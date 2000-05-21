Sharkey's Barbequed Trout

Delicious rainbow trout is marinated in a tangy sauce with rosemary, then barbequed on the grill.

By Sharkey

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 trout filets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together soy sauce, vegetable oil, dried rosemary, ketchup and lemon juice. Set marinade aside.

  • Place rainbow trout in a medium baking dish, and pour marinade over the fish. Refrigerate for approximately 1 hour, turning trout once.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium high heat and lightly oil grate. Drain excess marinade from fish, and transfer to a small saucepan. Bring marinade to a boil, and than remove from heat.

  • Place trout on the prepared grill. Baste fish with remaining marinade sauce while grilling. Cook approximately 5 minutes on each side, or until tender and easily flaked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 36.2g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 99.1mg; sodium 1551.8mg. Full Nutrition
