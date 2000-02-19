Moussaka
Here is a great recipe for moussaka, a Greek dish. It includes sliced eggplant baked in a ground beef sauce and then smothered in a thin white sauce.
Fantastic! with a few modifications as follows. don't fry the eggplant: brush a little bit of olive oil & cook them in a oven at 450 till moderately soft...you don't want mush... bechamel sauce: I don't get why everyone is saying this makes too much sauce?! It doesn't, trust me. You want at least an inch high layer of this when it's done cooking, so use the ingredients as written. I do agree with adding the extra eggs. I made the sauce as directed, then as it cooled I added two eggs yolks one at a time, blended that, then I added the 2 egg whites (which I had first beaten till stiff with a mixer). Next time I might try the 3rd egg as some recommend for even more firmness. meat sauce: save calories, don't brown the beef in butter! Increase garlic to at 2-3 cloves. I used italian seasoning for "fine herbs". Add a big pinch of sugar to cut the acidity. I used about 1/2 tsp of salt, and 1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper. I made the meat sauce one day ahead (to save time on the big day & to allow the flavors to come out). mysterious olive oil: I don't know where that 1/4 cup of olive oil is supposed to come in? I never used it. Certainly didn't miss it. construction: Use a big/deep lasgane pan. The 9 X 13 glass pan isn't big enough. To be more authentic you can add a thin layer of potato in the bottom. Peel two potatoes, slice them about 1/4 in or less slices, brush with small amount of olive oil, roast in 450 oven for about 15 minutes.Read More
The moussaka was very good, but I give this 3 stars for a few reasons. First, if you have never prepared Greek food before (ESPECIALLY moussaka) this recipe is very poorly written - it's way too vague. 9 x 13" is not a big enough pan by any means - go larger. Second, it calls for way too much onion and eggplant. I cut 1 1/2 onions and 2 eggplants and didn't use them all. The writer called the bechamel a "thin sauce" but it actually should be very thick - about the same consistency as a yogurt. Make sure to drain your meat very well and, if necessary, spoon out the liquid before adding the meat to the casserole. Let your moussaka cool for a good 30 minutes before serving. This is a good recipe, but my greatest advice if you have never made moussaka before - seriously, review the recipe several times and start cooking it 4 hours before you intend on eating it. Also, if possible, have a friend/child/spouse on hand to help you out. Don't give up, it gets easier as you go!Read More
Having parents who lived in Greece for years, we had many variations of this dish. The best one is using sliced potatoes as well as eggplant. If you add 3 egg yolks to the white sauce, then beat the whites to a stiff peak and fold them in your crust will puff up beautifully. It is wonderful. Even my 3 year old loves it. Mirrisa, San Angelo TX
Superb! I live in Greek Cyprus and this recipe is exactly what I was looking for. I wanted to cut out the extra cup of fat from the olive oil and butter so I broiled the eggplant until browned with olive oil sprayed on top & bottom of thin slices. Diminished the cinnamon & nutmeg to 1/8 tsp ea., (did use oregano, basil & thyme)and left the nutmeg out of the bachamel. I used only 2T butter in the meat sauce. It was fabulous! I'm glad it makes so much--can't wait for the leftovers!
This was awesome! I have been to Greece, and must say, the flavor was very authentic! I had to make numerous modifications, however, to make it more lowfat to suit my taste. I steamed the eggplant instead of frying in olive oil, and omitted the 1/2 cup butter in the meat mixture (don't forget to drain the meat fat before adding the spices). I substituted 1/4 tsp. oregano + 1/2 tsp. basil + 1/4 tsp. thyme for the fines herbs, and increased the cinnamon to 1/2 tsp (key!). I cut the butter for the bechamel sauce in half (i.e., used 1/4 cup), and added 1/4 tsp. salt + 1/8 tsp. pepper to it. I used only 3/4 cup parmesan instead of 1 1/2 cups. I took other reviewers' advice and folded 3 beaten egg whites into the bechamel sauce (discarded the yolks instead of adding them to the meat mixture) - this was key to making the top part authentic! In addition, I think 1 layer of eggplant is more of how they serve it in Greece, but if you want a taller casserole, make it 2 layers. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Thanks so much for this wonderful recipe. I had tried one from another site some time ago and vowed I would never make it again. But when I learned of this site, I gave it another try because the recipe was so different, I figured "how could I go wrong"? I KNOW how Moussaka should taste (my in-laws are Greek) and this is it! One reviewer suggested adding 3 egg yolks to the bechamel sauce (I did) and another reviewer suggested beating the whites to form a soft peak and fold them into the bechamel sauce (I did that too). I followed everything else to a "T" and wouldn't change a thing.Well, maybe just a sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg on the top before popping it into the oven.Thank you so much for posting this wonderful recipe...it's a keeper!
This was a really nice find. I followed all of the suggestions to make it more healthy: eliminating or cutting out fat), I grilled the eggplant, cut out the wine (didn't have any on hand), beat three egg whites and folded into the bechamel and substituted marjoram for parsley as I didn't have any dried. This recipe is time intensive and the bechamel sauce cannot be interrupted - be prepared for that. The only thing that I didn't like was that it didn't plate up nicely. However, the taste was sublime and so next time I make it (and it's entirely appropriate for company), I will make it in ramekins. A very good, authentic flavor and after revisions, a healthy recipe. (With all changes, brought total calories down to around 360/serving, assuming 8 servings.) Very filling w/a green salad.
I'm lucky to live near a fantastic Greek restaurant and their moussaka was to die for. It's easier to buy it there than to make this recipe...HOWEVER, it tasted very good. The prep time is longer than 45 minutes, so please make sure you're not making this after work (like I did). I did use a non-stick pan for the eggplant and spray it with Pam to cut out some of the fat. I also left out the stick of butter in the meat mixture and used a little olive oil instead. I mixed a 1/2 c. parmesan with a 1/2 c. feta - made it authentic! The bechamel sauce turned out well as written in the recipe. I put two cups on top of the first layer of cheese and then the other two cups on top of the second layer of cheese...otherwise, there was too much bechamel for one layer.
