Chili Con Queso Dip I
A spicy Mexican-inspired dip, this chili con queso dip is a zesty combination of easy-to-find ingredients.
yummy!!! tastes great and easy to make
I thought there was a little too much cream cheese going on here, so I only used one eight ounce package and instead of the chili sauce I used a can of chili with beans to give it more flavor. I then placed the mixture in a casserole dish, topped with cheddar cheese and popped it in the microwave. Nice dip!
This dip went so quickly and everyone kept on saying how awesome it was. I didn't use the green peppers only the red and i didn't have enough cream cheese so i put a little sour cream in it. It was heavenly.
This was very mild, almost bland. It also didn't resemble queso dip very well. It was very chunky and oniony. You couldn't taste the chili sauce at all. If I try it again I will be adding a lot more seasoning. As is, the kids didn't like it and the spouse tolerated it.
EMassa
Got rave reviews from my family. These one is a keeper
I actually don't use this as a dip, but rather a spread to put inside of quesadillas and pan-seared burritos. It is great and really adds a special flavor to Mexican dishes. The bit of heat and creaminess are a lovely addition!
This dip wasn't bad. It wasn't grreat, but it wasn't bad. My hubby summed it up, "This is an exactly middle of the riad dip."
A perfect dip for chips or as a spread for crackers either way it's a hit. Make sure you use large peppers so you don't have too much cheese. For those reviewers that thought this was too bland I used two teaspoons of Huy Fong's Chili Garlic Sauce.
