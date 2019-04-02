Southern Spicy Fried Chicken

So delicious! I omitted the hot pepper sauce and used 1/2 tsp of cayenne for the buttermilk mixture and 1 tsp of cayenne for the flour mixture because I didn't want it to be too spicy for my kids. UPDATED: I have easily made this 50 times and I have a few tips. -If you want to decrease the cayenne don't omit the cayenne in the buttermilk. It gives it an awesome flavor. -I use chicken breasts cut into strips -put chicken with buttermilk/cayenne in a large ziplock back and the put in fridge -mix flour mixture in another bag -dip between bags using 2 forks (trust me...) -Double dip. Always double dip. It makes them really crispy. Dip in flour then buttermilk then back in flour. Then in the oil. -put a cookie rack on a sheet pan covered in paper towels. Put chicken on there after cooking. Keeps them from getting soggy. This is our family go to.