Southern Spicy Fried Chicken
This one is finger-licking good! It's a keeper and a must try!
Great recipe - especially like the addition of cayenne and hot sauce - it gave the chicken some zest without being over powering. I also used a red/black pepper blend in the flour, which gave it extra flavor. I used a whole chicken, cut up and fried my pieces in my electric skillet and then transferrred them to a hot oven 350-375 to finish cooking. I also brined the chicken pieces in an ice water/salt bath (so they would bleed) for about 40 minutes before putting them in buttermilk - because of the salt water bath, I omitted all salt. Will definitely be making this again! Thank you.Read More
I didn't like this recipe at all, but my husband did. I love spicy southern fried chicken, but this just didn't taste right to me.Read More
This was really good. I soaked the chicken in buttermilk overnight. It didn't seem spicy to me, but it crusted nicely and was very good.
This sounds great and I will try it some day but I will cut the recipe down to 4-6 servings.
This recipe is a copy of the the Neely Family Spicy Fried Chicken recipe from FoodNetwork.com with one variation . . . vegetable oil versus the recommended peanut oil. I like it with peanut oil best.
So delicious! I omitted the hot pepper sauce and used 1/2 tsp of cayenne for the buttermilk mixture and 1 tsp of cayenne for the flour mixture because I didn't want it to be too spicy for my kids. UPDATED: I have easily made this 50 times and I have a few tips. -If you want to decrease the cayenne don't omit the cayenne in the buttermilk. It gives it an awesome flavor. -I use chicken breasts cut into strips -put chicken with buttermilk/cayenne in a large ziplock back and the put in fridge -mix flour mixture in another bag -dip between bags using 2 forks (trust me...) -Double dip. Always double dip. It makes them really crispy. Dip in flour then buttermilk then back in flour. Then in the oil. -put a cookie rack on a sheet pan covered in paper towels. Put chicken on there after cooking. Keeps them from getting soggy. This is our family go to.
Excellent! It's a keeper. I'll be making this on a regular basis.
This was a good recipe.
LEAVE THE SKIN ON THE CHICKEN! dont do what i did (trim the skin off the chicken; i did it w/o thinking as i always de-skin chicken ) i followed this to a T .. however, i added raw garlic & onion to the buttermik bath & soaked the chicken in it for 4 hrs. i did not use hot sauce or garlic powder . & i added creole seasoning to the flour . (which i put in a ziploc & shimmy shook the chicken in that ) i also let the coated chicken peices "paste" in the coating before frying. i used a cast iron pan & filled it 1/3 w/veg oil. i only turned the chicken ONCE. & that was after 10-15 mins of frying on the 1st side. this was THE BEST , JUICIEST fried chicken ive ever made!
Great recipe. I used chicken tenderloins instead of a whole chicken and they turned out really well. I made 2 batches over the coarse of 3 days and found the first batch to be a little lacking in the heat department so during the next batch I tripled the hot sauce in the marinade and tripled the cayenne in the breading and that did the trick.
This was the best and crispiest fried chicken I have had. Better than any restaurant. The chicken was moist and the coating did not come away in the pan. I cooked it in my grandfathers cast iron chicken fryer with a mixture of vegetable oil and duck fat. The flavour was amazing. Even the leftovers tasted great.
This is a great recipe for old fashioned home fried chicken. One of the best I've made. Not spicy enough for me though but next time I'll spice it more. Overall GREAT.
Among one of the best fried chicken recipes iv'e ever had!!
I just made this Word for Word. I think it needs to maranate a little longer ( like overnight ? ) OR at least all day. Anyway, My Wife and I loved it... Also, we had left over batter so we Deep fried some Mushrooms alond side of this Chicken. Yum Yum. Next time, I'll use more Hot Sauce and Cayenne as we love it spicy. Thanks Maureen. I'll be making this again next week.....
Bland, no pop no snap not spicy, if your are looking for spicy don't waste your time or chicken.
I used tenderloins, and followed the recipe as-is (using a deep fryer). Didn't really taste any spice, so next time I'll probably double or triple the spices. We like spicy foods a lot! Came out great otherwise!
I would eat this for every meal.
