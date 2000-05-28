Turkey Burgers
I love to cook and I'm always trying out new recipes on my family. This was an easy and scrumptious new meal idea! My family loved it. Serve on buns with lettuce, tomatoes, and condiments.
We usually don't like onion soup mix (it can be a little too strong flavor and salty) but it works great in this recipe. We BBQ grilled and we liked the flavor a lot! I skipped adding the salt.I think the 1/2 c water (not only to hydrate the dry soup mix) added important moisture that helps bind the meat together, so I would not skip that. Also, FYI, we think it is important to use a quality ground turkey.We like "Turkey Store" "Jennie O" extra lean brand. It doesn't seem to have that odd after-taste that some do. We will definitely make turkey burgers this way again and again. Great simple recipe Krickett!Read More
Sorry, but I thought these were terrible. Even the addition of fresh parsley and some breadcrumbs plus lots of ketchup, mustard and pickles couldn't save these "burgers".Read More
We liked these a lot. Just the "kick" for plain turkey. I had read others' reviews first, so I omitted the salt. First I mixed the water, onion soup mix and pepper, then mixed the ground Jennie O turkey in it, and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Lacking the motivation/energy to put the burgers (l lb. made 5 4-oz. patties) on the Weber, I made them on my George Foreman grill: 8 minutes at 300 degrees (my GF lets me set the temperature separately for each half of the grill). They were done to perfection. We'll have this again and again.
Excellent recipe. I omitted the salt as the soup mix was salty enough. I mixed the water, soup mix and pepper together and soaked the turkey patties in the mixture for 10 minutes. Then I grilled them on a stovetop grill pan, making sure some of the onions from the soup mix stayed on the burgers. They were delicious.
Never tried turkey burgers before and am very glad I finally did! I took some tips from a few other reviews and omitted the salt (soup mix salty enough) and I patted them in breadcrumbs and fried on stove in a touch of olive oil. Everyone had seconds - no leftovers :). Thank you Krickett!
This recipe was wonderful and easy to make. My husband loved it! I had made a switch to turkey instead of the usual ground beef for a healthy alternative and he was surprised to find out that turkey can be so delicious! I alter the recipe just a tad, I left out the salt since the soup mix was salty as is, I added 1/2 cup of bread crumbs and 2 Tbs. garlic powder since my husband is a garlic freak. This has now become our usual dish to make. Thumbs Up!
I don't usually care for turkey burgers, but I thought I'd give this a try. I used onion & mushroom soup and cooked the burgers on the stove along with some mushrooms. It was delicious! I will definitely make this again :)
I left out the water and the salt, as there is enough salt in the onion soup mix. I added 1 Tbsp. of lite soy sauce and a little garlic powder and let the patties rest for a half hour after making them. These went great on multi-grain rolls.
These were really good and moist. They are what they are - turkey burgers with onion flavor. But husband really enjoyed and they were very moist! We ate them plain with some cheese and ketchup, as well as in flour tortillas. A good recipe for the first-time turley griller, like us!
too much water, Only use 1/4 cup, and only needs 1/2 of the Lipton soup mix per pound, please don't add anymore salt. After you mix the soup mix into the meat, you should allow it to rest for 30 mins, so that the dehydrated onions will soak up some water.
Great flavor and easy to make :-) Will make again!
Easy to make and tasty! A great "in a hurry" meal to make!
This recipe is delicious. I left out the salt as many suggested. I also used chicken stock in place of water. I mixed it all together and let it sit for 20 minutes before shaping into patties and grilling. These were so great and moist. The children and hubby loved them. I'll make them many more times!
Loved these burgers!!! Used just the onion soup mix. turned out fabulous!! A new go to burger YAY!!
FANTASTIC!!! Made these tonight and we loved them!! Like other reviewers-- kept everything as is but omitted the salt and pepper (the onion soup mix had everything and more). Also added two small handfuls of Italian breadcrumbs. I used extra lean ground turkey and served on whole wheat hamburger buns with fat free miracle whip, honey mustard, ketchup, tomatoes, red leaf lettuce, caramelized onions and grilled red peppers. YUMMMMY! Thanks a bunch!!
