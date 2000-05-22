Bar-B-Que Sauce
This BBQ sauce recipe is easy to make with ingredients most people have at home.
This recipe is to die for...it is sooo good. I did modify it a bit by adding a few dashes of liquid smoke and red pepper flakes. It was such a good recipe that I made it to give away at Christmas. I found that by quadrupling (by 4) that I was able to make about 2 jars (12-ounce) of sauce. It also makes a great dip for chips. Thanks for a great recipe. Definately has been added to my favorites.Read More
Good when your in a pinch. I still prefer store bought.Read More
This is an awesome recipe... I only changed 2 things and that is that I used pure white vinegar and one tablespoon of prepared mustard instead of the mustard powder.My husband won't let me buy bbq sauce anymore...hahaha.....thanks for sharing Deb.
This was exactly what I was looking for. A good base for a BBQ Sauce! This will be the base for all my BBQ sauces now. This time I added a little spices, herbs, Liquid Smoke, Honey and Jack Daniels.... Best BBQ sauce ever!!
Just made this sauce today. I made is exactly as written and it tasted wonderful. I don't think anyone should be allowed to rate a recipe that they've altered. Make it as is first, then rate it, then adjust it as you wish. This is a really good, really easy basic BBQ sauce recipe, well worth the 5 stars for taste and ease of preparation. However, for myself and my family's tastes I added fresh finely chopped onions, minced garlic, liquid hickory smoke flavouring and some honey. Wow, to die for or what! This sauce just the way it's written is great, but it is also very forgiving so you can adjust it to your liking. Everyone is different and no two palates are the same so, If you like it really spicy, add some more hot sauce or red chile flakes or add more sugar or honey like I did and just keep tasting until you get it to your liking. Heck you could even add some minced pineapple for that matter! Once you get it where you like it, then let it sit for a few hours and see it surpass your expectations as when it sits, it gets even better. Oh, and I quadrupled the recipe to make sure I had plenty left over for another day since it will keep quite a while in the fridge. Hope this helps for some of you :)
I used this sauce on ribs, and my husband said, "Don't buy anymore sauce! This is better than any we've ever bought!"
Wow! This was awesome! I had some sausage links on hand that I didn't know how to use. Then I remembered that I had a sausage sandwich from Dickey's the other day and it was the best. So I made sausage sandwiches with this recipe and it was just as good, if not better. Love it, love it, love it, and I can't wait to eat the leftovers tomorrow. Thanks! It was also incredibly easy to make.
This sauce is spectacular! My husband loves bar-b-que chicken, but I've never been able to make my own sauce. He loves this sauce, and I can't seem to make it often enough!
Great Great Great. Literally made it 2 min ago and came to review. Added some liquid smoke, ed pepper flakes, and honey. Omitted the mustard (didnt have any). It tastes SUPER!
This recipe is the best I've ever tried! My kids are picky eaters and they loved this. (I left out the hot sauce for the kids batch.) I marinated some chicken in this recipe and it was wonderful on the grill. It stuck to the chicken and didn't drip all over the place. We loved it so much, I used it the same week to slow-cook a roast pork. I chopped the meat into chunks and added more sauce. Put it on hamburger buns, and got rave reviews from everyone who tried it. I made a little extra for those who wanted more on thier sandwich...they emptied the whole jar! Kudos to Debi for a great recipe worth sharing!
I love love love this recipe!!! I made it a few days ago when I made Barbecue Ribs from this site. The ribs recipe had it's own sauce but I didn't have everything for it and I didn't think the sauce would have fit my familys taste just from reading the ingredients, so I decided to look for a sauce recipe that would fit and I found this one. I'm so so so glad I found this recipe! I worked out great for the ribs, but after I tasted it I thought about how many other things I could use it with also. I think this Bar- B-Que sauce would be awesome with the mini hot dogs that you put in a slow cooker with bbq sauce mmmmmm.... I can't wait to try this recipe with all my ideas!! Thanks!
