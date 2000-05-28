Turkey Burgers

This was a simple but quite good recipe - thank you. I made a homemade onion mix from this site, scaled because I used 3lbs of turkey meat. Did not add salt, because there is enough in the mix, and I didn't even use a half cup water with my 3lbs - I think there is too much water in this recipe. I added everything together, and just added a little water at a time to make sure it did not get too soggy to form patties. I made these on a Cuisinart Griddler and they were done in about 8-9 minutes using as a contact grill. MY KIDS LOVED LOVED LOVED these burgers, and I was surprised because there was a quite the onion taste, but they are begging for more - so I will use definitely again. Thank you!