! I added a pound of seasoned cooked ground beef over the refried beans and left out the green pepper. It was perfect!! Definitely the hit of our party!
looove this recipe!! it's really easy and always makes me look good when i bring it to parties. i've made it countless times, and you can really adapt it easily to your taste. i've done all lower fat ingredients and i think there is minimal difference in flavor. i also prefer taco sauce to salsa, and we tend to add jalapenos. very very good appetizer recipe, thank you!
It's true when someone brings this dip to a party it's always a hit. So I really wanted to know how to make it. It was super good and everyone loved it, but I'm going to half the sour cream creme cheese next time. Hubby doesn't like anything called "sour" Putting seasoning in the beans is genius!
Need to use double refried bean amount.
I made this dish for fathers day. We made a twist with our traditional dinner this year and had a mexican theme dinner. This dip was gone in a FLASH. I changed the recipe a little. I added gaucmole and instead of tomotoes and onions I added a can of Rotele Tomatoes(drained). It was a little spicy but added alot of flavor. I also mixed the taco seasonings 1/2 with the beans and 1/2 with the sour cream mixture. I served the dip with the large scoop frito's. They didn't break and the guest were able to get each layer of the dip. GREAT DIP!!!!! :)
This is really good but it makes A LOT! I used my regular-sized serving platter and it was oozing over the sides. I should have used my over-sized turkey platter. Will do that next time I make this.
I make almost the same thing, but I add the sour cream and the taco seasoning together and sit over night if possible. I layer, refried beans, sour cream/taco seasoning mixture, guacamole over the top of that, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes and sliced black olives. Great!!! Make homemade taco chips to go with it! Yum!
GREAT GREAT GREAT! I made this for New Years Eve. And it was gone in no time. The only thing I did a little different is that I doubled the amount of refried beans. And thats only because of bought a 30 ounce can of refried bean instead of 16oz. But it seamed to be just the right amount anyway.
I agree with other reviewers that increasing the bean portion by half or more is probably a good idea. I added a guac layer between the beans and sour cream and omitted the green peppers, lettuce, and salsa (the last two because I was afraid of wilting/mushiness). I also mixed the taco seasoning with the sour cream mixture, but next time I would use only half a packet of seasoning.
Best Taco dip I've ever had. I am replacing my other taco dip for this one.
This dip was fantastic! I did make a couple of changes, though. First, I mixed a pound of ground beef with the refried beans (I cooked the hamburger in about 3/4 of the taco seasoning). Secondly, I added 1/4 of the taco seasoning to the sour cream/cream cheese layer for a little extra taste. Third, I used half cheddar cheese and half taco cheese for some extra Mexican flavoring. Finally, I didn't use lettuce after reading some of the reviews, but I'm sure that had no affect on the taste. I will absolutely make this again!
I made this for a party last weekend and everyone raved about it! I made it on two platters so that it would be thinner and easier to dip. I was a little skeptical about the green onions and green peppers thinking they'd overpower the dish, but it all tasted fantastic. I also added a layer of guacamole. This is now my new party recipe! Thanks so much for sharing.
I made this recipe a combination of the 7-layer dip I usually make and this recipe. Layered as such: refried beans, mashed avacado, the cream cheese-sour cream combination, taco seasoning, salsa, diced fresh tomatoes, sliced green onions, sliced pickled peppers, black olives, and shredded cheese. My family said it was the best I'd ever made, so guess it was a good combination. Will probably make it this way from now on. Thanks for the suggestions in your recipe.
I've used this recipe many times, and once again last night, somebody asked me for the recipe. So I just had to add my comments here too. This recipe is a winner - it never fails to generate at least one request for the recipe. My version is fairly different though. I use black beans instead of refried beans. I don't use lettuce or tomato, but sometimes use canned corn, or avocado slices or even guacamole. I also put the black olives under the cheese, as I prefer the appearance of the heap of cheddar, rather than of the black olives. But it's always well-loved. Thanks for this recipe!
