Mustard Cream Sauce

4.5
47 Ratings
Here's a simple sauce that's perfect for crab cakes and other rich, savory appetizers. Dijon-style mustard is blended into a creamy mixture.

Recipe by Nancy

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, Dijon-style mustard and lemon juice. Adjust amount of mustard to taste. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 102.2mg. Full Nutrition
