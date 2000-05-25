Heavenly Marinade

This marinade is excellent for beef and lamb. Try it on shish kabobs, roasts and in stews. Garlic, carrot, cloves and oregano combine to create a distinctive flavor

Recipe by Jill

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the garlic, oil, wine, onions, carrot, parsley, cloves and oregano. Mix together well and apply liberally to your favorite meat. Cover and allow to marinate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.4mg. Full Nutrition