Make sure u drain the salsa first or it will be swimming in juice at the bottom of the dish. Thanks for recipe...it's not bad and easy to tailor to what we like.
Delicious with slight modifications. I doubled the recipe. So I mixed 2 cans of refried beans with one taco seasoning overnight and 1/2 of a serving of Taco Seasoning I by Bill Echols--it didn't make a difference. I put the remaining Taco Seasoning I in the sour cream/cream cheese mixture and let it sit overnight. Also used 2 jars of thick and chunky salsa and draining overnight eliminated two cups of water from the salsa. Layer 1-beans, layer 2-cream cheese, sour cream w/taco seasoning, layer 3-tomatoes, layer 4-green onions, layer 5-gucamole, layer 6-drained thick and chunky salsa, layer 7-cheese, layer 8-black olives. It keeps well in the fridge for at least a week. Next time I will put the taco seasoning in the sour cream mixture not the beans. I have also made it with Rotel vs. salsa which works well and is cheaper.
Very good. Versatile, chocked full of veggies, super easy and a new favorite.
Brought this to a potluck and got rave reviews! A few people said it was the best 7 Layer Dip they had had and asked for the recipe. I did the following layers: 1. beans/taco seasoning, 2. cream cheese/sour cream, 3. guacamole, 4. medium chunky salsa, 5. lettuce/green peppers/tomatoe/green onions, 6. cheese, 7. olives.
I've made this dip many times since first finding it two years ago. It's always a hit. After making it so many times, I have modified it a little bit. I mix the cream cheese, sour cream, and taco seasoning together. I add a can of diced green chilis to the refried beans. I skip the lettuce because it gets soggy and add a layer of guacamole. I also put the tomatoes on top because I have a couple friends who prefer to eat around them. Love this recipe, thank you so much!
This is fabulous! I made it last year for super bowl (with some alterations for preference) and it was devoured! I was asked to make it again this year, and again, completely devoured! This is a keeper for sure. Here's what I did differently; I cooked 1 lb ground beef with taco seasoning, and mixed with the refried beans, left out most of the veggies, and layered as follows (from bottom to top): 1) Ground beef/refried bean mixture 2) Sour cream/cream cheese mixture 3) Chunky Salsa 4) Shredded Cheese 5) Olives Last year I served it cold and this year I served it warm (baked at 375 for about 20 min) and it tastes delicious both ways! Wonderful recipe! Can't say enough good things about this!
Was very good, everyone loved it and kept going back for more. I added taco seasoning to the sour cream mixture, I think that really added flavor to the dish. Next time I will leave out the tomato because it didn't add anything to the dish. I also replaced the green pepper with a chopped jalapeno.
This a great dip recipe to which I made some changes to due to personal preference and some of the other reviewers tips. So many other reviewers said they did not have enough bean dip to cover the bottom of the pan called for in the recipe and some actually bought a smaller sized glass dish. Instead, I bought an extra can of bean dip, and that problem was solved. Also, I do not add the taco seasoning to the bean dip. I add it to the sour cream and cream cheese mixture because I think the flavors blend nicely together in the dip, rather than getting it in one kind of raw, spicy tasting scoop of the beam dip. I also used 16 ounces of fresh salsa and added a layer of homemade guacamole. I also skip the green pepper and shredded lettuce. I received a lot of compliments on this dish and it was devoured!
This dip is awesome. I prepared it as follows: 9x13 Pyrex Layers from the bottom up- Refried beans Sour cream, cream cheese and McCormicks taco seasoning from shaker (premixed all 3 to taste) Guacamole 2 cans rotel Shredded lettuce Package of shredded cheese Small can of black olives
An easy and delicious crowd pleaser! I started off with the beans and taco seasoning for layer one. The cream cheese, sour cream, mixed together for layer two. I added guacamole for layer three. Salsa for layer four and shredded cheese for layer five. Finally, I added diced tomatoes and black olives on top. I skipped onions, lettuce, and peppers.
