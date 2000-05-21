Sharkey's Barbequed Trout
Delicious rainbow trout is marinated in a tangy sauce with rosemary, then barbequed on the grill.
This recipe made dinner quick and easy. I used the sauce on tilapia rahter than trout and it was still quite tasty. It worked well on an indoor forman-style grill.Read More
I should have known better when it said 2/3 cup ketchup.Read More
My husband & I loved this dish. Although, my 5 year old son did not. Either way, it has become one of our favourite dishes.
Much too salty...took away from the naturally good taste of the trout.
Great. Quick and easy to make with items around the cupboard.
I used on Tilapia fillets and grilled in foil on the BBQ. Worked great, tasted great with brown rice!
This recipe was surprisingly good. The entire time I was mixing the ingredients together I was worried and kept thinking that I should not go through with it. I am glad that I made it. Everyone enjoyed it.
Personally I love it. Can't wait to try it on Talapia as well.
luved it and so did the whole family!!!!brings me back to childhood. this is how my dad cooked up our catch of the day when me and my sisters were lil...
This turned out pretty good for me. My trout were frozen whole with skin on and had been that way for quite awhile so trying to filet them after that would have been next to impossible. I made the recipe as written with my whole fish and it works that way too. I was a little hesitant about the ketchup but it turns out it was the rosemary that didn't go with the rest in my opinion. I'll leave it out next time or just use a different herb. I thought this recipe was good and it is one I would make again.
Also taste good baked!!!
