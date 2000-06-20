Best Ever Saucy Beef Kabobs

This is a five-star recipe that combines the great taste of grilled beef kabobs with a delicious tomato sauce baste. I always double the sauce to top the beef and veggies over rice. A mouth-watering meal.

Recipe by Debbie Taber

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over low heat, mix the tomato juice, butter, onion, ketchup, mustard, salt, paprika, pepper, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce. Simmer for 30 minutes, remove from heat, and allow to cool.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Thread the sirloin cubes, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, onion quarters, and green pepper pieces onto skewers, alternating as desired. Drizzle some of the sauce over the kabobs.

  • Oil the grill grate. Arrange kabobs on the grill. Grill 10 minutes, or until meat is cooked through, occasionally turning kabobs. Baste with sauce during the last 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 90.9mg; sodium 719.7mg. Full Nutrition
