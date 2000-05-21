Give Away Zucchini Grill Out

4
27 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 8
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

When your next door neighbor brings over those giant zucchinis that are getting out of control...you'll finally really want them.

Recipe by Dave Hartmann

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse zucchini and slice into 1/2 inch rounds. Place zucchini pieces into a large bowl and cover with salad dressing. Stir to coat, cover and refrigerate for two to three hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the grill for high heat. Lightly oil grate and place zucchini on to grill. Cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 21.1g; sodium 1222.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022