I enjoyed this recipe. Followed other recomendations. layered the filling with the sauce (middle and top). really needed to organize the ingredients so they would follow the flow of the recipe and I felt there was an extra butter mixed in there. But maybe it's cause I didn't brown the beef with butter. No difference to me, still tasted great. also to save time, I cubed the eggplant and sauteed in olive oil. I also cut back on the nutmeg because I don't like a lot of that flavor with beef. Thanks for the recipe. (used up a good amt of eggplant from the garden this year)
I omitted the nutmeg, used only a sprinkle of cinnamon and used the reviewers recommended basil, thyme and oregano for the 'fine herbs'. I browned 1/2 of the eggplant in the olive oil (yes, it does soak up the oil fast and takes more than recommended) and I sprayed 1/2 half of the eggplant with spray olive oil and broiled it. I didn't like the pieces of eggplant that were broiled. The pieces browned in oil were much better tasting, so next time I would try to decrease the butter more and not alter the original cooking method of the eggplant. I used shredded parmesan instead of grated and couldn't really taste it in the dish. I added one egg to the meat mixture which helped it hold together well and I added the 3 beaten egg whites to the sauce. I would cut the 3 egg whites in the sauce to 2 the next time as the bechamel was stiffer than I like it. I prefer it to 'melt' into the meat mixture slightly when heated in the microwave. I doubled the meat amount and had plenty of eggplant (used 3 medium sized) to make two pans of the dish. I give it 4 stars because it's not quite as good as the moussaka made by my ex-boss who is a Greek Chef. I will make again and try not to alter the recipe so much and if it is better I will upgrade my rating. All in all this was a good dish, but messes up LOTS of pans. Thanks for the recipe.
I never had moussaka before, but this was very tasty. I made some minor modifications -- I used feta cheese instead of Parmesan, added 3 beaten eggs to the bechamel sauce (puffed up nicely when baked), and eliminated any extra oil/butters (I broiled the eggplant with just a spritz of cooking spray). I even used skim milk for the bechamel sauce and you wouldn't even know the difference. This is a great company dish. It presents beautifully at the table.
Fines Herb mix is equal parts chervil, chives, parsley, and tarragon.
This recipe is pretty good. I did make some changes right out of the gate, but it was to make it to more closely resemble my families recipe (that I cannot find anywhere!! Have to beg my mom for it again) First and foremost, I used 2 small eggplant, brushed them with olive oil and broiled them for a few mins each side. I also put in a layer of peeled and med. sliced Yukon gold potato in substitution of some of the eggplant. No need to pre-cook. They will soften in the oven, and absorb all the yummy flavors! Next, I used ground lamb, not beef. I browned it in the skillet, using just it's own juices, not the butter. I drained off half (not all) the juices and added in my garlic and such. Do not omit the nutmeg and the cinnamon! I know this might sound weird, but this, combined with the ground lamb, is essential to the authenticity of this dish. It tastes heavenly! One thing I would suggest too is cutting the portions to 12 or more. Moussaka is SO rich. I usually serve it with a gorgeous Greek salad. Yum yum Yyum!!
I LOVED THIS RECIPE!!!....my family said this was the best tasting thing EVER...COMES OUT PERFECTLY...we will never order moussaka again in a restaurant!! 1. I dipped the eggplant in egg, then in breadcrumbs, sauteed the slices in olive oil, then drained on paper towel. 2. made mine with 2 lbs ground lamb, 2 eggplant...skimmed off grease, added the spices and wine, then simmered 20 mins. 3. Sliced 2 large UN-peeled potatoes, boiled them till al dente, and used as my bottom layer only. Made a nice firm base for the casserole 4.Bechamel sauce: use whole milk * increased by half * took off heat when thickened and added 2 egg yolks, stirring gently till incorporated * then folded in 2 whipped egg whites * folded in the nutmeg instead of sprinkling on top 5. Used Italian seasoning and McCormick "Greek Seasoning" instead of fines seasoning, plus the cinnamon and nutmeg where indicated.
For me this was a 2 1/2 hour ordeal so I strongly suggest preparing this dish a day ahead if you're pressed for time. For the eggplant, I lightly sprayed a skillet with cooking spray and browned both sides until the eggplant was pliable but not mushy. It's also key to salt and drain them well to draw out excess water and lessen the bitterness. I nuked 2 potatoes in the microwave, peeled, and sliced into rounds.Then, I added it to the bottom layer.Also, I used 1 whole cinnamon stick broken into thirds instead of ground cinnamon.For the mysterious fines herbs I used dried oregano,thyme,basil,and tarragon to taste. Come to find out, according to Wikipedia, fines herbs consists of PARSLEY, TARRAGON, CHIVES, and CHERVIL. Who knew? I had 85/15 beef, but I still had to drain the fat after browning it.Simmer the sauce until it's the consistency of thick meat sauce for lasagna;not runny sauce for spaghetti. I added about 2/3 cup plain bread crumbs for it to set up for easier serving.The only thing I changed about the bechamel was I quickly whisked in 3 egg yolks to the sauce during the last couple of minutes of cooking.It was the perfect amount of sauce for this dish (that is if you are using a deep dish rectangular pan (I used the aluminum disposable type. This would be too much sauce for a regular 9x13. The bechamel was okay, but I think I will try a cheese bechamel next time.I wasn't disappointed, but I wasn't impressed with sauce either.Opa!
I wish I had baked the eggplant instead of cooking it in olive oil. The eggplant soaked up all the olive oil then rendered it out during cooking. The result? I spent four hours cooking and ended up with a big pan of gross hot oil and a broken sauce. You might have also mentioned that the eggplant should be rinsed after sitting in salt!
