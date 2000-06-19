Deeeelicious Vidalia Dressing

I made half of the recipe because I really wanted to use olive oil and I didn't have any and just wasn't sure how it would turn out. Vidalia onions in Alaska are pretty expensive and rare to find! :-) I just got done making it.. yummos! I probably added more than one vidalia onion so maybe mine is a little thicker but it wasn't runny... also, I took the advice of others and didn't add the dry mustard and I'm glad I did because I think it tastes awesome and so does my husband! I'll definitely make it again and although we do like the Ken's lite sweet vidalia onion dressing, as long as I can get my hands on a viadia or other sweet onion, I will make it from scratch... something to be said about dressings from the store that don't expire for like 2 years. :o( Super simple recipe and delicious... 2 thumbs up and 5 stars! Oh, and I sauteed my onions before I put them in the blender.