Waldorf Salad III

4.2
25 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This creamy Waldorf Salad boasts the addition of golden raisins, fluffy whipped cream and tangy lemon and orange juices to the usual apples, celery and mayonnaise.

Recipe by COBRA

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dice apples with skin still on. Place in a bowl of water with a little lemon juice to keep them from turning brown.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, lemon juice and orange juice. Fold in the whipped cream.

  • Drain the apples and add to the mayonnaise mixture, along with the celery and raisins. Stir until ingredients are evenly coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 42g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 319.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022