This is delicious. I read some of the other reviews and made the following changes: -- Eggplant -- used just one medium large, rather than 3, because I wanted it to fit in one 13x9 pan, which it did, perfectly. Used the original amount of meat, tomato sauce, wine, etc. -- Potato -- added a layer of potato on the bottom for authenticity. Sliced 3 medium potatoes about 1/4" thick, steamed til almost tender and just put them on the bottom. -- Ground beef - browned this by itself first, drained off fat. -- Onion -- used just one, sauteed in a little olive oil. -- Garlic -- used 3 cloves -- Egg -- meant to put it in the meat sauce but forgot, so just added it to the Bechamel as others suggested -- worked great -- nice slightly custard-y effect -- Bechamel -- used only about 4 c milk because a) we were almost out of milk! and b) only using one eggplant. Adjusted butter and flour down to accommodate less milk -- Cinnamon and nutmeg - skipped them out of personal preference -- Oregano -- added about a teaspoon or so of dried for extra "Greek" flavor This is definitely a keeper. Not hard, just takes a bit of time -- with 2 people cooking last night it was easy and fun and well worth it.
Easier and healthier way to cook the egplant: After slicing and salting, brush one side with olive oil, place in Med-HOT pan for 3 min or until lightly browned. Brush other side of eggplant before flipping to brown the other side. As others did, I added a layer of thinly sliced potatoes on the bottom of the baking dish before the eggplant and i'm glad i did. It really gave the dish a nice foundation and additional texture. Perfect amount of sauce which created just the right thickness topping. Used ground buffalo for added flavor. This was delicious! Took much longer to make than 2 hrs... start this in the afternoon for dinner.
This was delicious! I tried to fry the eggplant but it didn't work well since it is so porous. If you breaded it like when you have Parmesan it might be easier. I baked it instead. I had no breaf but I used lamb, beef, veal meatloaf mix and it was great. I thought it might be too much bechamel at first but it wasn't after all. I halved the recipe and it worked better than it seemed so I made it in a smaller pan. I never had moussaka but I thought it was great and I would definitely make again. I used the same pan for the sauce and the meat and just rinsed in between to cut down on clean up. If you do certain parts at the same time you can drastically cut down on time. For example while the eggplant sits make the meat sauce. Then while the eggplant cooks make the bechamel. The meat will cool enough to add the egg and then everything is ready to be layered.
Great recipe! Only changes were that I broiled the eggplant instead of fried, and added an egg to the béchamel sauce after it thickened. After reading reviews of runny sauce, it could be that you didn't cook the sauce enough before putting it on top, it takes about 5-10 min of stirring after all the milk has been put in to see it really set. It does take longer than 45 min, lots of time went to prepping the eggplant, so set aside some time.
This! Oh my God! Feeling nostalgic about our recent Grecian honeymoon, I decided to make this on a whim. My husband and I moaned after EVERY bite. And even though it's a very rich dish I went back for seconds (and he for thirds). I broiled the eggplant instead of fried it. Had to do it in batches, so that took some time. Two medium eggplants were plenty (sliced 1/4 inch thin on my mandolin). I cut the second and third layers of parmesan cheese to 1/4 cup each, and added a a few tablespoons to the bechamel, as well as 1/4 t nutmeg, still sprinkling some on top at the end. The meat filling is so amazing on its own I plan to make it for stuffed peppers and zucchini and who knows what else when I don't have the time to put this full recipe together. Also, because I knew it was time consuming I prepared this in stages; I made the meat mixture a day ahead, broiled the eggplant and combined the layers in the morning, and prepared the bechamel 1/2 hour before I was ready to pop it in the oven. Seemed a little less overwhelming and messy that way. I will be making this for Christmas this year!
This is EXCELLENT! I made this GLUTEN and YOLK FREE: 1. Do Broil the eggplant rather than frying -it takes too long and the egg plant wants to soak up the oil. Just brush on top of each slice and flip when golden. 2.Fine herbs is an herb mix -i didn't have everything but I used some crushed Rosemary, basil and a tiny bit of thyme -I don't care for thyme -to replace the fine herbs. 3. 1 clove of ELEPHANT garlic -not sure how that relates since the flavor is mild. 4. Skipped the wine -I don't drink, used water instead. 5. Bechemel sauce: I used the butter, about 1 to 1.5 cups plain yogurt, 2 egg whites and added more of the nutmeg, cinnamon plus salt and white pepper to the sauce. No need to cook it. I then layered it on a dish (just one layer of each) and baked for 1 hour. It was DELISH! Next time I think I will cut the butter in the sauce in half -it was tasty but a little much. YUMMY! Thank you for this recipe. It hink I will double this reipe next time since my family ate it all for dinner! I have since tried it using the fine herbs -no good. I much prefer my method above. Also half the butter is not as good, maybe you could cut it by 20% but honestly I will just use it all next time
1 kg potatoes, sliced 1 cm thick, boiled 10 minutes; 3 aubergines, sliced 1 cm thick, grilled with olive oil salt pepper for 10 minutes; 500 gr minced beef, sauteed for 15 minutes with olive oil, 1 or 2 finely cut onions, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 can of tomatoes, tomato puree, salt, pepper, cinnamon, allspice, oregano; bechamel sauce of 40 gr butter, 40 gr flower, 1/2 liter milk, nutmeg, salt, pepper. Layers: potatoes, aubergines, meat, potatoes, aubergines, bechamelsauce. Top with grated cheese. 1 hour on 170 degrees Celsius.
