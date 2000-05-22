Bar-B-Que Sauce

Just made this sauce today. I made is exactly as written and it tasted wonderful. I don't think anyone should be allowed to rate a recipe that they've altered. Make it as is first, then rate it, then adjust it as you wish. This is a really good, really easy basic BBQ sauce recipe, well worth the 5 stars for taste and ease of preparation. However, for myself and my family's tastes I added fresh finely chopped onions, minced garlic, liquid hickory smoke flavouring and some honey. Wow, to die for or what! This sauce just the way it's written is great, but it is also very forgiving so you can adjust it to your liking. Everyone is different and no two palates are the same so, If you like it really spicy, add some more hot sauce or red chile flakes or add more sugar or honey like I did and just keep tasting until you get it to your liking. Heck you could even add some minced pineapple for that matter! Once you get it where you like it, then let it sit for a few hours and see it surpass your expectations as when it sits, it gets even better. Oh, and I quadrupled the recipe to make sure I had plenty left over for another day since it will keep quite a while in the fridge. Hope this helps for some of you :)