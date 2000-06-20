Best Ever Saucy Beef Kabobs
This is a five-star recipe that combines the great taste of grilled beef kabobs with a delicious tomato sauce baste. I always double the sauce to top the beef and veggies over rice. A mouth-watering meal.
These kabobs were delicious! I made this for a bbq recently and instead of basting the sauce on while it was cooking, I used it for a marinade overnight (just meat, no vegetables) and then cooked the kabobs the next day without any extra sauce basted on them, and they were a hit with everyone!Read More
Good but only thought the sauce was so-so. The tomato juice flavor really overwhelms the other ingredients. Also, I think about 1/2 the sauce is plenty and I would recommend marinating the meat in the sauce for several hours to tenderize it a bit.Read More
This has to be one of the best beef kabob recipes I've come across on this site! I didn't bother cooking it on the stove though, I just melted the butter in a microwave safe dish and added the rest of the ingredients. I used about 1 & 1/2 cups of low sodium V8 and used 2 Tbsp. of dried minced onion instead of chopped. Whenever I see a marinade that calls for ketchup I use chili sauce as a good rule of thumb. It just seems to provide that little extra kick. I also used smoked paprika vs. regular because I had some on hand. I reserved half of the marinade in a small dish for later use and put the beef in the rest and let it marinate for a full 24 hours. I skewered the beef and veggies separately and used the reserved marinade to baste the veggies. It's important to cook the beef and veggies separate because they cook at different rates. Plus, you don't want to overcook your beef, cook it to how you like your steak.
I made these for a very large crowd. EVERYONE loved them! Be sure to put foil on the grill though. Kinda messy.
Excellent! Definitely a keeper! I halved the sauce, marinated the beef for a few hours before skewering in some of the sauce and saved the rest for basting on the coals---fabulous! The 10-year old insisted on taking the leftovers to school in his lunch kit the next day. Look forward to a summer full of kabobs!
I enjoyed the concept but I did not enjoy the sauce very much. It just didn't sit right with me. I doubled the sauce and ended up with a TON of kabobs. This recipe definitely goes a long way. I will probably not be making this again though.
Excellent...I made the sauce, and used 3/4 of it to marinate the steak pieces. Used the rest to baste steak and veggies as they were cooking....made extras to use for lunch next day, only...there were none left.
Best beef kabobs i've ever had! And...it's low glycemic enough for diabetics.
Fabulous dish! I will defintely make this again!
Delicious. I loved the flavor of the sauce, although I only needed to use about half of it.
Instead of tomato juice, use V-8 regular or spicy. Its great and does not have that overpowering tomato juice flavor. Otherwise great!
I can't say this was a keeper. I didn't enjoy the tomato sauce as a base. If I were to try it again, maybe I'd use a spicy tomato sauce. If you like tomato, use more than "1 dash" of hot sauce. It's very bland. Thanks for sharing this recipe, though. I think it would be appealing to some, just not me and my 3picky eaters!
made this for a party for my mother and father; I changed the servings to 60; the measurements came out great!! Everyone LOVED the kabobs!
It's great. Everyone I made it for loved it!
This is really simply and easy to make. And looks pretty too.
Very good, the sauce was the best!
My family and I think they are very good,I dont think there is too much sauce as you use it to baste the kabobs while they are on the grill. I do not like tomoatos or tomato jusice but this sauce is so yummy-so if you are not a tomato person dont pass this one up!
This recipe turned out just great. A definite keeper... Thx Debbie!
I have tried many sauces for Kabobs and this one was by far the best, I'll always use this one from now on, once I tasted it I made another batch just to be sure we had plenty
Oh boy do my husband and I love this recipe! Only the first time I made it, I forgot to buy tomato juice, so I used a can of tomato soup instead. It was so good I've been doing that ever since!
This is a great sauce recipe but does nothing to enchance the beef. Next time, I would marinate the beef (will have to search allrecipes for a good recipe) and just make this sauce to serve on the side. The sauce would also be good as a dip for beef fondue.
Not really my taste, wife thought it was ok
I thought these were delicious! I added extra onion (chopped too much) and seasoned meat with steak seasoning and a little Lawry's before threading. I grilled on a grill pan with a little olive oil. Turned out great!
These are the BEST EVER Kabobs!!! The sauce is delicious and I did double recipe, so I had plenty for basting and dipping for later!
Very good. I basted the kabobs the entire time. Was a hit for Memorial Day. Thank you.
Left out the tomato juice since we did not have any. Added just 1/2 cup of water in its place. Sauce was terrific and a hit. Will definately make this again.
Very good! I added zuchinni and squash as well as yellow peppers. Definitely use foil on the grill to hold the sauce. It could be messy otherwise.
Unfortunately, this one was neither "the best" or "saucy". We were left craving other kabobs we had made in the past.
Delicious! The whole family loved them!
Fantastic. I marinated for an hour before grilling and then basted it on the grill.
Definitely not the "best" of anything. It was just okay. Probably wont make again.
Awesome. I made the marinade the night before and let the meat tenderize for about 18 hours before grilling. They were a huge hit. I even left out the hot sauce because last minute realized I didn't have any. Will add it next time for a little kick.
This was a delicious recipe. I followed the recipe as provided, with the exception of marinating the beef about 1 1/2 hours prior to cooking. I did double the sauce recipe as suggested and found I had some left over. I don't mind...it's in the fridge!
These were absolutely the best kabobs I've ever had. No substitutions needed. Even my husband who is not a sauce person loved loved loved this recipe. We had chicken the next night and he asked if I had any of the sauce left. This is a keeper recipe. Thanks Debbie!!
