Mustard Cream Sauce
Here's a simple sauce that's perfect for crab cakes and other rich, savory appetizers. Dijon-style mustard is blended into a creamy mixture.
I was after a sauce or aioli for crab cakes - something delicious and compatible, and something that looked good to garnish the plate. No two ways about it... this was EXACTLY what I had in mind.
I make this type of sauce whenever I make salmon....only I add more mustard and some fresh dill...Try it, it's delicious.
This was really good, and what I was looking for. I whipped up the sauce and then did as another reviewer and put it over steamed broccoli. I also added shredded cheese on top and baked it at 350F for 20 minutes. It was sooo good and such an easy way to add some extra flavor to veggies!!!
We wanted a new taste to go with broccoli and decided to give this a try. I didn't have Dijon on hand so used plain mustard instead. Followed the recipe except as above and it was great! Just enough kick to liven up the broccoli.
This was phenomenal with crab cakes. I will use this again and again, and I imagine it would be delicious with shrimp and other types of seafood. Thanks for sharing!
This is a quick and easy sauce which pairs nicely with Maryland Crab cakes. We tried it last night when my wife was going to adamantly serve Crab cakes plain, and she later admitted this added just to right touch.
Just tried this sauce with some sauteed chicken breasts and it worked out very well. Used whole grain dijon as that was all we had.
Good stuff. It went great with fried catfish cakes.
Nice. Used this with the crab cakes I made for the first time! Yummy. I added a bit of horseradish to give it a bit of zing.
Easy and very good! I used light mayonnaise and sour cream, and it was just fine. I would add more than 1 Tbl mustard next time. Served with crab cakes, along with traditional cocktail sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
This was very good! Considering the few ingredients and lack of seasonings, this was surprisingly tasty...I would make this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This is a nice sauce to compliment crab cakes. what I like about this sauce is I can adjust the amount of dijon mustard to taste. This was very easy to mix. I chilled the sauce first for 30 minutes before serving with crab cakes. Bf would have wanted more mustard but he gave this a 5 stars anyways. I thought it was fine just as it was.
We were having Chicken Cordon Bleu and I needed a mustard sauce quick. This served up perfectly! I tasted while making it and wasn't impressed, but once it was served with the dinner it was excellent! Hubby have me a thumbs up.
Very good. Took another reviewers suggestion and added horseradish (to taste). Served with crab cakes, but would also be yummy with stuffed mushrooms.
I used this as a dip for vegetarian meatballs, and it was a delicious change from marinara sauce. I added more lemon juice and used low fat mayo and sour cream, because I'm trying to lose weight. I think it was delicious like this and would not use higher fat versions even if I wasn't watching my weight. I might also try it with some herbs added. Would be great on a veggie burger or a tomato sandwich too. Thanks!
An easy yummy sauce. I used it with salmon cakes. Thanks for posting it.
I made the 6 serving version and it was more than enough for people. Tasted really well with crab cakes.
This sauce was excellent over my Tilapia last evening. I used lite mayo and lite sourcream and it was still outstanding. Thanks so much Nancy!
Creamy and flavorful. Loved it and wouldn't change a thing.
Amazing! I poured it over steamed cauliflower, then sprinkled cheddar cheese and broiled it in the oven. Delish!
I was in a bind to find an easy cream sauce for some crab cakes I bought from Market Day. This was extremely easy & I had all the ingredients in my fridge! My very picky husband loved the sauce!
I made this sauce to serve alongside "Crab Cakes II" this evening. We loved it! I didn't measure exactly, I kind of eyeballed everything. I used plain old yellow mustard, per personal preference, and only had bottled lemon juice. I liked this so much I'm already trying to think of what else I can serve it with! THANKS for the recipe, Nancy.
I made this to accompany my pork loin and roasted brussel sprouts. It was very good. I will make it again. I did use country dijon mustard since I was out of regular.
Very tastey. Will make this again.
Used this as a dipping sauce for Donna's Nest Eggs (baked scotch eggs). Easy to mix up, and I can see this complementing crab cakes and other fried fish.
I loved this. The only thing different I did was add a good squirt of tartar sauce. Yummy!
Quite a good sauce for crab cakes. I did, however, delete hot sauce and replaced it with horseradish. Next time I will omitthe mustard and replace with sirracha sauce.
Took another user's advice and used this over steamed broccoli (broil with sauce and add cheese) I can't eat my veggies without this anymore. Also very good on crab cakes, salmon cakes, etc. I use plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, and just use the store bought lemon juice.
Couldn't believe how great this was for the limited amount of time to prepare! Served with crab cakes over a corn and tomato salad. Delish!
Great , quick spread for sándwiches or great to serve instead of butter. I added two tbs of dill and it turned out great
Delicious with salmon filets! Added a tad more dijon and fresh dill.
I served Salmon tonight and used this sauce. It was great and I will try it with other fish dishes.
Very easy sauce to put together. I substituted greek yogurt for the sour cream. Used it on crab cakes. It was perfect!
I only had olive oil mayo with cracked pepper and horseradish mustard, kept everything else the same. This was a great sauce for Crab Cakes II!
I used a chipotle mayo, plain greek yogurt and spicy dijon mustard. Yum!
Quick, easy, with items I already had in the house! Delicious!
Made as directed. It was the perfect sauce to accompany Scotch Eggs (Bresslin Balls on this site). I can see us using it for broccoli and salmon as other reviewers have suggested.
