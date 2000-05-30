Caribbean Jerk Pork Chops
Caribbean-style pork chops marinated overnight in a lemon juice and oil marinade with a variety of spices. Use more cayenne pepper to make it really hot!
Very good recipe! After trying this the first time, I doubled the cayenne pepper for a really good approximation of Jamaican jerk spices. (But I would recommend trying the recipe as written before adjusting the pepper.)Read More
Very good recipe! After trying this the first time, I doubled the cayenne pepper for a really good approximation of Jamaican jerk spices. (But I would recommend trying the recipe as written before adjusting the pepper.)
Very good recipe, but if you want a hotter kick, add habanero peppers. One diced pepper will make it hot, so the more you add, the hotter it gets. I will definitely make it again.
This marinade has a wonderful flavor, BUT is not hot enough to be considered "jerk" (well at least for our gang). I brought it to a bbq & everyone loved the chops, even my husband who is not really a "marinade guy", because they were very tender. Even though I doubled the cayenne, it still wasn't close to hot, I'll add some red pepper flakes, or a jalepeno next time, but they really were yummy and there will be a next time! Thanks Marvin!
I read some of the reviews before making this recipe. I took everyone's suggestion and tripled the amount of red pepper. It was really good my fiance and I both loved it.
While not "jerk", this pork was lovely! I marinaded it for almost 24 hours. This left it extremely the moist (one of the most flavorful chops I've had). The cinnamon was the most prevalent flavor, which left it with warm undertones. If you like it spicy, add more cayenne. We served this with the Caribbean Sweet Potato Salad from this site, and the combo was perfect. THANK YOU so much for this dinner.
Love it! It has to be grilled (be it BBQ grill or with a pan grill.) Pick a thick piece of pork, don't try to skimp and get the thin slices because you just don't get the flavor.
Very good. I also doubled the cayenne pepper. I served it for Sunday dinner and everyone loved it. A definite keeper!!
This was just ok. I didn't really find it spicy at all and the cinnamon & sugar were a little overpowering. Next time I will reduce the sugar, eliminate the cinnamon (but keep the all spice) and increase the cayenne pepper.
This is an excellent marinade. I am making pork kebobs on the grill instead of chops.
This is really quite good. I've made it several times now and I like to replace 1/4 cup of the water with spiced rum, use lime juice instead of lemon, add some lime zest and add extra cayenne, jalepenos and a little garlic.
These were a hit, I will use this recipe again!
I have tried MANY jerk recipes. This is the best!!!
This was a wonderful for a jerk marinade. I was making a pork dish for a lot of people so rather than pork chops, I had two pork loins sliced up by the butcher and marinade the strips over night. I then put them on skewers and cooked them on the BBQ on a high heat Very good flavor and the meat was very tender.
My favorite recipe by far to make. My family and boyfriend and his mom loved it. My mom liked it so much she asked me to make it again for her birthday. Complete success! I adjusted the spices and amount of lemon for more zest and tang.
Made this tonight for dinner and there is no way this is jerk. I easily quadrupled the Cayenne pepper, added red pepper, tripled the ground black pepper and added crushed red pepper and it still had no flavor and wasn't even remotely hot. In addition the chops had little to no flavor. Sorry for the bad review, I tried to salvage the dish.
The best pork chops ever. (And I dont care for pork very much!)
I made these in a big batch, then froze them and vacuum sealed to keep in my freezer. They were delicious the first time, and defrosted perfectly weeks later.
these were okay. I guess im just not a fan of pork chops but they did have a good flavor. Left in the marinade overnight. My boyfriend really liked the flavor of them. I think we served them with wild rice.
Well, i personally liked this a lot. My family is not one with adventerous taste buds though and everyone else said it was "OK" at best. What do they know? Now for my variation on this. I was really excited to try it as i love jerk anything. I have my own version of jerk that i make fairly often. I'm also a full time student and little time to cook these days. That being said, i got ahead of myself and didnt realize i had to marinate for 12 hours :( So instead of making a marinade, i made a paste with the solid ingredients and left out the lemon juice and oil. Made a grill at medium heat. Put the chops over head for 4 minutes and then moved them to indirect heat for 20 so i wouldnt have to turn them. The paste formed a crust on the meat and held firm. It was great...to me anyway. I'll have to marinate it next time :)
This was quite the adventure as it started to rain and snow just after the grill got fired up. However, the flavor of the pork was really good! It didn't have quite the bite that I expected. Next time we will add a bit more cayenne pepper as we are all pepper bellies in this house.
