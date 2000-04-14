Filet with a Merlot Sauce

4.4
89 Ratings
  • 5 64
  • 4 13
  • 3 5
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

Filet mignon with an excellent Merlot wine sauce.

Recipe by CANMAD7

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heavy saucepan over high heat, combine wine, chicken broth, and beef broth. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until mixture is reduced to 2 cups, about an hour. (This can be prepared a day ahead — cover and refrigerate).

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix butter and flour. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper; cook in hot oil until medium-rare, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer steaks to a plate.

  • Stir shallots, garlic, and thyme into the skillet. Add 2 cups reduced wine mixture; bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Whisk in butter mixture until smooth. Boil sauce until thick enough to coat a spoon, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 96.1mg; sodium 353.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/03/2022