Carol's Spicy BBQ Sauce

This is a recipe for spicy barbeque sauce. I let meat set overnight in the sauce. It makes a great marinade sauce. Its really spicy so if you don't like it so spicy leave out the pepper flakes. This also helps as a meat tenderizer. Enjoy!

Recipe by MAVNCURLY

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
0.5 cup
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine the hot pepper sauce, Worcestershire sauce, steak sauce, meat tenderizer, onion powder, crushed red pepper flakes and minced garlic. Mix together well and apply to your favorite meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 277.9mg. Full Nutrition
