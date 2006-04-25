EZ Party Cheese Ball

This has been a big hit for many years as an appetizer, or just for a snack. It is always nice to have when friends drop by, and it freezes very well. If you enjoy nuts, roll the cheese ball in about a half cup of chopped pecans. Serve with crackers. Refrigerate overnight for the best flavor.

By Nanci Stroupe

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
  • Process dried beef, Italian-style dressing and cream cheese in a food processor until well blended. Transfer to a medium bowl. Chill until firm enough to form into a ball, about 2 hours.

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 41.9mg; sodium 534.2mg. Full Nutrition