Only gave it four stars because 3/4 c of water is way too much. Otherwise, I loved the rub. The flavors were great and super aromatic. I served it with Hot Banana Salsa from allrecipes and coconut rice. I thought it was a totally yummy combination.
I definately will cut out the cinnamon next time I make this. Also, 3/4 cup of water is too much. I would use a bit more oil instead. The marinade was very watery. Also, I'm going to add more cayenne pepper. It wasn't very "jerk" to me. I wanted more of the sweet/spicy combination from this recipe and it just wasn't there.
This marinade was very tasty. I used chicken and let it marinate overnight. I do agree w/ previous posters that is needs more "heat or spice" so I will make it again and double the cayenne powder.
I WOULDN'T CHANGE A THING,THE CHOPS WAS TASTY AND MOIST.
Not as flavorful as I had hoped, but still mild and tasty. I would marinade them overnight next time and concentrate the flavor with more spices.
Really good. I marinated boneless ribs and then grilled them indoors on a grill pan. Boiled and reduced the marinade and used it as a thick sauce for the meat. Delicious and it smelled great as it was cooking. Try using rice vinegar instead of the lemon juice...
Caribbean Jerk Pork Chops' Haiku: "Very tasty chops, but not as good as 'Jay's Jerk', also from AR." Really liked these alot (allspice in anything always gets my approval), but this marinade can't quite stack up to Jay's Jerk marinade, which is similar, but has extra punch and extra jerk-y goodness. Not to say that these pork chops weren't obliterated the moment they left the grill and touched our plates.
Excellent! We all loved these chops and besides having a great flavor they were nice and tender. I did make a few changes...first, I used 2 teaspoons of Caribbean Jerk seasoning with a dash of cinnamon rather than the separate spices listed (simply because I had the seasoning on hand) and secondly, since it's too chilly outdoors right now to grill, I simply did them on a grill in the oven and they came out perfect. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is a great way to spice up chops. I took other suggestions and doubled the cayenne pepper and added a few dryed habernaro flakes. Over all, turned out good!
It was good but nothing special.
The flavor was not all that great. Wont be making this again.
Tasty - but I agree with most other reviewers - either use a habanero pepper or use ALOT more cayenne pepper. In Jamaica "JERK" is HOT!!! Definitely marinate it overnight.
best pork chops ever
Quite tasty. Used with boneless loin chops. Made them fall-apart tender. I would probibly use extra hot spices next time. Aromatic spices fine. I added just a bit of garlic too.
I increased the cayenne pepper to 1/2 tsp. and omitted the salt. Very good!
I followed other reviewers' advice, and doubled up on the cayenne. I cooked the pork chops on the Foreman grill. They turned out great - very moist and flavorful. Thanks, Marvin!
I took some of the advice from the other reviews and cut back on the cinnamon and added more cayenne. The chops had a pretty good flavor and were moist but I am looking for something with more jerk flavor to it. I cooked on my Foreman grill. Not sure if I will make again.
I don't enjoy having to rate a recipe so low BUT these were not enjoyed at all by anyone in my family. My husband said they tasted like *Thanksgiving* (whatever *that* tastes like, LOL) and later he realized they tasted like pumpkin pie, LOL. Pumpkin Pie flavored pork chops are not our thing, I guess! :o) Thanks anyway, Marvin!
Fantastic, very nice flavour. I marinated them for 6-7 hours, and they came out very tender.
I, personally, didn't care for it... but I think that it was just personal taste. I guess I am not crazy about jerk flavoring. However, I had made it for family members who raved about it, asked for the recipe and have since made it again several times for themselves!
Very good.
These were good. I will probably make them again.
This recipe was very good. I was pleasently surprised by the flavors, and the bold flavor once cooked. I drained the remainder of the marinade into a small saucepan, and brought the sauce to a boil.I put it over the pork chops and it was delicious! Thank you, I will most definately be using this recipe again!
Next time I make this I will definitely add extra cayenne. The flavor was nice, but not enough authenticity as far as heat for me.
Very flavorful marinade! However. I read other reviews first and doubled the cayenne. Next time I will use 3/4 tsp! It is great on chicken--maybe even better than on the pork chops!
I was not that impressed with this recipe. It just didnt taste right to me!
Good stuff! Surprised my girlfriend with this one ... :)
pretty good =) I followed exactly the way it said.. I saved 1/2cup for basting and then poured the rest of the sauce from the pan onto the pork chops when done. If not it probably would've been dry. Not too spicy though... Next time i will put 3 times as much cayenne pepper... over all very yummy!
