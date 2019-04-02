Southern Spicy Fried Chicken

This one is finger-licking good! It's a keeper and a must try!

Recipe by Maureen Hogan

Credit: Charlene Gutierrez
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle the chicken pieces with salt and pepper, and place them in a deep-sided baking dish.

  • Whisk together the buttermilk, hot pepper sauce, and 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper in a bowl. Pour the mixture over the chicken, stir to coat all sides of the chicken pieces, and cover the dish with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for about 2 hours to marinate.

  • Remove the chicken pieces from the buttermilk mixture, and shake off excess. Discard the remaining buttermilk mixture.

  • Place the flour, 1 tablespoon of cayenne pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and salt and pepper to taste in a large plastic zipper bag, and shake well to combine. Place 2 or 3 pieces of chicken at a time into the plastic bag, and shake well to coat the chicken pieces with seasoned flour.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Gently place chicken pieces into the hot oil, and fry until chicken is cooked through and golden brown, 8-10 minutes (breasts and wings) or 13 to 15 minutes (thighs and drumsticks). Drain the fried chicken on paper towels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 70.5mg; sodium 401.4mg. Full Nutrition
