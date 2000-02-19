I omitted the nutmeg, used only a sprinkle of cinnamon and used the reviewers recommended basil, thyme and oregano for the 'fine herbs'. I browned 1/2 of the eggplant in the olive oil (yes, it does soak up the oil fast and takes more than recommended) and I sprayed 1/2 half of the eggplant with spray olive oil and broiled it. I didn't like the pieces of eggplant that were broiled. The pieces browned in oil were much better tasting, so next time I would try to decrease the butter more and not alter the original cooking method of the eggplant. I used shredded parmesan instead of grated and couldn't really taste it in the dish. I added one egg to the meat mixture which helped it hold together well and I added the 3 beaten egg whites to the sauce. I would cut the 3 egg whites in the sauce to 2 the next time as the bechamel was stiffer than I like it. I prefer it to 'melt' into the meat mixture slightly when heated in the microwave. I doubled the meat amount and had plenty of eggplant (used 3 medium sized) to make two pans of the dish. I give it 4 stars because it's not quite as good as the moussaka made by my ex-boss who is a Greek Chef. I will make again and try not to alter the recipe so much and if it is better I will upgrade my rating. All in all this was a good dish, but messes up LOTS of pans. Thanks for the recipe.