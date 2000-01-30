Chili Con Queso Dip I

A spicy Mexican-inspired dip, this chili con queso dip is a zesty combination of easy-to-find ingredients.

Recipe by Katelyn Moon

5 mins
20 mins
25 mins
7
6 to 8 servings
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter and saute onions and bell peppers. Saute until the onions are transparent. Add salt and pepper. Gently mix in cream cheese and chili sauce. Cook on a low heat for 15 minutes. Serve warm with chips for dipping.

Per Serving:
574 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 39.3g; cholesterol 79.1mg; sodium 466.7mg. Full Nutrition