This sauce was wonderful!!! My family cooked out for the 4th of July on yesterday and ran out of sauce so for left overs today, I didn't feel like going to the market to buy more sauce and I am so glad I didn't. Like a few others, I tweeked the ingredients a little for my taste also. I cut down on some of the cider vinegar, double the other ingredients, except I used a dash of regular hot sauce, and more brown sugar. I also used dry chopped onion in mine. Thanks so much for the recipe, it's a great base and I will never buy bbq sauce AGAIN!!! :-)
My husband is a barbeque sauce nut! This is my first time making barbeque sauce from scratch. I made this for him & he really liked it. Very good.
This recipe was great. My entire family loved it. I am a novice cooker and this receipe was easy to make. It is great on grilled ribs.
cant get any better then this...I have made this for about 3yrs now and about maybe 30 times...I make it for my catering business and I will make it for 300 and it still turns out great as the recipe is listed...I dont change a thing.
Excellent recipe! Use this as your base and add things to your taste. I added honey, molasses, liquid smoke and a chipotle pepper and adobo suace. I like my bbq sweet and spicy and this was super nummy! I can't wait for the bbq'd chicken we will have tomorrow night.
I just now got done making this, and i didnt have vinegar so i made it anyways, it is good and all just a wee little bit to tangy for my taste, but wasnt bad either, Thanks for this recipe
I love this sauce. It's very easy and inexpensive to make. I found that it tastes better if you use it the day after you make it - gives the flavors extra time to blend.
This is a great recipe for bar-be-que sauce. It taste like the sauce at one of the popular Texas bar-be-que joints we frequent-only without the hydrogenated oils. I quadrupled the batch since it was for a 6 lb. brisket. I carmelized half of a large onion before I started (because we like onion) and added the rest of the ingredients to the pot, leaving the little bit of olive oil in the pot that was left over from the onion. I substituted 2 cloves minced garlic for the garlic powder. I also used organic catsup instead of the stuff that comes from the neighborhood grocery store. The organic kind is made from cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup, which taste WAY better. I think our catsup made a real difference. If you have access to it, try it! We used mostly organic ingredients, too, which have a better flavor than conventional foods-well to us anyway. I also added 1 1/2 tablespoons of Jack Daniels when it was finished cooking. I may use onion powder the next time so that it will keep in the referigerator longer. Thanks!
Unless you're cooking for one, you'll want to make extra of this sauce. Made exactly as written and found it had too much worcestershire and vinegar, so doubled up on remaining ingredients. Perfection! Enough acid for me and hubs (we like our sauce with sass), and sweet enough for Mom who likes a sweet sauce. When Mom's not around I'll increase the hot sauce to kick it up bit. So simple, so quick, so easy to modify to taste. Nice sauce!
Yum, yum, yum!!! I added a little chipotle powder and hot mustard to kick it up. My guys like to slap this on a bun with crock pot kalua pork. Terrific!
This is a good basic sauce, nothing extrodonary, but good. I didn't change anything and used it for burgers.
I am so glad to see a BBQ sauce recipe without chili powder or cumin or liquid smoke flavors. This is a keeper, Thank You Debi K.
I've made this several times, and my family loves it every time. I've made it with soy sauce instead of worcestershire, and it was still yummy. I don't add the extra salt that the recipe calls for because I figure its salty enough. This is great because if you buy all natural ketchup, then you can skip having any high fructose corn syrup in your bbq sauce (which it seems like all the bottled kinds have it). I don't buy the bottled stuff anymore!
Quick, easy and tasty. Who knew we don't have to buy store bought anymore.
This sauce was pretty good. The next time I make this I will cut down on the garlic powder a little bit.
Delicious! I made it w/ Equal for my father, who is a diabetic. The taste was wonderful. I can only imagine how good it would be when made with real sugar!
I have to give this recipe credit as the *base* of my final sauce. However, as sauce is an individual preference, you might find yourself tweaking this recipe A LOT. I wound up doubling the brown sugar, using white vinegar and increasing it by 1 teaspoon, adding 1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard, adding 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, adding 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, adding a teaspoon lemon juice, and adding back in an extra squirt of ketchup. The sauce I wound up with was tangy and zesty. You might want something completely different. You have to play with this recipe. It does not taste very good as written, but is a decent base for your own special touch.
