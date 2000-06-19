Deeeelicious Vidalia Dressing
Yummy dressing made with fresh Vidalia onions. If you can't find Vidalia onions, another sweet onion will do.
TOTALLY DEELISH! Normally I omit the mustard. And sometimes I bring out the sugars in the onion further by sauteeing the onion in the oil for a couple of mins. (about 5 minutes), then blending it as required by the recipie.
I'm sorry Dawn, I didn't think that this was "great". Don't get me wrong it wasn't horrible, but it was just too runny. I'll stick to Tastefully Simples' version. Thanks anyway Dawn :)
This recipe was very tasty! I used a red onion instead and it gave the salad dressing such a pretty pink color. I also substituted Splenda for the sugar and it made the recipe sugar-free and low-carb, just perfect for the low-carb diet I'm on. Thank you, Dawn. It's a great recipe! :o)
With a ton of "doctoring" this may be an okay recipe. I tried less liquids, more liquids, adding mayo...nothing worked. Sorry, better luck next time.
I did not care for this at all.
this was good. a little to vinegary for my taste but i liked it. it reminded me somewhat of the oriental dressing on applebee's oriental chicken salad. yum!
This is a great salad dressing. I absolutely loved it. Even my 4 year old tasted it and said "Yummy!"
This is THE BEST dressing I have ever made!
The flavor was good but this dressing was too runny for my taste. It was more like an oil & vinegar consistency. I have had vadilia onion dressing before and it was thicker and richer. I probably won't make this again.
Absolutely great tasting dressing. Definately try this one.
This is my new favorite recipe for salad dressing! It has a sweet zingy taste! absolutely wonderful with the "classic tossed salad" recipe and the "garlic crutons" recipe. I made a big Italien meal complete with bread and pasta dish, and the salad stole the show!
Very good and easy to make. Definately a keeper!
I wanted to like this, but the results were poor. I poured in a tablespoon of salt despite my reservations. Big mistake. The dressing was runny. The vinegar and sugar proportion was off. Perhaps a more complex vinegar and honey instead of sugar would be better. I don't know, it could have been good, but it will need a lot of tweaking before that happens.
Very good! I did add a tad more sugar at the request of my husband. The flavor was great. I only wish it was a bit thicker, but that is not a big deal. It's a keeper. I will make it again.
I liked the flavor of this, but as other reviewers commented, it really is runny, and the dressing tends to fall to the bottom of the plate. Ken's is my favorite vidalia onion dressing and it has poppy seeds in it, so I did add a few to this recipe. Although this tastes different from Ken's, it still is very tasty.
great recipe, made a couple of adjustments though. 1st made everything 1/2 b/c it makes a lot of dressing, used olive oil instead of canola and apple cider vinegar instead of distilled.
I substituted cider vinegar for the white vinegar and Greek yogurt for some of the oil. Taste of white v. vs. c.v. is almost the same, but cider vinegar is better.
This is the most delicious recipe! I like to toast almonds to put in with spinach and cranberries, as well as thin slices of vidalia onion.
Thanks so much for posting this recipe! I have made it twice and everyone in the house (including twin 18 mo girls) loved it!
Other reviewers mentioned it was too thin, so I added a few chia seeds to thicken it. I also added some black pepper, and spicy yellow mustard. The flavor was just like the store bought bottle I just emptied. Will definitely make this again.
I used 1/2 C vinegar and 1/3 C. onion, also added 1 TBSP. celery seed. It moderates the onion and vinegar.
I made half of the recipe because I really wanted to use olive oil and I didn't have any and just wasn't sure how it would turn out. Vidalia onions in Alaska are pretty expensive and rare to find! :-) I just got done making it.. yummos! I probably added more than one vidalia onion so maybe mine is a little thicker but it wasn't runny... also, I took the advice of others and didn't add the dry mustard and I'm glad I did because I think it tastes awesome and so does my husband! I'll definitely make it again and although we do like the Ken's lite sweet vidalia onion dressing, as long as I can get my hands on a viadia or other sweet onion, I will make it from scratch... something to be said about dressings from the store that don't expire for like 2 years. :o( Super simple recipe and delicious... 2 thumbs up and 5 stars! Oh, and I sauteed my onions before I put them in the blender.
I used this recipe to marinate chicken and veggie kabobs and it was delish! Thanks!
Very delicious, but replacing the 1 teaspoon of dry mustard with 1 tablespoon dijon provides a deeper, creamier mustard taste.
Very good! I will probably add a little more garlic and mustard for a little more bang.
I've been looking for this dressing here in Norway since I first tasted it, and I was thrilled to find the recipe here. I found it too vinegary - so I reduced the vinegar next time, added a bit more mustard and sugar and then it turned out absolutely perfect. It was not too runny either. Thanks again; )
Before I found this recipe, I would get 2 or 3 bottles of Vidalia Onion dressing at the grocery store. Now I regularly make this dressing, it tastes great!
This was not a good recipe even with olive oil and honey. It was way too runny and the the vinegar was really strong and it made way too much. I tried to make it edible by adding more garlic, honey, mustard and guar gum to thicken. It's still not great but we can eat it. I'll have to use the extra as a chicken marinade...might be ok for that.
The first time I made this, I wasn't crazy about it at all. It was very sour, and very thin and runny. The basics were there, however, so I tried it again. This time I added only 1/2 cup of vinegar, and I also added 1/2 teaspoon of Xanthan Gum powder to thicken it. It was much better. The consistency isn't quite where I want it yet, but it's thicker with better flavor.