Delicious! I have only made Moussaka once before, but it didn't seem quite right to me, but I found this recipe and thought I'd give it another try. I am very glad that I did. This recipe was amazing! I made the meat portion of the recipe the night before, as others suggested, to save on time. Yes, it was very time consuming, yes it was totally worth the time. I also did as other suggested and added 2 extra eggs (separated and blended in) and I used 2 medium sized eggplants and two potatoes. For the eggplant, I cut it into rounds and set them out with salt, then I broiled them on each side for about 3 minutes. It worked out wonderfully. The Moussaka was a delight for everyone who ate it.
Yummy! Moussaka is always my “go-to” dish whenever I eat Greek. I followed the modifications recommended by WSBLEND by adding the extra eggs while making the sauce, not using butter to brown the beef, and using a deeper pan for the baking. I also added the potatoes because who can say “no” to potatoes? It was tasty and I was lucky to have some leftovers the next day for lunch…but only because I saved a piece for myself before my guests arrived.
In case any wants to know how to Scald Milk... it's not necessary anymore as long as your milk is pasteurized... but is the authentic way and does add to the flavor. Here you go: Heat the milk to 180 degrees. At this temperature, the milk should just begin to come to a light froth: you will see around the edges of the pan, where tiny bubbles will form. This point can be determined visually or with a thermometer and can be done in a double boiler or, if you pay close attention, over direct heat. You can also scald milk in a glass bowl in your newfangled microwave oven, checking it every 15-20 seconds. To prevent scorching, be sure to stir the milk as it heats.
Good. No need to add an egg to the beef mixture, for sure. Red wine- very important, for too much tomato flavor causes the meat part to taste more like bolognese than moussaka. Loved the bechamel sauce, will definitely make this again with lots more of the spices (cinnamon and nutmeg).
Great recipe with all modifications by WSBLEND. A few additional notes to help: 1) Definitely make the meat a day earlier for improved flavor and, more importantly, to simplify prep. If made ahead, warm the meat to make spreading easier and temps more uniform. 2) Definitely layer roasted slices of potatoes on the bottom as WSBLEND suggests. Use 4 medium peeled potatoes. Use a food processor to slice uniformly if possible. Use nonstick sheet or lightly olive oiled sheet for baking. Salt/pepper the slices lightly before roasting for extra flavor. Overlap potatoes on the bottom of the pan. 3) Definitely use eggs for sauce as WSBLEND suggests. Better flavor and consistency. Three eggs seem to work best. This is the appropriate amount of sauce - do not reduce as some suggest. 4) Use 1.5 lbs of meat for richer composition. With extra meat make sure to increase other ingredients accordingly for bold flavor. 5) No need to use butter for meat. Definitely consider baking the eggplant - much healthier. Bake until top is golden brown. Beautiful! 6) Don't be afraid to make the sauce even with the top of the pan. I didn't have any problem with juices overflowing. 7) Use real grated parm cheese if possible. So much more flavor. 8) Leftovers are even better!
This recipe is absolutely delish! I went to Greece on my honeymoon and never had moussaka better than this. The only thing I add is a layer of potatoes on the bottom. They soak up a lot of the juice and are out of this world! Definitely try it, you won't regret it.
bechamel never thickened, eggplant was soggy, and sauce was way too soupy.
Favorite, will cook again! :)
Wow. I rarely take the time to review recipes and feel guilty because I rely so heavily on the reviews of others. This recipe deserved taking the time to review. We followed a low-fat version and broiled the eggplant after brushing with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, pepper and italian seasonings. We did not use butter to brown the sirloin and added the equivalent of egg beaters instead of a whole egg. For the bechamel sauce I used 1/2 of the called for butter and actually used Smart Balance (which does excellent as a substitute for most butter recipes). I used skim milk and added 1/2 cup of fat-free half-n-half. Otherwise, I made the bechamel exactly the same - no additional eggs. I also used less than the called for parm cheese but honestly can say we didn't miss it. This recipe was more than a "keeper". It is now going to be a part of our regular rotations.
I LOVE this recipe, been to Greece a few times and I think this recipe is amongst the best I've tried. I love rich food and the original recipe is awesome - but for those trying to cut down on the calories or richness: 1) the olive oil can easily be halved when frying eggplant, or elimated altogether in favor of olive oil cooking spray, done under the broiler, 2)the bechamel sauce can also be reduced by at least a third, as there is more than is reasonably required, and 3) the cheese can be cut down to 1 cup total, and any kind of cheese works well, I've tried with Mozz, Cheddar...it's all good! Guaranteed to be a favorite for adults and kids alike.
Nice and very authentic recipe - good to see a recipe using beef and not lamb - most moussaka recipes seem to suggest lamb - the Greeks rarely use lamb!! Only changes I made were not to fry the aubergine, but to plunge it into rapidly boiling water for one minute. Also I used a combination of 2 aubergine and 4 thinley sliced medium potatoes (which I parboiled for 10 minutes. Nice flavours - will use this again.
well... after much anticipation from the great reviews and the wonderful smells as i was cooking my moussaka... i was frankly a bit disappointed. i found that the bechamel sauce was out of proportion to the rest of the ingredients (too much) and overpowered the taste of the eggplant, meat sauce and cheese. i may make this again, but would reduce the amount of bechamel sauce by 1/2.
I have made this twice, once with bison meat, once with lamb. Both were delicious! I love the flavors! This is a very delicious recipe...the first time I made it I was overwhelmed because of all of the pots going at once (I'm not good at multitasking when I cook!), but I just saved the topping to make once everything else was done. It is very fast and that way the milk doesn't burn...thought it might help other new cooks to know! Great recipe!
One of the most delicious dishes I have ever made. Omit half the butter (in sauce) and half the cheese to reduce fat. Sauce ABSOLUTELY needs eggs to thicken it - I added two whole, beaten eggs and it was perfection.
