Best Ever Saucy Beef Kabobs

This has to be one of the best beef kabob recipes I've come across on this site! I didn't bother cooking it on the stove though, I just melted the butter in a microwave safe dish and added the rest of the ingredients. I used about 1 & 1/2 cups of low sodium V8 and used 2 Tbsp. of dried minced onion instead of chopped. Whenever I see a marinade that calls for ketchup I use chili sauce as a good rule of thumb. It just seems to provide that little extra kick. I also used smoked paprika vs. regular because I had some on hand. I reserved half of the marinade in a small dish for later use and put the beef in the rest and let it marinate for a full 24 hours. I skewered the beef and veggies separately and used the reserved marinade to baste the veggies. It's important to cook the beef and veggies separate because they cook at different rates. Plus, you don't want to overcook your beef, cook it to how you like your steak.