I absolutely LOVE this recipe. We all have variations that we use to make each recipe that we prepare to our own liking. My 'variation' is that I pan fry it until brown and then put on a cooling rack on top of a rimmed cookie sheet and then put in a 350* oven to finish baking. I will make again and again and again! GREAT RECIPE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Okay. I only gave it three stars not because it wasn't good, it was good. It wasn't great, but that's because I didn't make it great. I made drumsticks and cooked it for 13 or so minutes each and each came out really dark. Is that how it's supposed to look? Also, I let it marinate for just a little over 2 hours, but there really wasn't much flavor. It might have been because it lacked a sufficient amount of pepper/seasoning/pepper sauce.
I also doubled the cayenne and hot pepper sauce. Delicious!!!
Not spicy enough for me but was still good.
It was good but not amazing. It needed more spiciness and flavor. I need not taste the cayenne at all.m. I added some Italian spices, seasoned salt, and even a limitless adobo, again, just ok. The crust did stick very well.
I liked it, it's tasty but not spicy enough for me.
Good crust, but not nearly spicy enough. Next time I'll double or triple the cayenne in the flour dredge. Also 3 cups flour is a lot of wastage. I used 2 cups and still had tons left over.
Not spicy, very bland.
Didn't make any changes this time but will next time. There was no heat. Too much buttermilk absorbed all the heat. Next time I will up the spices to actually have some heat. Otherwise a good.
I used double the hot sauce (that I know is hot) n double the cayenne in the wet mix. I also used one less cup of flour n double the cayenne in that. I followed everything else and it was not even a tiny bit spicy. If you like it hot go somewhere else.
I would make it again, but was not the most flavorful recipe! Was not very Spicy!!
Wasnt spicey at all but good flavor.
Great recipe. I doubled the cayenne and added some chipotle pepper to the marinade and let sit for 24 hours. Also added extra cayenne to breading. Still needs more heat in my opinion but I'll get it right next time. I also double dipped and used peanut oil. Very delicious, will absolutely make again.
This was an easy recipe to follow and the chicken was moist and tender. I did tweak it slightly by kicking up the heat. Will definitely make this again
This was good but it just wasn’t flavorful enough for me. I know I could add seasoning but I just Trusted the recipe. So yeah 3 stars needs more spice and taste
I joined just so I could rate this recipe. It's wonderful. I did, however, double the cayenne and pepper sauce. And, I didn't have buttermilk so I substituted homemade Ranch Dressing. Roommate wouldn't let me share with my sons next door! Lol
It came out juicy and tasted great!
These are pretty tasty! Next time we will try these in the deep fryer.
I liked this a lot, but next time I'll double the spice measurements, I thought it could use more flavor.
Very good, well-detailed recipe for excellent fried chicken. Very similar to my method, but a couple of suggestions. 1. Two cups of buttermilk are enough - more is a waste and dilutes the spicy impact. (If you really want super hot, try sprinkling hot sauce, like a Tabasco, directly on the raw chicken pieces and let it set for an hour before the buttermilk step). 2. Try using half lard and half oil (or Solid shortening) for a real southern flavor. If you can’t cope with lard, add 1/2 cup bacon drippings to the oil.
I made this recipe as wings and drumsticks. The house smelled WONDERFUL!!! My kids are begging me to make it again !!! Thanks for sharing!!!
I did not make any changes and I would love to make it multiple times again.
I made this recipe and added a few touches of my own. I like spicy food so I increased the cayenne pepper three fold. I also, allowed chicken to set 15 minutes on a rack after dipping in milk and rolling in flour. This method increases the crispness of the frying process. Overall, the receipt was on point and I have added this one to my favorite's list.
I made mine with a smokey habanero hot sauce and it was amazing!!
The title to this recipe is astonishingly misleading. There is no spice to it whatsoever. I thought the tiny amounts of ingredients used to make it "hot" were a little suspect. Definitely not spicy. Will not make again.
as I don’t deep fry foods (it takes a lot to be cooked properly but out layer gets overcooked) I found a much healthier way, I precooked chicken in oven then I combined it with batter and fried for around 5 minutes( till it gets golden in color) it was sooo delish thanks for recipe!
