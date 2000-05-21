Give Away Zucchini Grill Out
When your next door neighbor brings over those giant zucchinis that are getting out of control...you'll finally really want them.
When your next door neighbor brings over those giant zucchinis that are getting out of control...you'll finally really want them.
I sprinkled a little of the Kraft 3-cheese blend (parmesan, romano, & something)while it was grilling. Yummy without killing the taste of the vegetable.Read More
make sure you don't use too much italian dressing or it will overpower the dishRead More
I sprinkled a little of the Kraft 3-cheese blend (parmesan, romano, & something)while it was grilling. Yummy without killing the taste of the vegetable.
I put all of the slices in a baggie and just added enough dressing to lightly cover them. So easy and great.
make sure you don't use too much italian dressing or it will overpower the dish
easy helped to use up the plant
This recipe was a big hit. I think it would be nice to have some Parmesan cheese at the end of cooking.
We love this dish, and have been making it for years. It's also really good with some yellow squash and mushrooms along with the zuccini.
Great recipe. I used good seaons italian dressing with a little heavy on the vinegar side. I also grill zucchini by brushing with olive oil and then sprinkling with "salad supreme". Easy and quick. No marinating
I may make again, but I definitely will not marinate for as long as called for in the recipe. We found the flavor of the Italian dressing to be over-powering.
Such a dependable recipe! I never marinate the zucchini for as long as this recipe calls for, though; I usually marinate mine for about 30 minutes, tops. I also throw in a garlic clove, since I can't seem to make anything without it :P Grilled zucchini is delicious! I also add bell peppers and/or onions as well sometimes. Another suggestion, if you don't like Italian dressing: try a balsamic vinaigrette, it works great!
Instead of rounds, I sliced my zucchini in half lengthwise and then skewered them. It made it so much easier to cook on the grill this way. Didn't have any Italian dressing in the house so I used a Cranberry Balsamic instead. Tender crisp and absolutely delicious. Thanks Dave!
Usually I saute my zucchini, so I was really excited to find this recipe that called for a different cooking method. Very summery and delish! :)
I only marinated my zucchini for about an hour, but the flavoring of the dressing was too strong. I wouldn't recommend it.
This is an easy and excellent way to use those large zucchini.
Basic but good. I added some more seasonings for personal taste.
Zucchini is excellent when grilled. This is a great basic recipe. I scaled it down because I only make one or two zucchini at a time and I brush them with the italian dressing.
Soooo good
It was good, but make sure the dressing isn't too strong or that you really love the italian dressing you use.
Really good and easy to throw together quickly. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing!
I make this whenever our friends give us giant zucchini. I usually use Ken's Italian Dressing.
This was ok, Hubby liked it. I prefer smaller pieces.
Basic but delicious. Only used about 2 tablespoons of dressing. Put in ziplock to get all over the zucchini and put in some grated parm. Turned out perfect
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections