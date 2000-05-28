Turkey Burgers

4.2
210 Ratings
  • 5 115
  • 4 55
  • 3 20
  • 2 8
  • 1 12

I love to cook and I'm always trying out new recipes on my family. This was an easy and scrumptious new meal idea! My family loved it. Serve on buns with lettuce, tomatoes, and condiments.

Recipe by KRISTALYNN56

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat a grill for high heat.

  • In a large bowl, combine the ground turkey, soup mix, and water. Season with salt and pepper. Mix lightly using your hands, and form into 4 patties.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill patties 5 to 10 minutes per side, until well done.

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 83.9mg; sodium 1138mg. Full Nutrition
