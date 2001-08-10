Mom's Favorite Meatloaf

4.1
37 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 11
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

I don't really like meatloaf at all, but when mom made this one, she really had a hit with the entire family! Not your typical meatloaf -- very tasty! Use fresh sausage, not frozen! Use more crackers if the loaf seems too moist before cooking. Excellent for sandwiches the next day!!

Recipe by C19651

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 5 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, pork sausage, French onion dip, eggs and crushed crackers. Mix well and shape into a loaf.

  • Bake in a 5x9 inch loaf pan for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1042 calories; protein 47.8g; carbohydrates 57.1g; fat 66.8g; cholesterol 238.8mg; sodium 2206.7mg. Full Nutrition
