No Bake Pizza Appetizer
This is a pizza bread crust slathered with spinach dip and covered with scrumptious toppings: broccoli, chicken or turkey, green onions, and tomato.
This is a pizza bread crust slathered with spinach dip and covered with scrumptious toppings: broccoli, chicken or turkey, green onions, and tomato.
It was the hit of the picnic. Had several request for the recipe. I used the Spinach dip recipe off the Korr's Vegetable soup mix box and ended up having two appetizer.Read More
This was only ok. I did bake it and it turned out better.Read More
It was the hit of the picnic. Had several request for the recipe. I used the Spinach dip recipe off the Korr's Vegetable soup mix box and ended up having two appetizer.
This is a great appetizer. Very easy and everyone that has tried it, loves it! I usually replace the chicken with pieces of sliced deli ham--it tastes great and a little easier.
I used spinach and I also used artichoke dip for this recipe. Everyone loved them and I made these for 250 people. Soooooooo easy!!!!!!!!
Made my own revisions based on personal preferences. I made 'Best Spinach Dip Ever' and 'Quick and Easy Pizza Crust' from this site. I added bacon bits (quick tip- saw on Food Network the other day cut up the bacon with scissors before cooking it, worked so well). diced tomatoes, diced red onion and parmesan cheese. It was muy delicioso.
I forgot the chicken but didn't need it, everyone devoured it.
So simple but so yummy! I used a tube of Pillsbury pizza dough, so I made it into a rectangle and baked on a cookie sheet. Used more like 1 1/2 cups prepared spinach dip and topped with grape tomato slices and quartered, sliced cucumbers. Thanks for the recipe!
This was only ok. I did bake it and it turned out better.
This was a hit. I have had this before and did not know how to make this! Forgot to put this out till the end of the night and it still disappeared!!!! WONDERFUL RECIPE!
this was a big hit at a football party used the bobblie crust and loaded it up with a creol seasond chicken and was great with a little spice
This was great. A real time saver. Thanks! :)
I made this for a work food day and there was nothing left by the end of the hour. It was easy to make and it tasted great. I will definately make this over and over again.
didnt really care for this. Not sure if it was the spinach dip I used.
Very good. Made it today for a ladie's bunko game and all enjoyed! Thanks.
I've made this recipe several times, each time changing slightly which vegetables I use. The last time I made it, I used peppers as well as tomatoes and brocolli. I bet it would take good with shredded cheese as well. This is quick dish that I've served as an appetizer but also as a light lunch.
With all the GREAT appetizer recipes around, I don't think that I will make this one again. But, if I did I decide to give it another try, I would omit the broccoli as it overpowered the taste of the spinach dip.
Easy and great taste!
Made my own spinach dip to use in this recipe. It was a big hit.
Delicious made as directed! And so easy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections