Filet with a Merlot Sauce
Filet mignon with an excellent Merlot wine sauce.
This is absolute divine. The main key to having this turn out great is using an excellent red wine that you want to drink. If you don't want to drink it out of the bottle, you won't love the sauce. Take the time to find a good wine, splurge a little if you have to. I add sliced mushrooms to the pan sauce.Read More
I was most anxious to try this recipe considering we love red wine and filets. And considering the top billing it received in the newsletter today from Allrecipes, I couldn't wait for that first bite. Major disappointment. Maybe it will be better tomorrow but for all the time, preparation and cost, I am betting that I will never make this again.Read More
WOW! This sauce has a beautiful presentation, not to mention a wonderful flavor! I scaled it down to 2 & used a small (187ml) bottle of Merlot. I can't wait to serve it to guests. Thanks Melody!!
I'm still a newish cook, and this recipe entailed several firsts for me: the first time I've cooked with either filet mignon or shallots, and the first time I've ever reduced a sauce. With those caveats, I found the results to be a little disappointing, flavor-wise. But I had very high expectations, so this just resulted in this being "pretty good" in my book. The filets with the shallots and garlic were very tasty, but I found my wine sauce to be fairly bland. Step 1 wasn't too clear (to this beginner) about what heat (low, medium, high, boil) to reduce the sauce on. I had it too low, then cranked it up, and it still took me 1.5 hours to get 3 cups of sauce. And I don't think the 2-3 minutes in step 3 was enough to thicken the sauce, either. I may try this recipe again, though - it has a lot of potential, but I've got to get the hang of making sauces like this.
The sauce is very rich. Quite delicious but overpowers the taste of the meat.
Yummy sauce! It was a little salty but that's what I liked about it. Who wants a flavourless sauce? I made only 3 filet mignon so I made less sauce. I used 1 chicken and 1 beef oxo cube and let the cubes dissolve in 2 cups of boiling water. Then I added 1/2 cup of wine and let the mixture boil for almost 30 minutes on high heat. The only thing I didn't like is that I usually marinate my steak so that the flavor goes through to the center and the meat becomes more tender. These were ok but I had to dip them in a lot of gravy and they weren't as tender as the steaks I usually have. Also the recipe directions will give you a rare steak so if you don't like it rare, cook a couple of minutes longer.
The Merlot sauce alone is worth five-stars! I've also made a Cabernet Sauce the same way and it turned out wonderful as well. This is a keeper. I'll definitely make this again.
Excellent sauce... Merlot can be a bit pricey, but sometimes you have to spoil yourself. I used filets Green beans are a good choice for a side dish, as well as au gratin potatos for a "cheese and wine" taste.
Salty.
Unbelievable sauce!! I made the sauce the night before, which made the cooking time very short. I'm going to try and add some shiitake or cremini mushrooms to the sauce for something extra next time. Overall, this is a great recipie and an excellent sauce...your guests will think that you're an amazing chef...mine did!
I made a few tiny changes to tweak- I love garlic so I almost doubled the amount, used more thyme, and added a few chili pepper flakes in the sauce. Also doubled the butter which made the sauce more creamy. All in all it was a great recipe and can certainly be used to make cheaper cuts of meat better.
Made the sauce as stated but cut in half. We grilled filet mignon's on the grill and topped with the sauce. Made it about a month ago and just got around to reviewing it as i'm making it again tonight and needed to come look up the recipe and much to my bewilderment realized i never did the first time! My husband and I have been craving it again ever since and this will be a staple around here and most surely will use for entertaining! Thank you!
The sauce was very pretty but I practically got drunk off of it-it was so winey! I mean wine city!! I felt like I wasted my beautiful filets.
This recipe made me feel like a gourmet chef... It was awesome and the sauce had excellent flavor. I served with garlic mashed potatoes and string beans with toasted almond slivers and it was a hit. My new favorite recipe! Thank you for sharing it.
simple sauce for the steak, but I have had better
Excellent. The sauce made the dish. I put it with the roasted vegetables recipe. http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Roasted-Vegetables-501/Detail.aspx I thought I was in a fancy restaurant. Spectacular together!!!! Definitely making it again. Rick
The one thing people need to remember when cooking with wine or making wine sauces, good quality wine saltfree butter, and its not a gravy, just lightly drizzel sauce over steak, deeply scored steaks cook fast and remain tender.
