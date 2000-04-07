Sweet and Sour Sauce I

861 Ratings
  • 5 550
  • 4 226
  • 3 55
  • 2 16
  • 1 14

An excellent, traditional sweet and sour sauce. It is great served with meatballs, with tempura, or even over rice!

By NAG_CA

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the sugar, vinegar, water, soy sauce, ketchup and cornstarch in a medium saucepan, and bring to a boil. Stir continuously until the mixture has thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 10.8g; sodium 236.3mg. Full Nutrition