This recipe is very good. I made the burgers on my Foreman grill indoors, and they turned out great. Thanks, Krickett!
I liked it but I thought that there was too much onion flavor. I would either use just a half of the envelope or even a quarter of it.
Love this recipes. The husband hates ground turkey but loves this. I always splash a bit of Worcestershire sauce into it too yum yum
Wonderful Taste! Used cheap turkey meat but still tasted great. No salt added based off other reviews. When water was mixed in it seemed as if the burgers were too soft and may fall through the grates on grill but final product was moist and still remained as a burger shape. Will make again.
I used this recipe on ground beef instead of turkey and made a few other changes. I used only half of the onion soup mix, omitted the salt, added a dash of cayenne, and added 3 T of milk instead of the water. It was very delicious. My picky husband even enjoyed this one. Next time I think I will make these into meatballs....yummy.
These were really good. I did however not add the salt as the other reviews suggested and I would say depending on your turkey watch the water. I will be serveing these on small buns with cranberry sauce on the bottom and some stuffing on top.
Very good flavor! I usually use turkey for our burgers and am always looking for ways to incorporate more flavor. I also omitted the salt and my husband and I loved them!
This recipe is great. The Love of my life gave it a 10+. I e-mailed to my daughter in Arkansas and they to loved it. Thanks Krickett. Elly
My picky 4 yr old ate them but my husband who will eat anything said they were terrible and I have to agree. The onion mix overpowered. Perhaps use only half the mix?
I made them just as recipe directed including salt. Grilled them on a preheated gas grill at medium heat for 7 minutes a side. Smothered them in sauteed poblanos and onions with melted smoked gouda. They were delicious and moist and not overly salty. Thanks, Krickett!!
This was my 2nd attempt at turkey burgers, and I did not care for the flavor in this one at all. I am not sure why people like this particular variation, as it was not pleasant for anybody in my household. I will keep looking.
This was so simple and so delicious! I followed the advice of some other reviewers not to add any more salt (because packaged soup mixes tend to be very salty already). I will probably reduce the amount of water next time, though - the patties came out a bit too wet and didn't "travel" well (from plate to spatula to grill, or to freezer bag when I was trying to freeze the extras!). Thanks for the recipe, Krickett!
I have made this recipe before and I made it again last night, my boyfriend gave it 2 thumbs up again. Thank you Krickett. I have a note book and I only put 2 thumbs up recipes in it. And when I don"t have the slightest clue what to make for dinner, I go to my notebook. Thanks Again,Elly
I make turkey burgers and have done so every since I purchased my George Foreman Grill.I followed a recipe from George Foreman and added zuccini,mushrooms,and onion.
This was a great recipe and so simple. My kids actually asked me to make it again some time, even my 4 year old! The only thing I did differently was to lightly roll the patties in bread crump and I pan fried them instead of grilling them. Everybody had to have seconds!!
Amazing! I made these for my stepdaughters who can be quite picky with their food and they absolutely loved it! It was quite messy to make into patties, but totally worth it. I put less water and I added some Heinz57 sauce and some steak spices which gave it a tasteful kick!
This was really great! We loved the flavor and I am adding this to our regular recipe rotation. I did make a few changes as suggested by other reviewers. I mixed the water with the soup mix and two fresh minced garlic cloves and let it sit for 10 minutes. I then added the turkey and pepper but instead of salt I used a little Lawry's seasoning and plain breadcrumbs. I added breadcrumbs until the mixture was thick enough to form patties. I then let the patties sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes. I grilled them on a George Forman for about 10-15 minutes. They were fabulous and got rave reviews from my husband!
This was the first time I made or have had turkey burgers. They were excellent and possibly the best burger I have ever had! It was a great treat on the grill! I made them wit hSpicey Bakes Weet Potatoe Fries submitted by: DRUMNWRITE here on allrecipes.