I wasn't crazy about the beans mixed with the taco seasoning. It kind of overpowered everything. I served this for a party, and for noshing the next day, and I still have more left.
Great recipe! This is definitely worth the time.
This recipe deserves five stars because it's so quick, simple, and versatile. I brought it to a party and everyone enjoyed it-- I didn't take home any leftovers. I cut the amount of sour cream/cream cheese in half and added some taco seasoning to it as well as the beans, used medium salsa and a can of Rotel drained for the veggie layers, and added chopped black olives under the cheese. It took a few minutes to throw together and stick in the fridge (I did it a few hours before the party). Will use it again when I need something quick to bring. Thanks!
I wanted to make this for a party and decided to try the recipe out beforehand. I'm glad because it was majorly salty and wouldn't serve this at my party without making some changes. I won't be using the entire taco seasoning mix. My mouth seriously was hurting with each bite. However it looked great.
This is a great recipe and very versatile, it can easily be changed to suit your taste. Based on other reviews that said the beans were a little thing, I doubled the beans & taco seasoning layer. I also changed up the veggie layer, I just put green onions and black beans on top of the salsa, but that's just our household's personal taste. Overall a really great base recipe.
This was delicious. I made a couple of changes based on what I had on hand & it really turned out great. It was the first dish to go at the potluck. I mixed with the refried beans a 16 oz can of Dennison's chili con carne w/beans (this added a lot of great flavor). I added 3/4 pkg. of the taco seasoning & about 1/4 jar of taco sauce to the sour cream/cream cheese mixture. Left out the bell pepper & everything else stayed the same. If I had avocadoes, I would have added a layer of guacamole ~ that's always a nice addition.
I made this dish for a party at work. I have never had a seven layer salad before so I had no idea how it was suppose to taste. The changes I made based on the other reviewers--I added 1 pound of ground beef as the second layer (after the beans), I added 1/2 pack of taco seasonings to the sour cream, use thick and chunky salsa and I left out the lettuce. The party started at 11:00. I went to get food at 11:15 and the salad was already half gone and one co-worker was just hanging out by the bowl. By 11:45 there was nothing left. Everyone raved on how great this was!! Great recipe.
i absolutely LOVE this recipe and as a lot of other reviewers did i made a few variations.. i skipped the lettuce, as i really dont think it adds much to the taste, its more of a 'filler' imo. i made this for a superbowl party and it was a HUGE hit! i will definitely make this again! i made this with 10 yummy layers 1) can of refried beans spread evenly 2) approximately a pound of cooked ground beef cooked with 1/2 pkt of taco seasoning 3) home-made chunky guacamole (thats to die for if i may say so myself) :) 4) sour cream mixed with the remaining 1/2 pkt of taco seasoning 5) shredded sharp cheddar cheese 6) 1 small can of mild green chiles (drained) 7) chunky salsa (drained) 8) sliced black olives 9) fresh tomatoes 10) green onions
This recipe is great!! I have made it many times and it is a hit every time. Everyone loves it and it is always finished. A guaranteed crowd pleaser. One thing I might suggest is to leave out the tomato - since you are using salsa, the extra tomato really isn't neccessary. Also, a whole head of chopped lettuce seems to be way too much for this recipe. Use your judgement.
Great recipe! I use a cookie sheet or a large piece of cardboard covered in foil to put all the goodies on! I also get large tortillas and spread them out on the sheet or board, overlapping them to within an inch or two from the edges. Spread all the ingredients and have a feast. When down just a little left on the tortillas, roll them up and slice into 2 inch pieces. I guarantee nothing will be left! Easy clean up, too!
Have taken this to several gatherings - and people wanted to know the recipe. Great success!! Not hard to make at all. Thanks.
Loved it! Surprisingly had all the ingredients in my kitchen already, super easy to do took about 20 min to prepare and is absolutely delicious!
