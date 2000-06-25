Easy and Tasty All-Purpose Marinade
This marinade can be used on all sorts of meats (absolutely the BEST for steaks!) and even seafood. It is my favorite and soooooo easy and tasty!
I'm giving this a 4 star only because I've had my own version of this for a long time and I think it's better. Try using equal amounts of soy sauce, olive oil and LIME JUICE instead of the water. This is an outstanding marinade for ANY type of meat...also use the LIGHT SOY SAUCE for a less salty taste and don't marinade for more than a couple hours...ENJOY the raves!!Read More
Maybe I did something wrong with this recipe. I used it with top round steaks and marinated for about 8 hours. The steaks were tender, but so salty we could barely eat them. I won't try this one again.Read More
I made this twice. First with water and then with lime juice. It was better with the lime juice. I also took the advice of using equal parts of olive oil and soy sauce. Thanks!
All I can say is that this is such an easy thing to do and it is great. It truly does make the meat or seafood very moist and has great flavor. Thank you for posting.
Excellent steak marinade. I really like this, the steaks were tender and juicy. Plus they had a good flavor without being too salty. They were every bit as flavorful as what you get at a restuarant. The best part is I have these ingredients on hand at all times. The only change I made was to use regular oil rather than olive oil.
Definately easy and tasty! Used all lime juice as suggested in earlier reviews. Will be a good change of pace from our normal marinade (Puerto Rican Garlic Marinade from this site). Thanks!
I thought this was OK, but needed something. I will try again and omit the water altogether, use a little less soy sauce, add some sherry, and liquid smoke.
Wonderful..couldn't change a thing about it. It was very tasty and I will use this again.
I used this tonight on some chicken. It tasted good and will probably use it again. I just wasn't wowed by it, so I'm still looking for that perfect recipe ,
This recipe was okay...I didn't really like the oily part of it though. To me, it kept all of the soy sauce and garlic flavor from getting to the steak. I'll try it again, but I'll probably mix it around and do my own thing with it.
This was just great on steaks! I, too, used lime juice in place of water and equal parts soy sauce and olive oil. Thanks!
very nice and simple. it was also quite good when I added a bit of Worcestershire sauce or ketjap manis (a sweet, dark Indonesian version of soy sauce). I used it on pork and then broiled it - it was very well flavored.
This marinade was not salty at all. I must have been soy sauce. Will definitely use this again.
Pretty good - I did as others suggested and sustituted lime juice for water. Also added some cajun seasoning - Used the "Creole Seasoning" on this site - Great!
I halved the recipe for 3 porkchops, marinated over night, and ohh myyy this was fabulous!! not too salty at all! Like some others, I added worcheshire sauce.
It's a 5 star recipe because it's easy to make, you always have the ingredients, and it consistently flavours and tenderizes whatever meat you use. I love this recipe.
This is an excellent marinade, I make it with 1 tbsp of lime juice, added to the recipe. It's great with all meats. My husband and daughter both raved about it.
Absalutely wonderfull steaks!
I used this recipe on steaks and my family loved it. The steaks were tender and the taste was great.
I didnt really care for this marinade. Just keep in mind if you dont like soy sauce then you wont like this. I think this recipe calls for too much soy sauce and i didnt like it.
not bad at all. i made it to go with salmon, so maybe the taste of the fish overwhelmed the marinade.
This is an easy and delicious marinade! My family loves the steaks on the grill after they have been soaking all day in this!! Awesome! I use it all the time.
This was really good. It reminded me of a teriyaki marinade. Will definitely use it again.
I marinated steak with this recipe and it was perfect. No steak sauce or condiment needed. Very easy and yummy!
My husband and I loved this marinade.
excellent all-purpose marinade. try adding a little crushed red pepper for a little zip.extremely versitile
I used this marinade for steaks, and the flavor was EXCELLENT! Everyone raved--even my 4-year-old! The best part is that it takes literally 5 minutes to put the marinade together, but tastes like you put a lot of work into it.
