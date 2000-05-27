Eggs on the Grill
Have you ever tried eggs on the grill by using a muffin pan? Just spray the pan and crack the eggs and put them on the grill. Try adding some chopped peppers and onions or anything to your liking.
Awesome for when you go camping & no mess & fuss!Read More
it tasted a little like boiled eggsRead More
It was very fun to grill eggs for breakfast at home. The eggs did not cook all the way on the top of our scrambled eggs so I had to flip them. I added a piece of cooked bacon on the top and some cheese to melt. Very good and fun.
We have made this Extravagant delicacy 10 times since we found the recipe' yesterday!!
this works great when camping! to make clean up even easier we got disposable foil muffin pans, greased them well and tossed them in the recycling bin when done.
What a great idea for tailgates. Just pack some english muffins, some cheese and some ham. You have excellent breakfast sandwiches to get you through those early morning pre-games.
This worked out very nicely! Its a great way to make eggs while camping! The only problem I had was that the eggs stuck to the muffin pan even though I oiled it! I grilled mine on the lowest setting(450 degrees on the grill thermometer) because I was worried my muffin pan would burn. It didn't burn at that temp. and the eggs were perfectly cooked in 5 minutes. I made the eggs a few ways! Scrambled with bacon bits and cheese... sunnyside up with cheese and a slice of ham forming a cup... and just regular sunnyside up with cheese. The scrambled eggs bubbled over the edge of the pan for some reason, so I won't do that next time. The ham one was my favorite!
Great idea!!! I was looking for a way to cook eggs at work in the toaster oven and this works perfectly. Thanks.
We will never go camping without our muffin tin again. These were great and versatile. Since the weather is warming up, we like to have breakfast outside on the weekends, and this is perfect! We can cook and eat outside. Thanks for a great idea!
Fabulous idea! I gave it five stars just for the ease of the recipe alone! Fast prep and cleanup too! I have made these plain with salt and pepper, but I have also made them with peppers, chopped onions, once with chopped bacon and shredded cheese. There really is no limit and I love that you can make each muffin cup egg a different version, so everyone gets one that they like!
Why? Because power goes out sometimes, even if you don't need a new tailgating or camping recipe. A hurricane can leave a whole town cooking breakfast on a gas grill. Girl Scouts have been using this method since the 70's.
Made these today. Kids thought they were good. Can't believe I never thought of making eggs on the grill. I added salt and pepper to each egg.
Great fun plus really good! If scrambled plus shredded cheese, I fill 3 muffin cups 2/3 full from 2 eggs. Light, tender & cute! Hubby likes his sunny side up & comes out perfect.
I am giving this 5 stars because it is a great idea & fun for the kids and adults alike. Obviously if you want a firm set egg, cook longer. The eggs slide right out of the muffin tins. All I added was a little salt and pepper to each egg. Next time I think I will scramble the eggs. Thanks for posting this great idea.
Awesome idea..I cannot wait to go camping and make these for everyone..I have so many ideas with what to add to them..Thank you for posting this recipe!
These are great for camping... I wasn't too impressed..
Did this for our camping trip and it turned out well. I used an aluminum muffin pan and greased it very well. I like mine crispy so I had placed half of the pan directly on the fire a little longer.
Fun with Food!!! This recipe was delicious and fun to make. I love that each one can be personalized with herbs or veggies/cheese. Just be careful not to overfill with goodies. These did take a bit longer than the recipe states; perhaps next time warming the eggs up to room temperature would help.
This is also a great idea if you are not grilling. I used it to make mini-omelets by beating eggs will a little milk and seasoning with salt and pepper. Into each muffin cup I put some shredded cheddar and onion. I filled each cup to about a quarter inch from the top. At 350 F, they took 25 minutes. When they puff up a little past the top, they are done. If you spray the pan first with cooking spray, they pop right out.
A wonderful idea; genius in its simplicity! Thank you for posting!
Such a great way to make with out all the mess thanks for the idea!!!
Just tried this today and it came out great. Wife was pleased! I lined the pan with a slice of ham and a sprinkle of cheese. The wife's going to try a mini omelette next time with onions and broccoli.
This is brilliant! Will try on next trip for sure! Thank you
This recipe is really great easy to cook and a very yummy dish for breakfast.Great idea for using muffin pan.
I love eggs and muffins . it is like a combination!
I was quite excited to try this. it was easy, and didn't require much on my end. but it gave a new taste that was quite enjoyable. I'm excited to try new variations with this. I just used S&P along with some garlic powder. MMMMM :)
