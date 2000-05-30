Caribbean Jerk Pork Chops

Well, i personally liked this a lot. My family is not one with adventerous taste buds though and everyone else said it was "OK" at best. What do they know? Now for my variation on this. I was really excited to try it as i love jerk anything. I have my own version of jerk that i make fairly often. I'm also a full time student and little time to cook these days. That being said, i got ahead of myself and didnt realize i had to marinate for 12 hours :( So instead of making a marinade, i made a paste with the solid ingredients and left out the lemon juice and oil. Made a grill at medium heat. Put the chops over head for 4 minutes and then moved them to indirect heat for 20 so i wouldnt have to turn them. The paste formed a crust on the meat and held firm. It was great...to me anyway. I'll have to marinate it next time :)