My husband & I both agree that while the sauce was good, it was very salty. I don't think it was worth the effort...Next time we'll just drink the bottle of wine!
sauce was a little salty so i recommend you only use one can of each broth, but other than that it was AMAZING the sauce was much more than i expected deserves all 5 stars
I just used a burgundy cooking wine I had and it was AWESOME.
Great! I left out the olive oil, but kept everything spot-on! Doesn't take a long time to reduce this, keep an eye on it!
This merlot sauce was excellent!! And, we even re-heated the sauce to use on ribeye's the next night. If you spend the extra for the tenderloin, this is the perfect compliment. I think I will cut my fillets in half or thirds next time, because it took a lot longer to pan fry, as thick as they were. Thank for the recipe!
WOW!! This sauce was amazing and sooo tasty. I made this sauce for a special Valentine's dinner for my husband and he was very impressed. Although, I did reduce the sauce a little too long (most of it evaporated because I had the heat on too high). It didn't take as long to reduce the wine/broth mixture as the recipe indicated. Also, I eliminated the butter and flour mixture. I added the shallots, garlic and thyme right into the reduced wine sauce after about an hour. Then I poured the sauce mixture over the fillets in the medium heat skillet (note: I BBQ the fillets to about medium rare before I placed them in the skillet. This helped make sure they cooked in time for my dinner). After a few turns of the fillets in the warm saucy skillet, the sauce covered the fillets perfectly and everything was done and we ENJOYED!
This is such an awesome sauce, absolutely delicious and very easy to make! You don't have to pan-fry your filets in order to have a great tasting sauce, you can grill them and top them with the sauce before serving. I've done it both ways and haven't noticed much of a difference in taste. Even my 12 year old loves the sauce! I'm making the sauce again tomorrow for the 4th time and I can't wait for my dinner guests to try it!
This recipe was exquisite! I made this recipe for a dinner party and everyone loved it. My filets were super thick, so I browned them and finished them off in the oven to medium rare. The sauce just went so well with the steak. I served this with garlic mashed gold potatoes and baby green salad with Chantal's cheesecake for dessert. I reduced the wine and prepared the butter mixture the day before. So delicious!
Very good recipe. The sauce tastes very salty on its own, but its a perfect compliment to the beef- I substituted sirloin and it came out delicious and tender.
Simple and delicious. I'd never done such a big wine reduction before.
Served this at a dinner party and was a huge success.
I loved this recipe! My boyfriend and I have now made it about 3 times in 2 months and still enjoy it very much!
We loved this recipe! It makes a great dinner for two when scaled down to 2 portions. We would recommend making this for dinner guests.
WOW!!! This recipe was excellent. I've made it twice so far, the first time for Valentin's Day for my husband and the second this evening as a farewell dinner for my brother. Everyone was speechless!!! It definitely was 5 star restaurant quality. I served it with thyme roasted potatoes and green beans almondine.
This recipe was excellent! I made it for a very fancy dinner party and the guests were all pleased. Thank you for this one!
This was awesome!!! I put mushrooms in my sauce.
Good, quick and easy recipe!
Fabulous recipe. I used Filet Mignon instead of tenderloin. Remember to use a wine that you like, because the taste intensifies the more you cook it down.
Terrible - way to salty. Ruined the whole thing. The broth is to salty.
I THOUGHT THIS RECIPE WAS LOVELY. I WOULD DEFINITELY MAKE IT AGAIN.
500 stars!! The merlot sauce was gorgeous and easy because I prepared it the day before. I put in Pfefferlinger (named sometimes Chantrelle or Girolle) mushrooms for an extra special elegant touch. Such dramatic color! Wow your guests with this one.
This was by far the best dish that I have had and served in a very long time.
Making this dish will make everyone in your house drool for the two hours it takes to make it. Of course 1.25 hours or so of the time is just reducing the wine and broth. This sauce is something special.
This was delicious! The sauce takes some time to come together, so next time I may make this the night before, but it was well worth it!
I hate to give a recipe a bad review but I was disappointed with this sauce. It was salty and bitter. It almost tasted burned. I added some sugar and extra butter. I don't know if I did something wrong but I won't bother to try again. Beef tenderloin with roasted shallot sauce (from this site) is much, much better. Thanks anyway Melody.
Loved this recipe. I did't add all of the Merlot. But it added a nice touch to the Steak. Thank you..
This has to be one of the most delicious Merlot recipes I have ever made. My whole family loved it. I will definately make this again!