This was pretty good, but I found I needed more; I scaled it down to serve 4, then made chicken drumsticks on the grill for just hubby and I, and would have liked more sauce-there was hardly enough. Just don't contaminate it all and you can save any extra-better to have too much than not enough. I really like the suggestion of BIGCHEEZ to add honey and Jack Daniels-I will try that sometime.
Excellent! We marinated wings in this sauce for several hours and then grilled them. They got rave reviews! I used 1 tsp. prepared mustard instead of mustard powder, minced garlic instead of powder, and omitted the hot pepper sauce.
This is our go to BBQ Sauce recipe! I wont buy it in the stores anymore. Since we have some young eaters to please I skip the red pepper flakes and add a little honey. Perfect every time! Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
This recipe was great. It is my go to base recipe for homemade BBQ sauce. Every once in a while I will add or change an ingredient just to try a new flavor, but this sauce is great just the way it is too. Thanks for submitting it!
Ok, I have to admit this sauce turned out way better than I expected and it was super easy to whip up. It is way better than anything in a bottle. As other people have mentioned this is a good basic sauce which you could add a little of this or a little of that to in order to make it your own.
This is a good simple recipe that gets better with a little age. I did add some liquid smoke because I like it that way.
WHO KNEW THIS COULD BE SO SIMPLE?? I have found a new secret recipe. :) This is a keeper. I did not change any part of the recipe.
What a GREAT recipe for Bar-B-Que Sauce!!! I doubled the recipe so I would have extra. Made it to go on pork ribs in the crock pot. I added the 1tsp garlic powder and then added 2 cloves fresh garlic. Used the prepared mustard and liquid smoke as others had suggested. I also poured in some coffee, a little secret I learned from one of my customers. We absolute loved this sauce. I liked that it wasn't to sweet. Thanks Debi for posting it.
I have used this recipe for years & love it. I also use it with sautéed onions to make BBQ onions I never seems to make enough! I iuse the sauce to make BBQ beans by adding it to canned BBQ beans, adding sliced onions & a strip of bacon the. Bake 350 for about 35. I'm always asked to bring these to pot lucks. There are many more uses for this sauce. Be creative!
I have never made BBQ sauce but found myself knee deep in ribs without sauce one day. My family loved it! I am passing it off as "Mom's BBQ Sauce"! heehee!
Great sauce, thanks for sharing!
Very Good & Very Simple!
Used this sauce with a crockpot rootbeer pulled pork recipes. It was wonderful!
I split my batch of wings cause my husband likes them HOT and my 6 &8 year old boys like bbq. We made this kids first and husband tried one while waiting for the hot batch.......he was amazed at how good this was!! We were not getting more than one a piece cause the boys were not sharing any more than that! Give this bbq sauce a try! You wont be let down. 5 + stars!!!!!!!
This is a fantastic bbq sauce recipe! Exactly what I was looking for.
I have never left a rating/review in all my years on allrecipes simply because if I changed anything, it didn't seem fair to do a rating (and I always seem to find something to tweak). So, for the first time ever, I did not change a thing and this was absolutely the BEST BBQ sauce ever! I will never buy a bottled sauce again. This was easy to put together using pantry items, fast and really wonderfully tasty. The whole family agreed that this is a keeper just as it is. Thanks so much!
Very quick and easy. Added a bit extra cayenne pepper for the bite!
very yummy. I did use honey instead of brown sugar, and it still tasted great to me ty:)
Excellent sauce. I tweaked it slightly with what I had on hand. Instead of mustard powder, dijon. Instead of garlic powder I used minced garlic. I also add pepper flakes instead of hot pepper sauce. A dash of Jack Daniels put this over the top. My husband took this to work, and the guys couldn't get enough.
Have used this recipe many times and thought I'd stick a review in here! LOVE this recipe!! So quick and easy!!! I used it twice this week while grilling and not using the oven and overheating the house in this sweltering Texas heat! Great flavor!!!
This is a great basic recipe. I added honey and roasted garlic to personalize the taste. I plan on using this one lots and adding extra ingredients depending on its use.
LOVE this sauce! Great with sauteed onions and honey.