I tweaked this recipe too much to give it a 5 star rating as stated. I didn't have soup mix so I used 2 tsps. dried ranch dressing mix, 2 tsp. A1, 1 tsp. worcheshire sauce, 1 tsp. minced garlic, 1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs and a small amount of roasted red pepper juice from the jar. I did cut back on the water to 1/4 cup. This burger was so MOIST! I've tried many burger recipes from this site and this one is the BEST with my additions (guess my tastebuds really liked the flavor)! I only had 2 hamburger buns so I let the kids have them. This was so good tasting I didn't use any bread or ketchup or ranch dressing. I still can't get over how really moist it turned out. I did cook in the skillet on med. low heat for 12 minutes total because of the thickness of the burger. I got 5 total burgers. My kids skipped the baked fries II recipe I made to have ANOTHER burger! Will definately make this one a lot this summer on the grill.
This was the best burger I ever had! This burger was juicy and full of flavor. My family loved it.
Made it to the directions. PERFECT. It's our new burger recipe.
Very good Turkey Burger. Even my husband prefered them over the regular ground beef burgers. I cooked them in a fryin' pan but I can't wait to try them on the BBQ grill. I'd add a lil less water then what is recommended but all in all they're the Best!! Two Thumbs Up!!
I added sauteed onions, mushrooms, garlic powder, and omitted salt per other's reviews. We have now been eating these burgers 3 weekends in a row cuz my husband keeps requesting them. Use them for all get togethers. Everyone loves them.
this is a very simple yet tasty recipe. I did make a few changes to it. I decided to omit the salt being that the dry soup mix was already seasoned. I didnt have onion soup so i used what i had which was beefy onion. I also added half a poblano pepper, half of a small onion (both diced), and 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper to one pound of ground turkey. I mixed it all in a bowl and sectioned it off to make 4 patties. I pan seared them 5 min each side. They were delish!!!! I will make again and again and again. Maybe next time i will post a picture. They got eaten up before i could even take a picture.
I loved this recipe! The patties turned out perfectly, although it doesn't really taste like a typical hamburger but still delish! My fiance doesn't like onions much so he didn't like all that much. I however loved it :)
We are making them for the 2nd time tonight. Quick easy and flavorful. Served on a whole wheat bun with provolone cheese and grilled corn on the cob on the side. the perfect summer dish. YUM
I just have to write a review - these were the BEST turkey burger - No - BURGERS I have ever had. They were so moist and flavorful - just DELCIIOUS. They were a big hit in my household for everyone. I only used half a package of onion soup mix and found that to be the PERFECT amount. Wonderful!
Yum!--made this into 4 patties and sauteed on a stovetop grill. Did not add the water. Delicious, and only 5 ww points!
Nice and easy recipe with great results. I also skipped the salt, and added two diced cloves of garlic. The water really helps the burgers stay moist. Served with fresh veggies and a cannelinni bean salad. Perfect!
The taste on these was great. I loved them and so did my two year old. I gave them a three because they were toooo goopy with the added water. It was so bad that I ended up having to put bread in the mix just to be able to shape them. Next time I make them I will just leave out the water.
These burgers were so goopy they fell apart on the grill. We are going to McDonald's.
I added the whole package of onion soup and had to throw out the burgers, they were so salty we couldn'g eat them. I made them again with chopped onion and then dipped the burgers in chopped walnuts and pan fried them in a little olive oil and butter and then topped them with a red roasted pepper - delish
I was really nervous about trying this recipe. I had worked with ground turkety before and had struggled to find recipes that weren't bland. This recipe solved that problem! Not only did they smell wonderful as they were cooking, they tasted amazing! I read the reviews and decided to omit salt and added about a 1/4 Italian breadcrumbs to keep the turkey together. Not only will I make this again, it will definitely be a consistent fixture at my house!
My husband loved these and he is truly the pickiest eater. I found them too salty. I even left out the salt. So I'll probably be making them again for him
I gave my husband a charcoal grill for father's day, and this was the inaugural recipe! We both really enjoyed the flavor and texture of these burgers. I did eliminate the salt, reduce the water, and add some soy sauce. We'll definitely do these again!
So easy and I used the onion mushroom soup mix as that's what we had. My kind of recipe- easy and good!!
