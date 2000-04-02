Waldorf Salad III
This creamy Waldorf Salad boasts the addition of golden raisins, fluffy whipped cream and tangy lemon and orange juices to the usual apples, celery and mayonnaise.
Excellent. I used Miracle Whip Salad Dressing instead of mayo and regular raisins instead of golden. Also added walnuts. As for the dressing, simply add and mix until you get the consistency you want instead of pouring it all in at once.
There was way too much dressing, and all I could taste was the mayo. I washed off all the dressing and re-made it without the mayo, added walnuts, and it was delicious. I also used crasins instead of rasins. Without the mayo, I'd give it 5 stars!
Outstanding Waldorf. I used Honey Crisp apples along with Granny Smith. I have made this salad many times and my family loves it with whipped cream or with mayo.
Good flavor - I took the advise of other reviewers and made 1/2 the sauce. I used enough to coat the salad well and UNfortunately threw the left over out. The salad does absorb some of the dressing, so I wish I had kept it and RE-coated before serving, as I had made the salad up several hours in advance. I will make it again and Keep the left over sauce, just in case!
Whatever you do, DO NOT use as much dressing as this recipe calls for. I added the apples, raisins and celery to the mayo/whipped cream mixture and, after mixing, you couldn't even tell there were in the bowl. I ended up dumping half of it into a colander and washing off the dressing and then returning the washed off portion to the bowl. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been a salad; it would've been a soup. You could easily get away with 1 cup mayo and 1 cup whipped cream.
Good recipe. The addition of whipped cream made it appealing to kids, too. We used red/green grapes instead of raisins. And we added chopped pecans. It seemed like there was too much dressing, tho, so we just strained the fruit a bit and it was great!
Yummy, but made too much dressing. I used cool whip and did not add any sugar so it was not too sweet. Will make again with less dressing (or more apples!).
Best I've tasted! Party went wild!!!
YUMMY!! Use less dressing, about 1 cup of mayo and whipped cream. Left out celery, didn't seem to be sweet like everything else. My family loved it!!!
it's ok, but it had way too much dressing. I added some walnuts and strained it, I hope it is ok for the party tonight!
This was a decent base recipe. I cut the mayo in half and doubled the whipped cream. I added more sugar than was called for. I halved the celery and doubled the raisins. I also added pecans. My way made it great!
A delicious recipe! I brought it to a buffet and it was gone in minutes. I did make a few changes... Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise ... and I love a Waldorf salad with walnuts in it. The lemon and orange juice were wonderful additions! All around, a yummy recipe :)
Very good! Although I omitted the juices, added walnuts and substituted grapes for the raisins. I was surprised that the flavor of the celery didn't stand out in this salad.
Just finished making this wonderful salad for the first time. I'm wondering if the complaints on the volume of dressing have to do with how you interpret "2 cups whipping cream"? Is that before or after whipping? Or are people substituting Cool Whip? I used 1 cup of whipping cream, which was probably more than 2 cups after whipping. (If you started with 2 cups of whipping cream, it would be a mountain!) I did cut back the mayo to 1/2 c, as I prefer a sweeter dressing. This seems to be the perfect amount of dressing for me. I also substituted craisins for the golden raisins, and threw in a handful of pecans. Can't wait to serve this at Thanksgiving dinner today!
This was a great recipe. I very much agree that the dressing was way too much. Cuttin the mayo in half was great. I added dried cherries and red grapes and it was a big hit with my family.
Was an excellent addition to the Thanksgiving Holiday. There was nothing left to take home, the family raved how different it was to the traditional Waldorf salad and to how they were used to making it.
Never had this before -- not bad! I halved the mayo and used the specified amount of whipped cream, so it was on the sweet side.
I made this for my family last Easter, everyone loved it so much! They have asked for me to make it on Mother's day. I do Agree the cut the sauce in half add some cran-raisin and to add 1 pound of wallnuts!! Very Good
Okay this is the first time ever making Waldorf Salad, unfortunately I didn't read before I made it.. I too took out half and washed it off then added more whipped cream and I also added more lemon and a few dashes of nutmeg.. mmm mm it is good! I will make again!
Tastes just like the one my mom use to make I loved it and so did everyone at our Thanksgiving. I altered the recipe after reading the reviews before I started. I only used 1 cup of mayo and halved the juices and sugar too. Used 2 cups of whipped cream and added 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. Used craisens instead of raisens and added 1 cup of chopped walnuts. I garnished it with a sprinkle of nutmeg all over it. So good! I even had some ask for the recipe so, so I'll be passing it on.
