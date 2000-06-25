Easy and Tasty All-Purpose Marinade

This marinade can be used on all sorts of meats (absolutely the BEST for steaks!) and even seafood. It is my favorite and soooooo easy and tasty!

prep:
3 mins
total:
3 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 1/4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the garlic, soy sauce, olive oil and water; mix well. Marinate meat of your choice for at least 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 9g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1203.6mg. Full Nutrition