Boy was I surprised at how well I liked these- my family too! I used ground turkey breast meat & omitted salt. Like another reviewer, I dipped them in seasoned bread crumbs (3 T.) & pan fried in olive oil.( 1/4 cup )( I also mixed the water & seasonings & let them sit for 10 minutes. Then mixed in turkey, formed into patties, & put in the fridge for 30 min. or so.) We are trying low carb so we didn't use buns. Just ate them with a fork!! Again- better than I expected, easy, & low carb!!!
I used only about 1/3 of the onion soup packet and they were wonderful...and next time am just going to use dehydrated onions that have been rehydrated in the 1/2 cup water.
These were okay. I used half an envelope, 3T, dry onion soup mix & let them plump up in a quarter cup of milk. I also added half cup or so shredded cheddar. No pepper or salt. As another recipe with turkey I tried, you can tell there's dry soup mix in it. Not a bad thing, but pretty obvious. No raves, just okays. :)
Just ok - dry and bland - won't be making this again.
My husband was not excited when I served him turkey burgers, he's really a meat and potatoes kind of guy-when he took his first bite he said it was delicious and if I cooked "healthy" foods like that more often, he could definitely get on board!
Great and Easy! Its always good to add your personal favorite spices to the mix as well!
These burgers were quick, easy and yummy, especially on a night where I don't feel like spending a lot of time in the kitchen. I'll definitely use this recipe more often.
This is a great alternative to regular turkey burgers. Will make again.
This is a huge hit at my house. I omit the salt, add some Italian seasoned bread crumbs to "firm it up,", a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce, and a little garlic powder...then put them on the George Foreman. We like them better than "regular" burgers. :) Thanks for the great recipe!
These were awesome, whole family loved them, I doubled the amount but had to pour half the water out as it was tooooo liquidy, but once again these were brilliant, agree though that you do not need the salt, the soup mix had plenty in it. Thanks
This was a fantastic recipe! However, the burgers turned out somewhat salty for us, even leaving out the extra salt. We did not have a grill top and cooked it in a cast iron skillet, which worked very well. Overall delicious recipe, would recommend!
I tried the recipe but instead of adding the onion mix, I added the ranch mix....came out real nice with lots of flavor...mira
This was ok. I thought it was overspiced for my taste. The turkey burgers make a huge 4 burger recipe. I think next time I will flatten the turkey meat to make 8 instead of 4 thick ones.
The quickest and I loved it!!!!!
Too salty.
Pretty good... I love onions, but it's a pretty oniony flavor... a bit to much. Would rather have a grilled onion on the buger... but I would make it again if I had alla the ingredients in a pinch.
No way. I didn't care for the onion mix. Sorry:(
I thought it was OK, but my family didn't :-( In reality, the taste of the onion soup mix is a bit overwhelming and that's all we could taste. We won't be making this one again.
This is my family's favorite turkey burger recipe now. Thanks!
These were very good!
Absolutely loved the burgers! Had mine on a pita for my diet dinner! Thanks!!!!
Quite salty, but an interesting flavor. I used pepperjack cheese (low-fat), mustard, pickles, and a creamy horseradish product.
Full of flavor. My husband prefers red meat but really enjoyed these burgers. He was surprised at how great and flavorful they were.
My kids loved this recipe. I started following the directions but because I did not read the reviews, I added the full amount of water which was way too much. I ended up putting in dry bread crumbs to give it more of a texture and then I added garlic. It turned out really good. Thanks
I had a terrible mess when I added the water to the recipe. The meat fell apart. Wondering if I did something wrong?
Really, really delicious! They cook so well on the Foreman grill...a hint--they're terrific with the Basil Fries (recipe also on this site), which are also low fat and taste great!
Super easy and delicious. I had never had a turkey burger before and was afraid it would be bland, but this had a lot of flavor. This was a great recipe!
The easiest, most flavorful turkey burger recipe. My husband and I are sold!
Excellent. I left out the salt as the soup mix is salty enough. Next time I will try reducing the water to 1/3 cup.
