Chicken on a Stick

I have made marinated chicken breasts with exactly the same ingredients for years. This Memorial Day I make these fabulous kebabs and served with the addition of onion, red, yellow and orange bell peppers, fresh mushrooms and yellow squash on separate skewers served over rice. Be sure to soak wooden skewers for two hours to prevent burning. I often prep meat and freeze in a zip top bag with the marinade. On a busy day I place in the refrigerator the night before to thaw. It works with chicken, steak, pork chops or pork steaks. When I get home I heat the grill, prepare some sides and dinner is ready in no time! We LOVE good steak with bottled Western or red French dressing. As a busy mom and grandmother, I'm just too busy to take the time to make my own marinades. By the way, Honey Mustard on chicken is also amazing! I did not change this recipe as written, just making more suggestions for the busy cook.