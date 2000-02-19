Moussaka

643 Ratings
  • 5 404
  • 4 170
  • 3 39
  • 2 14
  • 1 16

Here is a great recipe for moussaka, a Greek dish. It includes sliced eggplant baked in a ground beef sauce and then smothered in a thin white sauce.

By PEGGY AYSCUE

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9x13 baking dish
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Lay the slices of eggplant on paper towels, sprinkle lightly with salt, and set aside for 30 minutes to draw out the moisture. Then in a skillet over high heat, heat the olive oil. Quickly fry the eggplant until browned. Set aside on paper towels to drain.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and add the ground beef, salt and pepper to taste, onions, and garlic. After the beef is browned, sprinkle in the cinnamon, nutmeg, fines herbs and parsley. Pour in the tomato sauce and wine, and mix well. Simmer for 20 minutes. Allow to cool, and then stir in beaten egg.

  • To make the bechamel sauce, begin by scalding the milk in a saucepan. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Whisk in flour until smooth. Lower heat; gradually pour in the hot milk, whisking constantly until it thickens. Season with salt, and white pepper.

  • Arrange a layer of eggplant in a greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Cover eggplant with all of the meat mixture, and then sprinkle 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese over the meat. Cover with remaining eggplant, and sprinkle another 1/2 cup of cheese on top. Pour the bechamel sauce over the top, and sprinkle with the nutmeg. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

  • Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 39.4g; cholesterol 123.1mg; sodium 1017.4mg. Full Nutrition