This was a simple but quite good recipe - thank you. I made a homemade onion mix from this site, scaled because I used 3lbs of turkey meat. Did not add salt, because there is enough in the mix, and I didn't even use a half cup water with my 3lbs - I think there is too much water in this recipe. I added everything together, and just added a little water at a time to make sure it did not get too soggy to form patties. I made these on a Cuisinart Griddler and they were done in about 8-9 minutes using as a contact grill. MY KIDS LOVED LOVED LOVED these burgers, and I was surprised because there was a quite the onion taste, but they are begging for more - so I will use definitely again. Thank you!
Great recipe...made a few changes though. Cut the salt out and used half the onion soup mix...added soy sauce and worcestershire. Also, used 1 cup italian bread crumbs which gave it an extra boost of flavor that was missing when we used regular bread crumbs.
I wasn't impressed with these burgers. I love onion but with these there was just too much onion flavor. I might try it again using only half the soup packet.
Delicious, quick, and super easy. Even my son, the pickiest eater on earth, couldn't get enough.
this came out surprisingly good for being so simple.. i agree with Mark Farmer about only using half the packet of onion soup mix and no salt.. it would have been way too salty otherwise.. i used a combo of ground turkey and pork totalling a little over 1.5 lbs.. i used Onion Soup Mix (recipe on this site) as a base and came up with the following ingredient amounts: 2 T dried minced onion, 2 T beef bouillon, 3/4 t onion powder, 3/4 t black pepper, and 1/4 c water.. it was perfect.. ty for the start of a 5* recipe
I used Lipton Savory Herb and Garlic Soup Mix and 2 lbs ground turkey no water some onion flakes was very good
Tasty & healthy!
Pretty good .....eliminated the water, added shredded zucchini to amp up the veg and a small amount of panko crumbs for binding. Tasty.
Best turkey burgers! We don't have a large outside grill so I just used our small George Foreman and it worked great.
I made this EXACTLY as listed and it came out fantastic. So simple yet so flavorful. I was concerned the first time because the mixture appeared to be to much liquid to hold the patties together but to my surprise they held together. A slice of American cheese, slice of onion and tomato, pickles and a small mix of ketchup and mayo topped my burger and it was awesome.
Fabulous!! It's nice to look at all 4 kids with smiles on their faces and clean plates. I also left out the salt, added bread crumbs and garlic powder. I doubled this recipe and then took the rest of the mixture and made turkey meatballs. They were a HUGE hit also. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was great, even the kids liked it. When I first mixed the meat with the soup mix and water I wasn't sure how it would turn out because it looked pretty mushy, but after baking them for around 20 minutes at 350 they looked, and tasted, great!
Great, the only thing I'd change is the water. Mine fell apart on the grill so next time I'll hold off adding the water until the end and only add a little if need be.
This recipe calls for way too much water and you do not need to add any salt, the onion mix makes it salty enough. I made the recipe with the water recommended and the meat was so soggy it was impossible to grill. I had to run to the store to buy more meat to add to the recipe. Not fun. Also...the onion mix makes the taste overwhelming and way too salty. I had to run to the store and buy two more lbs of ground turkey to try and dilute the taste with no luck.
Turned out great. I agree with another reviewer that 1/2c water is probably too much for this recipe. Next time [yes there will be a next time :)], I'll put a tad less water. Also I mixed all the wet ingredients together with the onion soup mix before adding it to the ground turkey. Very tasty. I will make it again.
I cooked the turkey burgers on our Foreman Grill and they were delicious! They get a husband's two thumbs up! So fast and easy. I decided not to add salt to the recipe and I used about 1.25 pounds of turkey. I'll definetly make these again!
Good recipe. I add a few breadcrumbs to my mix because I find it a little wet without them! All in all, a good recipe!
I thought these were really good - I didn't seem to have a problem with the water like everyone else, but then I kind of left most of it in the bottom of the bowl. I made mine "Red Robin" style with cheese, guacamole and pico - YUM! will definitely make again.
It helps you to form the patties without the turkey sticking to your hands if you put oil on your hands before handling the turkey
