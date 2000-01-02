Hot Raspberry Spread

A spicy-hot raspberry spread. Serve this with your favorite crackers.

Recipe by Walker

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together raspberry preserves and picante sauce.

  • Place cream cheese on a medium serving dish. Cover with raspberry preserves and picante sauce mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 7.7mg; sodium 58mg. Full Nutrition