These were excellent! Thank you so much for sharing. I am still not sure what would be a complimentary side dish apart from pineapple chunks or something, but it is worth making again. Thanks again!
I used sliced country ribs for this recipe, then grilled. It was fantastic.
very simple and not much time at all very good.
My guest enjoyed it. It was very close to the jerk I had in Jamaica. I changed the ingredients a little- instead of using dried thyme I used fresh thyme and added more cayenne pepper and some scotch bonnet pepper. Also I used less cinnamon. With that the flavoured was extra- ordinary!
This recipe was ok...not good enough to make that often. It seemed to lack flavor and was somewhat blan. Maybe if the spices were adjusted. I just made the marinade as it was in the recipe with no ajustments.
This is not jerk flavors. My husband ate it but with tons of additional cayenne which fries his taste buds anyway. I will not make this again.
This was a wonderful recipe. We used it to serve 300 people at an event and people loved it. We actually substituted chicken and a little pineapple juice in for some water and served with pineapple chunks. The cayenne gave it just a little spice, no one complained of it being too spicy. A wonderful, quick, and easy marinade!
I thought these were a delicious and easy way to make pork chops. The only change I made was to reserve some of the marinade to baste the chops as they cooked. I will definately make these again!
THIS WAS REALLY GOOD AND THE MEAT WAS SO TENDER. THERE WAS TOO MUCH CINNNAMON IN THIS RECIPE FOR ME, SO NEXT TIME I WILL CUT BACK ON THE AMOUNT. OVERALL...VERY NICE!
Great recipe! To make it jerk though youll need to atleast TRIPLE the CAYENNE.
We didn't really care for these. It's not that they were bad ~ nobody said "yuck" or anything ~ but they aren't something that appeals to us. The combination of spices was great; they just seemed to be lacking something.
It smelled good but didn't deliver on the taste. I doubled the cayenne pepper but that didn't seem to be enough. Marinaded overnight but the flavor just didn't get into the meat.
this recipe is great.. marinade the chops over night!
I didn't care for this recipe. I thought the chops were too dry.
was soooo delicious! I used less pineapple, and beans then what the recipe stated. I made them with an "ok" cut of pork, but next time will use a better piece of pork.
I love this recipe! Kind of time consuming to make the marinade, but worth it for something special.
This recipe was different in taste. The first time around I made it according to recipe directions. Was not greatly impressed with it. Second time around I excluded the wet ingredients and used it as a jerk rub. The taste was different than normal jerk rubs, but we liked it. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was great! The taste was very close to the authentic jamaican jerk BBQ after we added some extra peppers. We served this with redbeans and rice.
We let the pork chops marinade for 24 hrs. They were sooo good, and this is coming from someone who is generally very picky. I highly recommend this recipe.
Fantastic! Simple to prepare and full of flavor.
Very moist and full of flavor. We doubled the cayenne and added garlic powder and Italian seasoning.
This recipe was a good recipe, I'm not a big fan of jerk but I thought I would try this. I was able to eat it, if I don't like something it will be hard for me to eat it, wouldn't.... if that tells you anything. So I was able to finish my plate, but I wouldn't make this again, just cause jerk isn't my thing.
I'm giving this four stars because my husband liked it so much, but I thought it was just ok. Though not bad, there was something a little off about the flavors, though I couldn't pinpoint it. I followed the recipe pretty closely, with the exception of doubling the amount of cayenne pepper.
This recipe has a lot of spice and good taste! My husband usually won't eat pork chops, but with this recipe he ate every last bite!! Also the pork chops remain moist which is hard to do with pork chops, most the time they end up dry! What a good recipe, thanks for sharing it with us Marvin.
Excellent! My Husband hates porkchops, but this recipe came out perfect!!! The pork was tender and moist, absolutely perfect! Thanks!
Well...I'm not sure what this is, but it is most certainly not Jerk. I guess it's ok if you're into Lemony Cinnamon Allspice Pork, but I can't really imagine recommending this to anyone.
Not a great tasting marinade, my family ate it but didn't say mmmmmmm mom this is great.
The taste was good. But it takes forever to marinate to really get solid flavor. 8 hours was not enough.
These pork chops were great. I loved the kick of the cayenne pepper and how you could taste all of the different ingredients and spices in every bite.
We did not like and followed the recipe. We appreciate pork chops with only salt and pepper seasonings. Will not make again.