WOW WOW WOW!!! Great recipe! It was easy easy easy to make and the taste was great! I put it on prok ribs and my husband just raved about it. Oh, did I mention my kids ate bbq for the first time with this recipe!
Made as directed- to me, something was missing- added 3 shakes of liquid smoke- made all the difference. This will be my go to all purpose BBQ sauce. Sorry SBR
I fixed this tonight to go with a smoked beef brisket. My husband put a dry rub on the brisket the day before and cooked all day in his smoker. I prepared the sauce right before dinner and served over the sliced beef. We all loved it and it was so easy to prepare with ingredients I always have on hand! This is definitely a keeper! I did not change a thing!!
Way too much Worcestershire sauce for our tastes
I liked this barbeque sauce. It definitely taste better than store bought barbeque sauce. I will be making it again instead of buying the sauce.
Great sauce! Definitely one we will keep on hand for the remainder of summer for BBQ chicken and pork chops. Thank you!!
I loved this recipe and only made a few minor changes. 1. I sauteed 2 tablespoons of finely chopped onion in 2 tablespoons of butter until tender and then added the other ingredients. 2. I also added 2 tablespoons of orange juice. I don't like smoky flavored BBQ sauce which is what most store brands are so I decided to try this sweet and tangy homemade version. It's not quite one cup of sauce so I changed the ingredients to two cups. Great!
Any vinegar will do fine & regular mustard works if you do not have powder, I have added a couple tablespoons of raspberry jam for a really nice change! Chaeya
I thought it tasted too strong at first, but tried it on my grilled pork tenderloin (see recipe in here) and it was fantastic!
What a nice surprise! I was unsure of this recipe but made it because I didn't have any BBQ sauce for my slow-cooked ribs. This sauce was really good and over the top with chipotle Tabasco added to it. I didn't have any garlic powder so I added onion flakes and it was so good. Thank you for a BBQ sauce to look forward to - will be making this again and again:)
I used this as a guideline for make my own sauce. Here is what I changed: Ommited the vinegar and mustard powder. Added liqud smoke. Just a dash or two. This is one of those recipes that I have made a TON of time and now I don't measure stuff out. Play with it. But everytime I make it I get request for more!
Will never make this again.
Super easy. Didn't use hot sauce - family doesn't like hot things. They really liked this!
My husband's diabetic and its impossible to find a recipe with low carbs for BBQ. I used this one using heinz low carb ketchup and Splenda's low carb brown sugar. It turned out fantastic. A definite keeper.
We really liked this. Just the right texture and not too sweet, but an interesting bite to it. Very good. Will use from now on.
Delicious, nice tangy flavor. I doubled the batch and then added half of a bottle of KC masterpiece for added thickness and a little more smoke flavor. Was still tangy and did not have that store-bought taste. Will make this every time now. Hubby loved it!
I love this recipe and use it all the time! It is quick, flavorful, and it has ingredients I always have on hand. I don't know what I did without it!
I simply had to try this recipe after reading so many positive reviews, but was sadly disappointed with the outcome. The sauce tasted plain and bland. Can anyone shed some light as to what I may have done wrong? Otherwise I will be reverting to the store bought version
It tasted great over chicken. My family loved the different taste!
This is GREAT as is, but add a little mesquite liquid smoke and it's even better! I will be making this over and over again. Thank you!
My husband and I couldn't believe how AWESOME this sauce is. We prefer ours a little bit sweet and kinda tangy. This was really easy and adaptable to any one's taste. Definately a keeper!! Hard not to lick your fingers!! Thanks to Debi K
Terrific recipe! My husband even thought it was the best BBQ sauce I have ever made. I had all the ingredients on hand and followed the recipe exactly. My only recommendation is to double the recipe and keep some in the refrigerator.
This is a great BBQ sauce. I do a couple things different with this sauce. For some kick I add a chipotle pepper and 2 garlic cloves. I put everything in a food processor just to chop up the pepper and garlic. Makes for a very nice sauce.
The first time I made this recipe, I added too much garlic, but the next time, it was perfect! I've used it on ribs and pork roast..its been fantastic both ways! I love this recipe..I won't buy bbq sauce from the store again. I found adding cayenne pepper gives it a big extra kick!
