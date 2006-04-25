EZ Party Cheese Ball

This has been a big hit for many years as an appetizer, or just for a snack. It is always nice to have when friends drop by, and it freezes very well. If you enjoy nuts, roll the cheese ball in about a half cup of chopped pecans. Serve with crackers. Refrigerate overnight for the best flavor.
My mom has made this recipe so many times throughout her life (she passed away Easter morning). The person who rated this poorly obviously didn't follow the instructions. It is an excellent dish to sit out and enjoy with crackers.
This recipe was the biggest bust I've ever served. Not one person took a second cracker. It was so salty nobody liked it.
Everyone LOVED this! I halved it and combined everything a bit differently...Instead of mixing it all in the food processor, I Just chopped the beef (that I rinsed and dried) very finely, then mixed it by hand with the cream cheese and dressing. I did make this the night before as suggested. We all really enjoyed the flavor of this and I also enjoyed the simplicity! I will be making this again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
