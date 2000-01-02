Hot Raspberry Spread
A spicy-hot raspberry spread. Serve this with your favorite crackers.
This was so good and easy. We served it with tortilla chips warmed in the oven and used HOT salsa. We've made it twice. Once using Neufchatel cheese the and spread it over wedges of "Laughing Cow Light" the second time. Both were equally good. This will be our signature appetizer when entertaining!Read More
The taste combination was pretty good, but when I followed the amounts in the recipe, the sauce seemed to overwhelm the cream cheese. I ended up spreading the cream cheese out on my dish and covering with 2/3 the sauce. My house is cold, so the cream cheese didn't stay soft, and the chips kept breaking as people tried to dip. I will fool around with this recipe again.Read More
This spread is the best. I have had it at several parties and just love it. It's easey and looks great.
I am sorry it has taken me so long to review this recipe considering how many times I have made this! We love this dip! I can't handle things too spicy but even I use a "medium" salsa (hard to find picante here) b/c the cream cheese chills it out so much. This sweet hot flavor is just wonderful and it is so pretty! I love the idea the previous poster had about using peach preserves...that would be great for Halloween and Thanksgiving! I will have to try that too!
This spread was delicious! I served it as an appetizer for a dinner party I had and everyone devoured it. It has a nice sweet and tangy taste. I did not change a thing and I will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe.
This was an interesting combination of flavors. I will definitely make it again. Perfect for an easy, quick appetizer.
Very Good.;+)
This was so easy and beautiful! I didn't have raspberry preserves, but I did have peach preserves. It was super yummy and a bit hit at out holiday potluck! It has just the right mix of hot and sweet.
I absolutely love this combination of flavors. It is the most requested appy that I am asked to bring to parties. I have also mixed everthing together and served in a clear bowl with crackers, chips and pretzels. YUM!
This is a great QUICK and EASY appetizer!
I followed this recipe to a "t". WE LOVED IT!!! One of them "I cant stop eating recipes". I am not one of the people to add or change a recipe, i just dont see what the point is. If you want to change or add to a recipe, then what is the point to it? Again thanks
sounds so good but we didnt care for it
The quantities are off. Too much picante. Messy-looking. Won’t make it again.
Great recipe. The sweet and hot works well with cream cheese. Will definitely make again.
I make this whenever we have company. Everyone loves it! Super easy!!
