Mom's Favorite Meatloaf

I don't really like meatloaf at all, but when mom made this one, she really had a hit with the entire family! Not your typical meatloaf -- very tasty! Use fresh sausage, not frozen! Use more crackers if the loaf seems too moist before cooking. Excellent for sandwiches the next day!!
No offense Mom (whoever you are) but this meatloaf is simply bla! No salt? no pepper? no celery? no garlic? and of all things, onion dip? What is wrong with real onions? Plain crackers can be ok for filler but seasoned bread crumbs are much better. Any good cook be them a chef or just a home cook, always uses the three basic ingredients in most all meat dishes, salt, pepper, and garlic. Without them simply the taste of unseasoned ground meat just doesn't cut it. Sorry but there's really room to improve this basic flavorless recipe.
I made this meatloaf for kids who swore they would never like any kind of meatloaf and they devoured it. It is very easy to make and isn't bogged down with too many ingredients.
This pleased the whole family. Choose a very flavorful sausage as well as a favorite dip and this gets very tasty. The saltines provide plenty of salt. I used 2 sleeves of crackers and it was just right - the meatloaf was firm but not dry.
The family really enjoyed this recipe. I made slight modifications to suit our tastes: 1 additional egg, 4 slices of toasted whole wheat bread instead of saltines, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp black pepper. It turned out great and everyone went back for seconds. Thanks for a great recipe!!
My mom created this recipe. I tried a new version last evening. I used 1 lb italian pork sausage and 1 (8oz) container of garlic flavored chip dip to substitute for pork sausage and french onion chip dip. Tasted even better than the plain pork sausage! Hope you enjoy it.
My meatloaf was for only 2 people, so I made half a recipe. Very tasty! But your recipe has too many calories. I changed it by adding 1/2 red pepper chopped; 3/4 small white onion chopped; and used only 10 saltine crackers. Will likely use only beef next time, also. 4 STARS!!! Thanks!
My family loved this recipe -- it fed two adults, one teen, and 4 children with leftovers!! They hate any kind of "chunks", i.e., onions, green peppers, so onion soup (I just put onion powder and a bit of beef boullion bits in it) is great. I added garlic powder and salt and pepper as well, and only had "Ritz" type crackers on hand - but was really good. Update: made this again recently. Instead of the dip mix I used garlic powder; onion salt; seasoned salt (maybe 1/2 tsp each of salts). 2# ground beef (no sausage); same amt eggs; 1/2 cup or so italian bread crumbs. It was the most flavorful meatloaf we've ever had. Update again! Made meatballs that were awesome!! using orig recipe with my corrections!
This was great! I'm lucky that my family already likes meatloaf but I like to try new things often. I added salt and pepper (you can do that you know...lol) and the ingredients were really simple to understand. This recipie is a no brainer and a winner in my book! way to go mom!
This recipe fit the bill for my entire family and we have some finicky eaters. I ground up my own pork from the last of the hog we bought last year. I mixed sleeves of saltines and Ritz. I did add a touch of buttermilk to aid the eggs in binding. I doubled the recipe in anticipation of meatloaf sandwiches and everyone is looking forward to those tomorrow. Thank you for providing a quick and affordable recipe, esp. great for busy moms (and dads).
I took the advice of some of the other reviews and changed things up a little. I used whole wheat saltine crackers, added celery, onion and some spices. Also I used a bit more sausage than beef. I also took some marble cheese and stuck it in random places throughout the loaf before cooking then coated it in a sweet BBQ sauce. Delicious!!!!
Found this recipe 6 months ago. My family LOVED it. We make it once a week. I have made a few adjustments. We are not fond of onion soup mix so I use hidden valley ranch dip mixes. We also use ritz crackers. Sometimes I put mozzerella cheese in the middle and sometimes I put slices of bacon across the top. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
We LOVED this recipe!! We used a Hot pork sausage and wheat club crackers. I was afraid that it would be to spicy because of the hot sausage, but it blended with the beef and came out perfectly seasoned.
I give this a 5 not for me but for my mother, my children, and my husband who all said its the best in the world.I liked it but felt it needed something else (not sure what). Mom said she liked how it stayed together(hers never does),and used the leftovers for sandwiches the next day.
It was good-ish, maybe better as a breakfast meat. As a dinner meat, it was kinda dry. Maybe it could be enhanced with Wooster sauce, another egg, medium-heat sausage or another spice. We won't make this one again.
