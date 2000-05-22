Chicken on a Stick
Easy recipe for marinated chicken breast cooked on skewers on the grill. These are so simple, and your family will love them!
This was an excellent recipe and VERY easy to prepare. I didn't use the tenderizer, opting for the addition of worcester sauce, soy sauce and lemon pepper(thanks to another reviewer).I added green pepper and onion to the kebob and kept the all pieces close to the same size size. The whole family raved about it and it'll be great for company(everything can be prepared ahead of time).Read More
Outstanding flavor and tender. I cut the boneless chicken breasts in medium sized pieces and marinated for 3 hours. I also added to the dressing, worchester sauce, soy sauce and lemon pepper marinade per the recommendation of another reviewer. Adding pinapple chunks along with red and green bell pepper and onion really rounds out this dish. Only change I would make is to use less meat tenderizer (to much salt). I served this with a fruit salad and french bread. After one bite, my husband confirmed this one is a keeper. Thanks Chris!
Delicious and it doesn't get much easier than this! I opted out of the meat tenderizer and used Kraft light Italian dressing. I cut the chicken in to cubes for kabobs and poked it a bit with a fork. I added a couple tablespoons of olive oil, some rosemary, Italian seasoning, white wine and minced garlic. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. So simple and yet so good!
Goodness gracious, this was juicy and tasty! I cut boneless chicken breasts into 3 pieces each to make them easier to cook on the grill. Then, I followed the advice of the other reviewers and added a splash of soy sauce and a splash of worcestershire and a shake of lemon pepper to the recipe and marinated the chicken for about 3 hours. Then, I threw a handful of hickory chips on the gas grill and cooked the chicken on metal skewers along with some mushrooms. I started the grill on medium, but quickly turned the heat down to low to keep the chicken from burning. It took about 5-7 minutes a side to get done. The smell while cooking was unbelievably appetizing, but the taste was even better! You gotta try this one!
My daughter picked this to make for dinner and they turned out fabulous! Easy ingredients and fun to make. She added a splash of soy and worchestershire sauce to the marinade and put the meat in the refrigerator for 3 hours. She made them a bit fancy by using chicken and steak and added peppers, onion, mushrooms, pineapple, and mandarin oranges to the kabobs. They were fantastic. Will try to marinate the steak over night next time to get it really tender. Thanks for the recipe.
Sometimes the simplest ingredients make the best marinades. This is the case here! I followed other reviewers' advice and added soy sauce and worcester sauce to the dressing: very good, even after sitting only 3 hours in the fridge.
This was good and easy enough, but nothing special. It was great to use in a pinch, as it requires so few ingredients and so little preparation
This tasted great and simple. I think my daughter just likes skewers but she happily ate her Chicken on a Stick without any problems. I cooked in the oven because I really didn't want to get the grill out. Also, I added some green peppers and red onions on the skewers. Served with "Dill, Feta and Garlic Cream Cheese Spread" with Italian Bread, "Sugar Snap Peas," and "Country Green Beans."
Very simple and delicious. I used chicken tenderloins and used wooden skewers. It started raining so I baked them in the oven.
Delicious stuff. I did trim the tendon or whatever that chewy white stuff is in the center of the breast out. It was just super easy, healthy and tasty.
This is a good starter recipe. Take chicken breasts or tenders, cut them into cubes, add veggies, place on skewers and you have some yummy kabobs!
I prepared this recipe exactly as the directions said - I did not make any changes or substitutions. My 9 year old daughter loved it and she is a very picky eater. I also enjoyed this dish. The chicken was very tender and tasty. I marinated the chicken for about two hours and I added green peppers and onion to my kabob, although my daughter had only the chicken on her kabob. It was very good! Will definitely make this one again very soon!
Good old recipe to fall back on in a pinch, try pounding the meat down a bit makes for a more tender peice of chicken
I cooked this on my George Foreman, because I suck at grilling outdoors. Kids liked it, BF and I thought it was pretty bland.
This was fantastic! I threw in about 5 cloves of crushed garlic into the marinade with the chicken. I also sautéd large chunks of onion before adding them to the skewers along with chunks of pineapple, bell pepper, and of course the chicken. I don't have access to a grill so I used the broiler setting in my oven, and used the pans that come with ovens and that served as my "grill." This was a great recipe! I will use it again!
Forget the tenderizer ! Been using the Wishbone Robust Italian to marinate chicken kabobs, chicken and sirloin on the grill for years..usually marinate for at least 6 hrs or over night..use more than 1/2 cup.. *everyone* loves the meat..
Follow the recipe, but go a little further & add either some Fresh or canned chunks of Pineapple. You can also add some grape Tomato's & you can wrap your chicken pieces in Bacon! This is a Great Recipe.
I did not care for this recipe.
Didn't have much flavor.
Very good... easy to make.... served it with rice and a salad. Next time I will try the soy & worscestshire sauce to the marinade.
I started making this dish in the 1990's and its delicious! Tenderizer is unsafe and not needed. I always use Kraft Rubusco Italian Dressing and just enough Sazzon for a reddish/orange color. Marinate over night for full flavor (don't add salt, the Sazzon takes care of that). This is delicious served with sauteed broccoli and rice or mashed potatoes and the color is also pretty.
This was a great recipe!!!
This was very easy. I only gave it 4 stars as written because I think the chicken needs to be cut into small pieces to get more flavor while marinating. I also didn't use meat tenderizer, because I didnt have it. I used a cheap Itqlian dressing, but think a quality dressing would make this even better i added cherry tomatoes, onion pieces, and yellow pepper pieces to the kabobs, and served with a brown rice and quinoa mix. We didn't have any leftovers.
I have made this many times before and my family loves it. Sometimes I marinate my chicken or steak with red wine vinigrette mmmmmm. Its so good!! Just as good as the italian dressing but better. You should try it. Its really eady. Enjoy!!
I had one big piece if chicken breast and small pieces of veggie! Lousy recipe
WONDERFUL FUNDRAISER
I rated this recipe after making the adjustment of adding worchestershire(sp?) and soy sauce. Spouse is a finiky and set in his ways kinda of person. He thought he would have to make adjustments to the meal his own way, at first. Then he tasted it and said that nothing needed to be adjusted and that he liked it just the way it was.
This is a basic, simple recipe which doesn't require a lot of time to prepare. It is yummy and was actually popular with all ages. I also included peppers, onions and tomatoes on the skewers which I brushed with some reserved italian dressing while grilling. Very successful!
Tasty
Not that good and a lot of work.
Simple and delicious! I made these into smaller kebabs for appetizers and they went over very well~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
I have made marinated chicken breasts with exactly the same ingredients for years. This Memorial Day I make these fabulous kebabs and served with the addition of onion, red, yellow and orange bell peppers, fresh mushrooms and yellow squash on separate skewers served over rice. Be sure to soak wooden skewers for two hours to prevent burning. I often prep meat and freeze in a zip top bag with the marinade. On a busy day I place in the refrigerator the night before to thaw. It works with chicken, steak, pork chops or pork steaks. When I get home I heat the grill, prepare some sides and dinner is ready in no time! We LOVE good steak with bottled Western or red French dressing. As a busy mom and grandmother, I'm just too busy to take the time to make my own marinades. By the way, Honey Mustard on chicken is also amazing! I did not change this recipe as written, just making more suggestions for the busy cook.