Yes I tried this recipe,delicious, easy to prepare with all on hand ingredients. I will not buy store barbecue, sauce again. Definitely 5 star
This was delicious and so easy to make! I added in an extra dash of hot sauce and some liquid smoke, and it was wonderful with pulled chicken. Thank you for sharing!
Won't catch me using bottled sauce anymore. I make this in bulk and keep it in the refrigerator.
I've searched all ocer the internet for a good BBQ recipe and this one wins the jack-pot! Simple, fast to make and above all, DELICIOUS! Thx Debi :)
Great recipe. I substituted a different vinegar (used balsamic) as well as using prepared mustard instead of the powder and it turned out well. Even though I wasn't amazed by the outcome, my family RAVED about the sauce. The picky eater had TWO helpings of the pulled pork (on sandwiches) that I put this sauce on. Like other reviewers have said, be careful with that hot sauce, as a dash or less is all you really need. Unless you like it fiery!
Great!
This was o.k. Nothing spactacular. I dipped some nuggets in it maybe it would be better as a basting sauce.
I doubled the recipe and still barely had enough for 2 people. (We liked it that much.) I will quadruple it times a million next time, BECAUSE it is one of my new favorite things. I made the recipe as is, and i'm 100% pleased with it. In the future i might add some cayenne or crushed red pepper cause i love it spicy.
I used A-1 instead of worcestershire, WHOA, was it ever tasty!!!!
I made this to put over shredded chicken for barbeque chicken sandwiches. To get right to the point I think my husaband has found his second love.
excellent sauce, used it on my left over pork tenderlion roast..sliced thin, and put everything into a pan and heated through, yum-o...served on slider rolls!
Great base! I added lots of spices, more brown sugar, and honey.
Excellent! Husband loves it...no more store bought BBQ sauce for us! Easy, too!
I made this for Superbowl to cook some lil' smokies in. My husband and son loved the flavor. I made a double batch for 2 packages and it was just enough. I thought it was a bit sweet and savory, it could have been a bit more tangy and hot but I had it mild for my 8 yo son. Husband said he normally doesn't like those smokies but has eaten most of the first batch already! Great for a really quick bbq sauce and most people have all the ingredients on hand.
I first made the recipe as written (doubled), but when I tasted it, I thought something was missing. It was a little too tangy for what I was going to use it for, so I added another couple squirts of ketchup, a tiny bit of red pepper, some onion powder, and a little honey. Then it seemed to taste just right. This is a great base recipe, though. This was the first time I ever made BBQ sauce, so it was a complete success. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Just outstanding. Didn't change a thing!
This was exactly what I was looking for. Just a good basic recipe for BBQ that I could alter to our personal tastes. I didn't actually have the dry mustard so I just used regular mustard and I cut back on the sugar a little. I put it on pulled pork and everyone loved it. It doesn't make very much so if you have a lot of meat you will definitely want to at least double the recipe!
A great barbecue sauce. Because it suited what I was using it for, I also added half a minced onion to it. If in the future I don't add fresh onions, I will add onion powder as I like that flavor in my barbecue sauces.
Delicious! I added a little lemon juice and used Frank's RedHot! Turned out AWESOME! I used it to make pulled chicken sliders and it was Fantastic!!
Didn't have the vinegar, but this turned out good even without it! even my Very picky husband agreed that it was pretty good. :D *great* recipe THANKS!
We really enjoyed this sauce and used it on pulled bbq pork sandwiches and on western style ribs. Yum!
I have no reason to buy BBQ sauce from the bottle again. This is sooooo quick and easy, and uses minimal ingredients and tastes better than most. Will definitely make this again.
The flavors of this BBQ sauce are wonderful. Much better than store-bought. The only change I made was to add onion powder and minced garlic instead of garlic powder. Served this with the Grilled Chicken and Herbs recipe from this site. Delicious!
Way too sweet for my taste buds:/
This is the first homemade BBQ sauce recipe that I truely liked. I followed the directions exactly and thought this sauce was delicious.