Didn't really care for this one. I found the sauce overpowered the meat and detracted from its 'natural' taste. I also added some fresh mushrooms while cooking which added a little diversity. I probably won't make this again, and would rather just drink a good Merlot with the filet.
it tasted pretty good but not worth the time, money and energy that goes into making this
Too salty. Too expensive. Too time-consuming. Tasted like brown gravy with a little wine flavor. It wasn't horrible, but I wouldn't waste the time or money making it again.
A very gourmet taste to this one. Merlot sauce has a very intense flavor for wine lovers out there.
This was very good. We really enjoyed it.
Ver good sause. My wife loved it and we discussed using it on pork or some other cuts of steak because I like my tenderloin right off the grill.
Excellent recipe with a few modifications. I downsized for 2 people and used port instead of Merlot. I made two filet mignons which meant that I needed to put in the oven for 20 minutes after searing so that it would get to med-rare.
This was absolutely delicious!!
I was so excited to try this recipe. After searching the web I came across this one with so many rave reviews. Sorry to say I was disappointed. It had too much of a vinegar taste. I won't make this again.
I discovered this recipe 8 years ago. I make it for romantic dinners with my husband. Restaurant quality recipe! Love it!
this was so great! we had eaten filet mignon with merlot reduction sauce in a restaurant and i never could duplicate it. this was so close! a bit expensive overall, but worth it for holidays and special occassions, thanks melody
This is a very good recipe. I've used it several times and gotten very good feedback from my guests. You have to use good wine whenever you cook. NEVER use something that you wouldn't drink from a glass. It concentrates the flavor when you let a wine cook down. Thank you so much for the recipe... I'll be sure to pass it on. :)
We enjoyed this sauce for our filets. We had lots of juice, so we each had our own little bowl of sauce that we put our cut-up meat into. That REALLY made it fantastic.
Cut the recipe down to a serving for two. I used better than bouillon paste for the broth. Absolutely divine!
AMAZING!! I made this for my boss and her husband, They raved!! Two weeks later and they are still talking about it!
My husband and I made this for Christmas Eve and it was so incredibly wonderful. Thank you for making a special evening even more special. Every last morsel of mignon was gone! We are making it again for family this weekend!!
My family LOVED it! Easy to prepare... great for when company is coming! Delicious!
I've made this several times over the past several years with consistent success. Learned a few things to share, it is a bit salty, use low sodium broths, this fixed the problem. This is a wine sauce, use a good red that you like to drink or don't waste your time. (I like a Pinot Noir) - I pour the sauce sparingly over steaks when served as it can be overpowering to some, bring the extra sauce to the table, folks can always add more. The sauce is also good on green beans.
The sauce makes the dish. We will make again.
This was excellent for our once a month fancy dinners we like to have! The sauce was wonderful!
Excellent
This is an excellent recipe! I was kind of skeptical at first. I will not say what I would had done with this kind of meat before this recipe. Follow the recipe as directed! I did only have half a bottle of Cabernet, that I would enjoy drinking itself, and cut the broths down to equivalent measures. (This made enough Rue for four people). Merlot can be too tangy in my past cooking. I didn't have shallots as usual, used green onions and sauteed the mix before mixing in the wine mixture. OMG! Smelled my house up so heavenly. This is a quality recipe folks!
This was absolutely delicious. I made it for Valentine's Day and look forward to making it for friends. I don't eat mushrooms, but divided the sauce and added sauteed mushrooms for my husband -he raved.
So amazingly simple and yummy!!! Family favorite!
Great way to impress a date..
My husband made this meal and it turned out perfectly! The sauce was delicious and the filet was cooked just right to medium rare. He seared the filets on the grill so they had pretty criss cross stripes. The onions were a nice accompanimentand we didn't include the potatoes but will the next time. We will definitely serve this meal again.
Easy sauce to make. I baked the tenderloin in the oven at 400 degrees for 25 min then took it out and wrapped it in tin foil for at least 20 min. I just poured the pan juices into the skillet with the shallots, garlic, etc. Delicious!
This was delicious! I've never made a wine reduction before, but followed the recipe and it came out perfect. leftovers tasted even better the next day. Added chopped mushrooms and pinch of dried thyme instead of fresh.
This was really good! I sauteed some mushrooms and added them to the final stage of the sauce. That was the only deviation that I made.
Made this last night for dinner and it was delicious! I didn’t have any Merlot on hand so I used Cabernet Sauvignon and it was still great!!