My husband and I liked this a lot. I kept some sauce on the side and used it for dipping. Will definitely make again.
This turned out great!. I spiced it up a bit by subbing some El Pato Jalipeno tomato sauce and it kicked it up.
I made this marinade tonight for our Kabobs and was completely unimpressed. It didn't taste bad, but it certainly won't be used again here.
We love this recipe. I have made this quite often and we can't seem to get enough. I make a little extra to serve over the kabobs and rice.mmmmmmmm good.
My husband said too many vegetables, but I think it was just right . We also marinated the meat overnight and I can't imagine it without that, because even with the marinating, the meat was kinda tough.
Awesome with beef marinated overnight in the sauce. Made another batch of sauce to serve with the rice and kabobs.
Excellent! I changed only by marinating in sauce for one hour ahead of time, and omitting the mushrooms.
Only loosely followed this recipe - simplified ingredients. Marinating helps tenderize and flavor beef. Use almost any combo of veggies: peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions are always good
This is one of my favorite recipes and is always a big hit. The marinade / sauce is super yummy - you can literally eat it by itself! You will not stop taste-testing :) The first time I made this, I went straight to the grill. The second-time I marinated for 10 hours. Both were excellent. Definitely don't be shy brushing that sauce on as your grilling! Can't wait to make again!
Sauce was really good! I used 1/2 the beef but kept the other ingredients the same & had plenty of sauce left over. Will certainly make again!
I loved the tomato flavor in these kabobs. I didn't cherry tomatoes so I used a large Roma, cut into chunks. Also set little bit of the sauce aside in a bowl for basting then marinated the kabob meat and veggies for a couple of hours before skewering. Delicious!
We really enjoyed this sauce.
I agree with DeafDogLover. I didn't like the sauce at all. We have eaten much better beef kabobs.
We loved this. We marinated the meat for over an hour and used the rest to baste. It was delicious. I thought I made enough for leftovers but it was all gone that night.
Excellent recipe! I used a London broil because it was cheaper. Meat was marinated overnight. We like spicy, so will spice it up more for us next time.
Very bland...glad I did not serve it to anyone other than myself.
never really like kabobs but they have allot of flavor. very good
thank you for making my first kabob dinner a hit! The sauce was so yummy. A nice tanginess blended with a mild richness and a tiny spice. Everyone at the BBQ raved...will cook again and again.
Very good! But a little time consuming & messy. I used measurements exactly but subbed: V-8 for tom juice, Chili Sauce for ketchup, Smoked Paprika for regular, & used Chipotle Hot Sauce. Poured enough sauce to cover/marinate beef for 1.5 hrs (would probably be even better marinating for 24 hrs). Cut up veggies, drizzled w/Olive Oil, salt & pepper & tossed w/a little sauce to coat. Grilled about 4-5 mins per side, basting using only about 1/4 cup of sauce (saved the rest for leftovers!). Hubby loved them, he dipped in ranch - but I preferred just as they are. My stepson LOVES bbq sauce so I'll probably just make the sauce to put on about everything! Will make kabobs for only special occasions on a weekend due to time. Might try spicy V-8 & cayenne next time. Had good flavor, a little hint of spice but prefer a little more punch. Great base recipe!!
Oh my gosh, these are FABULOUS and easy! I did not have time this AM, so I threw all the sauce ingredients (melted the butter) in a big ziploc, mixed it up quick, and threw my meat in there. I took the advice of others and marinated for almost 8 hours. It added so much taste! I will make these again for sure! Next time I will try to make the sauce 'properly' so I can have some for basting. :) Thanks for this recipe!
This recipe is a kepper! I made it today for the first time. I did cut the recipe in half because there are only two of us. Other than that I followed the recipe to the letter and my wife and I loved it. Thanks Debbie Tabor. David
I tried it tonight. I was really surprised that with all the high ratings that it was so-so at least to my tastebuds. It lacked buzzaz,
I used the sauce as a marinade and reserved some to baste the kabobs while grilling. It was yummy.
great recipe! I lined my grill with tin foil before I ever turned it on. Because you have to pour more sauce on the kabobs mid way, this took care of a lot of the mess and potential flames! My husband loved them!
I made this dish and sent leftovers with my mom the next day over rice, and she is a gormet cook and she told me how proud of me she was and how amazing her lunch was, thanks for the recipe, i will have to try some more.
I made these for dinner tonight. They were so good. I kept the recipe as is and it was a hit.
This sauce is incredible. This will definitely be a company dish!
I'd recommend marinating or seasoning (at least salt + pepper!) the meat ahead of time. Brushing on the sauce just before grilling didn't add enough flavor for us, and we didn't love the sauce enough to dip the kabob pieces in it.
Absolutely FANTASTIC!!!! I don't think I will ever want to make another kabob- these were so outstanding that we polished off the recipe in no time. Fortunately, I had quadrupled the sauce so there was plenty left to make another batch. I chose to marinate the meat overnight in the sauce and it became so tender that I could have been eating filet instead of sirloin. An awesome winner!!!
Loved this recipe. I did chicken as well as beef, and the sauce was wonderful on both. I was concerned with the base being tomato juice, and a comment that the sauce was overpowered with it, but I didn't find that to be true. It a great flavor.
Did not like sauce
I didn't have any cherry tomatoes, but with the sauce I didn't feel the lack. Next time I may marinade all the ingredients in the basting sauce for a bit before assembling/cooking.
Loved this sauce. I did not have tomato juice so I used tomato sauce with a bit of water and omited the ketchup and it was great. next time I will double the recipe I wanted more on the rice that was served with the meal.
