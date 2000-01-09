Hot Crabmeat Dip

This is a wonderfully creamy and tasty dip, made rich with crabmeat and topped with toasted almonds. Serve it with slices of your favorite bread.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix the cream cheese, milk, onion, horseradish, salt, pepper and crabmeat. Spread the mixture into a pie pan or shallow baking dish. Sprinkle almonds over the crabmeat mixture

  • Bake in the preheated oven 45 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 114.2mg. Full Nutrition
