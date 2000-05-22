Chicken on a Stick

Easy recipe for marinated chicken breast cooked on skewers on the grill. These are so simple, and your family will love them!

Recipe by Chris

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Rinse chicken breasts and pat dry. Sprinkle with the meat tenderizer and place in a sealable plastic bag. Pour the dressing in the bag and turn the chicken to coat thoroughly. Seal and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Place the chicken onto skewers and grill over medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes per side. Chicken is done when its juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 686.6mg. Full Nutrition
