Hot Crabmeat Dip
This is a wonderfully creamy and tasty dip, made rich with crabmeat and topped with toasted almonds. Serve it with slices of your favorite bread.
This is a wonderful recipe! I tried it out by taking it to a family gathering and got nothing but compliments from all!! I would recommend this highly to anyone!Read More
This dip was dry. I spread it in an 8" cake pan to bake it and it wasn't thick enough. I would double the recepie or put it in a smaller baking dish next time.Read More
This recipe was excellent!! It was so quick and easy. I didn't use the horsereadish though (didn't have any on hand). It still turned out great. Next time I might use a little more hot sauce though. Can't wait to make it again.
A great hot dip. I added a can of mini shimp.
Fabulous!!!!!!! I would give it a ten if I could.
Very good. Thanks!
This, as written was just ok, nothing special so I added about a tsp. of Srirachia and made crab and avocado quesadillas and they were a huge hit.
I made this for Mother's Day and my mother and her guest loved it.
I wouldn’t make this again. It didn’t have much flavor so I added a 2nd can of crabmeat. I thought this made it such that you knew you were eating crabmeat, but it was bland none-the-less.
