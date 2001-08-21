No Bake Pizza Appetizer

This is a pizza bread crust slathered with spinach dip and covered with scrumptious toppings: broccoli, chicken or turkey, green onions, and tomato.

By Ter Denlinger

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread spinach dip evenly over the pizza crust to within 1/2 inch of the edge. Top with broccoli, chicken, green onions and tomato. Cut into wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 29.6mg; sodium 439.1mg. Full Nutrition