This tastes almost too good to believe. Even before the bechamel is done, a slice of eggplant wrapped around some of the meat mix is enough to make you want to stop there, and just serve it up. Here's another way to cook the eggplant. After sweating it, I used a basting brush to brush on a little olive oil before putting it in a medium hot pan. It browned well, cooked quickly and wasn't saturated in oil. I used 1 1/2 cups of fresh chopped tomatoes instead of canned tomato sauce. Instead of dried herbs, I used about a half a bunch of fresh parsley, fresh oregano and fresh thyme. (Thank heavens for those organic "meat mix" and "poultry mix" packages at the grocery store.) And a little more cinnamon than suggested. The sauce was so good, I'm thinking about making it meatless and freezing it to use as a base in future dishes. We eat gluten/dairy free. A bechamel made from almond milk and corn starch for the thickener works fine.
Great tasting recipe...also works well as a maintenance phase entree on the Atkins diet.
Yum! We've made this several times. I agree, add a layer of potatoes with the first layer of eggplant. We have a small family, so we divide this into 3 9X9 casseroles and freeze 2 and cook one.
5 Star recipe .. only addition a 1/2 cup of crumbled feta and a pinch extra flour to the bechemel for a thin mash potato like consistency as my personal preference.
This is the first time i tried making moussaka and i loved it. If i would change anything next time, it would be to adjust the spices and herbs and add more but cut back on the nutmeg a little but its all about personal preference i think. Thanks for sharing!
We loved this! I did make a few modifications as per some reviews and was happy with the results. We chose to broil our eggplant instead of frying. Used a teaspoon of olive oil margarine instead of butter when cooking the ground beef. Only had one onion and increased garlic to three cloves. Strained off all the excess fat/grease. Upped the cinnamon to half a teaspoon and used Italian seasoning for the "fines herbs". Replaced the red wine with beef broth. Once again, for the bechamel I used olive oil margarine instead of butter and opted to add the nutmeg directly into the sauce. I also added three egg yolks, and beat the whites until stiff and folded it in once the sauce was done on the stove-top. The eggplant layer was quite thin since we only had two of the three called for; I would definitely use potatoes next time as well since many reviewers claimed that to be authentic. I think the cheese could be left out, but did use a mix of Parmesan & Romano.
So good! I used ground lamb instead of beef and added guyere cheese and 2 beaten eggs to the bechamel sauce to thicken. It was wonderful. Would add another can of tomato sauce next time.
This is my fourth time making moussaka, each time from a different recipe. I altered this one to one eggplant, one zucchini and about 6 small potatoes (parboiled). I was confused by the instructions, I didn't know if the eggplant was to be fried in the oil or the butter, but went with the oil and needed a lot more oil than 2 tsps. I also fried the zucchini. Also, I browned and drained the meat before adding it to the onion, garlic and spices. I didn't omit the butter, but might do that on a second batch. I didn't know what fine herbs were either, so I substituted italian seasoning and it was fine. This is a great recipe, but it took nearly every pan I had to cook it! Maybe I need more pans? This is a lovely recipe that I will add to my binder!! I was going to rate this a 4 because of the confusion with the directions, but even if confusing, this is a five star recipe!!!
This was so easy and yummy. I made a smaller batch, an 8x8 pan size. Also followed the review that added separated eggs to the white sauce. mmmm.
It's awesome except instead of 1 clove of garlic I used 10 cloves it was so good
Made this last night - it tasted awesome - almost as good as in Greece! I would like to make these suggestions: -Soak the eggplant in salt water for about an hour to get rid of the bitter taste. -I microwaved the eggplant until soft to reduce the fat, then drained them on paper towels. ENJOY! This was very good!
I cut the recipe in half but kept the meat mixture amounts the same, assembling it in a 9 x 9 baking dish. Upon the suggestions of others here to make it more authentic, I added 1 (15 oz.) can of diced tomatoes (drained) to the meat mixture, and added one tempered egg yolk to the bechamel sauce to make it fluffier. Excellent flavors. I will make this again. Thank you, Peggy, for sharing this very tasy recipe.
I enjoyed this Moussaka very much! Trick from the Greek cook (Maria) of my friend in Corfu, fry the eggplant in olive oil and let stand in a colander overnight. Quite a lot of oil will drip out!
This is a great recipe, but it does need a few revisions. As previous reviews mentioned, you need to add egg (beat the whites) to both the meat and bechamel scauce. Also, up the cinnamon to 1/2 teaspoon. That was a good suggestion. The only problem I found was that it came out a little on the runny side. I think these are the things I should have done: 1. really dry out the eggplant before frying/baking and rather than tomato sauce, I'm going to use a paste next time around. hope this helps!
This turned out exceptionally well. I added 3 egg yolks, then three beaten egg whites, to the sauce as it cooled. Prep time is significantly greater than 45 minutes. I love the cinnamon/nutmeg undertones.
I've eaten Moussaka in a variety of places (including Greece), but this was my 1st time making my own. Also my 1st time cooking w eggplant. This came out surprisingly delicious! Instead of frying the eggplant, I dabbed olive oil on it w my fingers, then cooked 1/2 the eggplant under the broiler & the baked the other 1/2 (both turned out fine). My eggplant in the finished product was still slightly bitter; next time I will let it sit longer w more salt to prevent this. I accidentally left out the egg.. it came out ok, but I can see how the texture would be better w the egg & will make a point to remember next time. The only changes I made were to add a thin layer of cooked potatoes on the bottom, & upped the garlic to 3 cloves. The proportions were perfect, including the sauce. Like another reviewer said, you want a lot of sauce; that's how this dish is supposed to be! I used a glass baking dish that was the perfect size (even for all that sauce). The bottom dimensions are 9.25"x13.25", but it flares slightly to 10"x14", & its 2.5" deep. It says 3L & 3Qt. on the bottom of the pan (it's an Anchor Hocking from a set of 3 I got at Target, with this being the middle-sized pan). Hope that's helpful to some!
Excellent, easy recipe. Tasted wonderful. I didn't add the egg to the meat mixture, because I like the crumbly meat texture...think Greek style sloppy Joe! Enjoy! Oh, and adding some fresh herbs on top, what was put into the meat sauce, gives it a nice finishing. Some cinnamon gives it an aroma to die for!
Ten years after having moussaka in Greece for the first time, I finally worked up the courage to make it and it was A HIT! This recipe was a great base and with all the combined suggestions, it made it perfect. As one person said, it's not a 45 minute recipe. It was a lot of work but well worthwhile. Maybe with practice, it can become a 45 minute prep and an hour bake time. The amount of sauce was perfect not too much as few said. After reading through many reviews, these are the changes as per many reviewers or just because I didn't have something on hand: - I didn't peel the eggplant - separated 3 eggs, added yolks to cooled meat filling and beaten egg whites to the bechemel sauce. - no red wine in hand so I substituted chicken broth - omitted the butter altogether - -omitted the nutmeg on top - omitted the dried parsley (didn't have any -used 1/2 a jar of Ragu (that's what I had on hand) - added an additional tablespoon of flour -placed a couple of sliced potatoes on the bottom (peeled, sliced and baked 15 minutes with olive oil) I'm sure the original recipe was good but this was Delicious nonetheless!
it is worth every second it takes to make this dish. The flavor is a party in the mouth. Will take the suggestion to bake the egg plant the next time to save on calories. Yummy and thank you!
This is so delicious and not difficult to make, just time consuming. Had moussaka for the first time in Athens, Greece this summer and this recipe is similar to that dish. I made this recipe for a Greek Night at a friend's house and got rave reviews!
Amazing! Be aware that this recipe is a lot of work. I had a lot of balls in the air while I made this one, but my hard work paid off and it was delicious. The moussaka was a little runny at first, but after it sat for a while (maybe 30 minutes) it cohered to itself a little better. I cut the leftovers into big pieces and froze them individually to bring to work for lunches. They defrosted and reheated beautifully!
Fantastic! Was a huge hit here. Only thing to change is the sauce - a little too much is called for in the recipe. So next time perhaps cut the sauce down to half.
This came out really well...it has a different taste with the cinnamon and nutmeg, but it was delicious! I had a lot of eggplant in the garden, so it was perfect to use it up. I used 3 medium eggplant. It does take a lot more prep time. It took me an hour and a half to get it ready for the oven, and I'm an experienced cook! After reading the reviews I mostly stuck to the recipe. I didn't want to add another 15 minutes and dirty a bowl to beat egg whites. I used ground beef and ground turkey for the meat (it's what I had.) I also used the Bechamel sauce recipe without adding any eggs. I also put an egg wash and breadcrumbs on the eggplant, but I think next time I would just add the cooked eggplant. I was thinking of grilling it on my George Foreman grill. I also used my 11 x 13 lasagna pan and it was perfect. (I just realized I used a pound of ground beef and a pound of turkey, so I accidently doubled the meat, but it was fine, without the extra meat it would have fit in a 9 x13 pan.) . I also let it sit for a half hour out of the oven to set. Really good and will make again.
absolutely delicious! it is key to salt and bake the eggplant slices before layering. otherwise, it will turn out extremely runny.
Delicious. I bought a huge box of eggplant from the farmers market for a rediculously low price(about 40 pounds for $10). I pickled half of it, like my Italian grandmother used to, and have been looking for recipes for the rest. We are going around the world with eggplant recipes. I have made a lovely eggplant parm(Italy), a wonderful eggplant curry(Indian) and last night this Greek Moussaka. I think this is my favorite so far. After sweating the eggplant I very very lightly applied some olive oil and put the slices on the grill. This not only saved me a pan but gave the eggplant a wonderful flavor. There is just something about grilled eggplant that is just soooo good. I also used Penzeys greek seasoning instead of the fines herbes and parsley and put a layer of zucchini under the bechemel. Other than that I left the recipe as it was written. It was a lot of prep but soooo worth it. I will definately be making this again but tonight we are off to France for Ratatoulli.
Very good! I made the meat sauce as written. Cooked the eggplant slices in the oven at 400 for about 40 minutes, until they where soft. I skipped the bechemel sauce part, just because I was lazy. So I simply mixed the eggplant in with the meat and it was good! Thanks for the recipe.
Fantastic. I used only two eggplant, and added pine nuts to the meat sauce, and it was a big hit. It is a bit on the oily side as noted by previous reviewers, but dry frying or steaming the eggplant takes care of that. Really nice!
Just finished eating this and it was delicious! I followed the advice of others and only made half the bechemel and it was quite sufficient. Also, I didn't fry the aubergines because I know they soak up a ton of oil and others had spoken of it being too oily - instead I put them under a grill, brushed with oil - worked fine. Lastly, ran out of parmesan so topped it with cheddar which was very tasty and browned nicely. The only tip I'd have is wash the aubergines after you've salted them. I forgot to do this, and the dish was slightly saltier than I might have liked it - but that was my fault. Cook this recipe, you'll enjoy it.
It was good, but next time I'm going to put less nutmeg than it says to put - the nutmeg was a bit overpowering, but otherwise I liked it.
This moussaka recipe is outstanding! I returned from my first visit to Greece, wanting to share this wonderful traditional dish with my family. I followed the recipe except followed a few reviewers' instructions. 1. I used a lasagna pan, 2. I added 3egg yolks and 3 stiff egg whites to bechamel sauce, 4. I only had one eggplant so for the top layer, I used 2 potatoes, 4. Instead of frying the eggplants and potatoes, I cooked them on the griddle with a little olive oil, 4. I added 1/2 c of feta to the top layer of parmisan cheese. Next time, I would double the meat to use the lasagna dish... I felt the meat layer was too thin. This was absolute heaven and reflective of my terrific visit to Greece!
Recipe was great, would give it 5 stars with a few modifications. Added lamb to the ground beef for a nice rich flavor for the minced meat. Used 2 crushed garlic cloves instead of 1 and doubled the amount of cinnamon and nutmeg. Added 2 egg whites to the bechamel sauce to ensure a fluffy top that would brown nicely. Delicious traditional greek fare, VERY filling.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful. :)
This was not only my first time making moussaka it was my first time eating it. I will try baking the eggplant next time. Aside from it taking way longer than the recipe said (again it was my first time) it was very good. Thanks for sharing it with us.
I'm not sure if anyone else had this problem, but my eggplant absorbed the oil like crazy! I went through a lot of oil trying to fry the eggplant, so it ended up coming back out in the baking process, leaving the final dish very loose & oily. I followed the suggestions of adding egg white to the sauce and yokes to the meat but it still wasn't firm enough. On the upside, the taste was very good. I will try making this again, but will brush the outside of the eggplant with oil and prebake them instead of frying. I love the taste, so i'm going for it again!!
Absolutely delicious! I made a number of changes to the recipe after reading the reviews: (To the beef mixture) I used 1 big eggplant (not a huge fan of eggplant unless it's super tender) which I cut into 1/2" disks rather than lengthwise; omitted the 1/4 cup olive oil; used 2 lbs of ground beef; 3 cloves of minced garlic; no fines herbs and fresh parsley instead of dried and fresh oregano. (To the bechamel) After I made the sauce and allowed it to slightly cool, I folded in two egg whites which I first beat until frothy (soft peaks??) which other reviewers had suggested. I'm SO glad I did because the sauce set up really nicely. I omitted 1 cup of parmesan cheese as I didn't want this to be a "cheesy" dish and sprinkled 1/2 cup of the cheese between my beef and sauce layers. Some other things to note: I soaked the eggplant slices in a bowl of liberally salty water until a little tender then broiled it at 450 deg for ~ 5-6 mins (watch it closely; my 1st batch burned!) until tender. The result was that the eggplant ended up melting in with the other ingredients which I personally loved. Also, as someone suggested, I put the 2nd amount of nutmeg into the sauce instead of on top which alllowed it to meld with the other flavors rather than stand out. The only thing that I didn't like was how watery it was despite draining off all of the liquid from the meat. This didn't detract from the taste, though! We LOVED it as did our guests and everyone had 2nds!
I used minced lamb instead of beef, as I think this is more like the moussaka I have had in Greece, where sheep are eaten rather than cows. I also sliced and lightly salted the aubergine and baked it in the oven without oil for 30 minutes instead of frying it, as this cuts the amount of oil in the recipe. I added slices of part-cooked potato to the base of the dish before adding the meat mixture - this makes the meal go much further, and is how I have eaten moussaka in Greek restaurants. I served it to friends and there was a scramble for second helpings. Their verdict was "The best moussaka we've eaten outside Greece!"
It was decent. Very hard to make. Too much bechame sauce/butter. Would lighten that up next time.
Absolutely fantastic. I made this yesterday for dinner and it was practically inhaled. I did add a layer of mandolin-sliced, potatoes to each layer of eggplant and it worked amazingly well (par-boiled sliced for 5 mins first). I think what impressed me the most was how effortless the bechamel sauce was to make - that'll give you a real sense of achievement if, like me, you hadn't made that before.
Here is a helpful hint regarding the eggplant absorbing too much oil. If you dip the eggplant into beaten eggs first the oil will not absorb. You can do all of this eggplant in about a half a cup of olive oil and there will be oil left in the pan afterwards.
Very good recipe. I followed the suggestions of some of the other reviewers and made some changes for my personal preference but I think it would be very good just the way it is. But I like potatoes as the first layer and just boiled up 4 medium baker's the day before and refrigerated them so they were redy to peel and slice when I was assembling the casserole. I kneaded 1/2 cup flour into the lamb (subsituted for the beef) before frying it and that helped the casserole hold it's shape. To speed up cooking the egg plant, I made a mixture of half water, half canola oil and salt and pepper. Then, I dipped the eggplant in it before spreading them out on a large teflon coated baking sheet and baked them at 425 degrees until brown on both sides. It worked out well.I didn't put any egg in the meat sauce, but gently stirred two beaten eggs into the bechamel sauce at the end. Also, I put a whole cinnamon stick in the sauce while cooking, and removed it before refrigerating it overnight.
This is really good, it is like a greek version of shepards pie. I like adding some sliced potatoes...more cinnamon,nutmeg, and some allspice. Oh...no need to fry the meat...lamb is better choice too. I used italian spice for the fine herbs, and used a can of diced tomatoes and even a can of whole tomatoes...italian blends. The white sauce is pretty good...didn't have white pepper or white wine though it still tasted good. I want to try adding some artichoke hearts along with the eggplant potatoes layers. I also sprinkle parmesean cheese over the meat too..this is good.
Terrific! We were very suprised that we were able to execute this involved recipe perfectly. Thank you very much!
I am not the most experienced cook so this took a fair bit longer to pepare, especially because I had never cooked with eggplant before. I live with two men in their mid twenties and they both screwed up their nose when they saw me buying the eggplant at the store. However they both went back for seconds and both took left overs to work. Thank you for such a brilliant recipe, they think I am a genious!
I have made this twice following most of the other reviews (add potatoes, grill eggplant, omit butter, add eggs to sauce). It is good, but a little bit bland...even after I increased the seasonings in the meat. I think next time I will experiment with a different recipe.
I made this for a party the other day, everybody just loved it! The meat mixture is perfect, tastes like the best moussaka I've had I'm so glad I could recreate it. :) Will definitely be making this again.
My husband and I did not care for this dish. I have had moussaka at Greek diners before and really liked it, but this one was just mushy. The texture was weird. My husband said it was like eating pumpkin pie because of the texture and the taste of cinnamon and nutmeg.
wow! i didnt have enough eggplant so subbed the rest w/ potatoes. i took the advice of the reviewers and roasted the eggplant and potatoes at 475 for 15 mins. i also added the yolk to the meat sauce and the white to the white sauce.i used all the nutmeg and cinnamon called for. it made a little too much white sauce for me. next time i will decrease it a bit and layer it in.i cant wait to make this again w/ more potatoes! i made this the day before and served it w/ cucumber couscous salad.
The best mousakka I have ever made! Thank you!
This was absolutely excellent. My first time making moussaka, but not my last. I followed the directions exactly except lessening the cinnamon and nutmeg just a tinge. I was afraid of it overpowering all my hard work, but it would be fine to use the amount listed – it’s not much after all. Thanks for the terrific keeper Peggy!
Awesome takes extra time and some changes. I pretty much followed this recipe with some changes via post by WSBlend. I used 2 pounds of meat and added a thin layer of potatoes on the bottom. Used 3 cloves of garlic, 1 small onion doubled the tomatoe sauce and wine. Instead of frying the eggplant I lined eggplant slices on cookie sheets lightly oiled and baked 20 mins in oven at 450 covered top with foil. Same with the 2 sliced russet potatoes but for 10 mins. I used the 2 eggs in meat yolks first and whites beaten and folded in. This recipe takes much longer to prepare but very much worth the effort. this was my first time making this I served it to company who had never had it before with rave reviews and they left with the recipe. Next time I will make it with half lamb and half beef and I may try it with fresh spinach in the meat mixture. But it is excellent as is. I highly recommend adding the potatoes! Yummy! Oh I also added 1 cup of sauce on top of the first layer of meat and the remaining sauce on top.
I took a few liberties but it came out great. It is very rich but make it and enjoy. The pervious reviewers noted that it was a bit greesey, this is most likely due to the meat (try extra lean ground) AND the sauce. It appears as if the oil comes out of the butter as the sauce is cooked. There was one note about needing all of the eggplant. I would tend to agree. I used 2 and it was good but 3 would have been better. I added ~3/4 cup of feta cheese. This worked out since I had a larger pan and it added a nice flavor. Cooking the eggplant takes quite a while. I used a regular pan. This forced me to use some oil and cleaning the pan afterwards is a pain because the oil cooks on after that much time. Be sure to use a non-stick pan and cook the eggplant dry.
This is a nice "change of pace" dish. I omitted the "fines herbs" since I wasn't sure what that was! The nutmeg & cinnamon gives it a pleasant, distinct flavor and I liked it with the meat. (I think we used a little more nutmeg than the recipe called for however). My 5 year old didn't like it, but my husband did.
Fab recipe, my family love this dish! Does need time to make, so will save this for weekend meal.
I made this recipe last night and it got rave reviews. I grew up with Greek grandparents and I admit that I liked this moussaka even better than the ones my grandma made. I broiled the sliced eggplants at low temperature but otherwise followed the recipe. Thanks so much for sharing it!
this was excellent! i used the meatless ground beef instead of real ground beef and added 3 eggs to the beschemel. lessened the amount of butter and dry fried the eggplant. maybe i'll try it with real meat next time, but it was so good with the fake stuff!
Better than my local restaurant!!! I also added potato slices and used Chinese Five Spice (which contains cinnamon and nutmeg). The meat sauce is EXCELLENT. It was a bit time consuming, but I felt like a real "chef" while preparing it and the end result was wonderful. Even better reheated the next day! I will make this again and again...
I needed more oil since the eggplant soaked up a lot of it. Making the bechemel takes patience. It takes a long time to thicken. Maybe some corn starch would help? Very tasty all in all. Try sprinkling in some saffron at the end.
We thought this was terrific! My neighbor, the source of the fresh eggplant, was so impressed I sent her the recipe and she's been making it to freeze for future pleasure. I didn't read the reviews before making it the first time, so it was a bit greasy. But dry-frying the eggplant in a non-stick pan and draining the beef before adding the seasonings made it better. Also, I substituted "Cavenders' Greek Seasoning" for the fines herbs and it was great! Will definately make again and again!
The best tasting Moussaka I've ever made. Even better the next day.
This is a lot like the classic recipe in the New York Times cookbook that I have made for ages. I think using tomato paste instead of sauce is an improvement, and helps the moussaka to stay firmer. I also used cottage/ricotta cheese folded into the white sauce-I think there is even a Greek fresh cheese that is better. I added grated Parmesan or Romano- 1 cup. In Greece, this dish is made in advance, and "sets up", so that it is easy to cut into portions. There is no need to serve it boiling hot. You can just rewarm it gently when ready to serve, and there should be no problem. Also - no dried herbs! Only fresh parsley will work - and some oregano, if you can find it. I also broil my eggplant - it is healthier, easier, and faster.
This is by far the most difficult recipe I have ever attempted. I live in NJ where there are a million Greek Diners that have Moussaka on the menu. The next time I order this I am personally going into the kitchen and offer the chef my first-born child. WOW. I am an accomplished chef and this was so time-consuming but EXTREMELY worth the effort!!!!!!! I combined two of the recipes - this one and the one for Grilled Eggplant Moussaka as I wanted the potatoes in it and added cinnamon which the other recipe did not. I also added the egg yolks (but not the whites since I am allergic) and this recipe is absolutely scrumptious! Awesomeness! Next, I'm trying the Gyro recipe...
Thanks for the recipe! It really does come out great! I do recommend giving yourself a longer prep and cook time. If you're not and experienced "cook" then somethings are a left to figure out a little. I used just one large onion, 2 eggplants (it just depends how much you'd like) and for the béchamel; I removed it from the heat let it cool slightly and added a whisked egg so that it would hold together a bit better. Other than that, I thought it was pretty straight forward and easy to follow. Cheers!
