Bar-B-Que Sauce

4.6
534 Ratings
  • 5 397
  • 4 106
  • 3 19
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

This BBQ sauce recipe is easy to make with ingredients most people have at home.

Recipe by Debi K

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, garlic powder, mustard powder, salt, and hot pepper sauce in a small saucepan.

  • Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly before brushing on your favorite meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 283.4mg. Full Nutrition
