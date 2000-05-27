Eggs on the Grill

4.3
30 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Have you ever tried eggs on the grill by using a muffin pan? Just spray the pan and crack the eggs and put them on the grill. Try adding some chopped peppers and onions or anything to your liking.

Recipe by jennifer

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Coat all holes of a muffin pan with cooking spray and crack an egg into each hole.

  • Place on grill and grill over medium high heat for 2 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 372mg; sodium 140mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022