Heavenly!!!!!and Addictive!
love this- never last tho! I omit blk olives and beans( yukky) and add grn olives instead- like the salty flavor from the grn olives.
This was a disaster!!! I followed the recipe exact, but it was all watery and nasty at the bean layer. I took this to my husband's families gathering and they all said it was good but I think they were just being nice! I don't know what caused this water disaster, but one thing is for sure, I'm deleting this from my recipe box!
Made this recipe for a family get together. I made a letter "P" in memory of my late nephew, Preston. I added guacamole to one of the layers.... it was a hit!
This is an easy and quite yummy recipe. I used Frog Ranch medium salsa and canned diced tomatoes with green pepper and onion (drained). Turned out really well and less work. Also used a springform pan to hold all ingredients together and then released to form a nice presentation on a large serving platter. Surround with tortilla chips and watch it disappear!
This is a great dip, it is very poplular.
This was a fantastic recipe! I literally had to refill the chips all night. I had people ask for the recipe. It was very easy to make. We used fresh salsa packaged by a local company in Michigan called "Garden Fresh Salsa," so it turns out a little runny on that layer. We also used their brand of chips. Yummy!
I have been making this for 2 years now for my fiancé's firehouse Christmas and New Year's parties. It is such a hit, it's usually one of the 1st dishes to disappear! My fiancé begged me to make it again this year and my mom now asked me to make it for Christmas! I will only make it for the holidays because I could easily eat the entire thing on my own. I personally think Tostidos Scoops are the best chip for this dip (less mess).
Took advice from others. Added guacamole and took out the lettuce. My picky family devoured it. Perfect for football parties,cookouts, or just for a snack!
I've been making this for years, except I use cumin and chili powder instead of the taco seasoning. . .but. . .really the same thing. I've been reading reviews and people are commenting on serving dishes. This is really pretty if you use a platter, round is best but oval like in the pic is okay too. You leave and edge of each ingredient showing so that your guests can see what's in it, it also looks really pretty like that. If you put the cheese on top of the beans instead of on top of the lettuce, the lettuce doesn't get weighed down as much. Okay. . .now I want some 7 layer dip!
I changed a couple things to suit my own tastes: 1) I did not include bell pepper as its not an ingredient I typically think of when eating tacos 2) I did not add guac, however, I will in the future 3) I DID add taco meat; being a carnivore, I just HAD to. Although I made a few changes, this recipe is a great start to an awesome dip you can cater to your own personal tastes.
Layer this in a large pizza pan. Bean mixture, cream cheese/sour cream mixture, salsa, lettuce, cheese, green onion, tomato, black olives. Looks fantastic and you can dip through all seven layers at once.
Not as impressed as other reviewers. Mine turned out a bit watery, and we didn't really like the combo of flavors. I'll keep looking for a similar dip that does not contain cream cheese.
This had a great flavor but was real runny. Next time I will strain the salsa and not so much sour cream.
I knew when I was putting the salsa on that it would make it watery with too much liquid from the salsa, but decided to follow the recipe anyway because of the reviews. Next time I will find a recipe with a layer of guac instead of salsa!
a classic recipe. I followed it to a T with the exception that I did not use green pepper. I've made a similar version of this in the past, where the taco seasoning was mixed with the sour cream mixture, rather than the beans. now that I've tried it this way, I much prefer this version. Also, the layer of salsa is key. I initially thought "why have salsa and tomato?" but having both really made it wonderful!
I got rave reviews with this! The only thing I would do differently is to pop it in the oven just long enough to melt the cheese on top. Also, you do need to use a dish that's larger thanthe original recipe calls for.9X17 is what I used.
The best layered taco dip I've ever had. The cream cheese gave it a unique twist.
I made it for lunch on my husbands day off, and we both thought it was an OK recipe, but nothing too special. I just don't care for this cold, so I warmed it up in the oven for about 15-20 mins, and it tasted a lot better. I expected it would have been a lot better considering the other reviews. I did take out the olives, and green onions, because we don't care much for them. I will not be making this one again.
This was an big hit at a family gathering. I loved it too! It was the first appetizer gone! One thing that I did a little different was that I used a very little bit of jarred salsa and then made my own "pico de gayo" by mixing together tomatoes, red onion, & cliantro. This seemed to make the dish seem fresh.
simple. everyone loves it and great for football season. also you can change the type of salsa you use depending how spicy you like it. Also i find the taco seasoning optional
Its a really good recipe. I see that some people seem to think you heat the beans up before you spread them but you don't they are done coming straight out the can. this dip is either a cold dip or room temp dip. You can mix and match what veggies you want to use and even omit the cream cheese which I don't use. I do recommend draining the salsa your dip will become watery and look uninviting if you don't. This never lasts long when I make it.
Unlike some others, I really like that this recipe uses shredded iceberg instead of a layer of guacamole. The result is a slightly different twist by adding some crisp freshness in with the softer ingredients as oppose to just layers and layers of softness. If you don't want your lettuce to go soft, keep the dip in the fridge prior to serving. And as long is it's served in a controlled environment, it will withstand several hours outside of the fridge. I got RAVE reviews and will indeed be making it again.
So easy and very yummy! Thank you for sharing!
I've been making this for a few years now and my family and friends still ask me to make it! In fact my MIL asked me to make it for her to bring to a party that I wasn't even invited too! This dip is that good! Start with a 9x13 glass pan (it's pretty to look at it through the glass). I omit the bell pepper, use pinto beans (doubled to 32oz) and simmer them in water until softened -about 20 minutes - to refry them myself (I consider it healthier). Sometimes, I'll use red onion instead, and always top it off with Jalepenos! This will chill well, but be warned, only tough chips will do, unless you're using spoons.
I could not believe how big this thing was! I took it to a July 4th party at a friends house, my biggest fan was an 80 something year old man! He ate it like a side dish! LOL I gave him some to take home!
Wonderful Flavor! I omitted the lettuce.
I made this sorta like what it told me, only i omited the lettuce and added guacamole. We just weren't into it, The bean Taco seasoning mixed together was not a good taste.
This was an excellent recipe. I put all the ingredients in a trifle bowl and it was easy to transport. All I did was spoon it out! I did however, find it to be liguidy?? Any suggestions?
This is the best 7 layer dip ever... period. The only changes I made were to add a little bit of the taco seasoning to the cream cheese mix (and I used the "Taco Seasoning I" recipe off of this site... so good), I used 8 oz. Safeway brand Southwest Salsa, 8 oz Safeway brand Peach-Pineapple Salsa, added a can of corn, and instead of cheddar I used a Mexican Monteray Jack and Cheddar blend. I will never use another 7 layer dip recipe. This is IT! I used Tostitos to scoop it all up. My only recommendation is to the smash the cream cheese and sour cream with a fork to get an even consistancy. This dish is awesome! I tried to make it into burritos the next day, but after heating them up in the microwave, they turned out runny (yet still good). After day 2 the dip is just as amazing as day 1, if not more so. I even took a spoon to this! You don't need chips, just a spoon, it's so good! I can't say enough about this one... definitely a keeper!
Great recipe - I do mine a little differently ... I mix the cream cheese with the taco seasoning for the first layer, then re-fried beans, guacamole, sour cream, chopped lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped tomatoes, sliced olives, diced jalapenos, and green onions. OK so maybe that is more than 7 layers. Disappears so fast!
I actually use the same ingredients, but do it a little differently. I add salsa to the refried beans so it's not as thick (otherwise chips tend to break). Then I add the taco seasoning to the sour cream and do not use cream cheese. Next I layer the other items as in recipe, omitting the salsa layer. It seems to disappear in minutes when I serve it.
I wasn't sure how this would turn out as I was making it, but boy was it a hit. People just came back for more and more. Delicious, easy to make, I'm craving more right now!
Do not use salsa from a jar. It makes the dip too watery.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections