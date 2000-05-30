Caribbean Jerk Pork Chops

3.9
104 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 41
  • 3 18
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

Caribbean-style pork chops marinated overnight in a lemon juice and oil marinade with a variety of spices. Use more cayenne pepper to make it really hot!

Recipe by Marvin

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
12 hrs 5 mins
total:
12 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, lemon juice, onion, brown sugar, green onions, oil, salt, allspice, cinnamon, black pepper, thyme, and cayenne pepper in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Reserve 1/2 cup for basting.

    Advertisement

  • Place pork chops in shallow glass dish. Pour remaining marinade over the meat. Cover, and refrigerate at least 12 hours, but no longer than 24 hours.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat. Place grate 4 to 5 inches above heat source.

  • Oil the grill grate. Arrange chops on grate, and discard marinade. Cover grill, and cook chops for 10 minutes, turning once, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 81.4mg; sodium 343.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022