Carol's Spicy BBQ Sauce

This is a recipe for spicy barbeque sauce. I let meat set overnight in the sauce. It makes a great marinade sauce. Its really spicy so if you don't like it so spicy leave out the pepper flakes. This also helps as a meat tenderizer. Enjoy!
Made as written and this worked really well. The recipe title is deceiving though. When you hear BBQ sauce you think of enough to dip your grilled or smoked meat in. This makes a tiny batch and really only enough to work as a marinade which is what I did. If you want this as a dipping type sauce I recommend tripling (or more) the recipe. The flavors in this work well together and this is one I would definitely make again.
