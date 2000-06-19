Deeeelicious Vidalia Dressing

Yummy dressing made with fresh Vidalia onions. If you can't find Vidalia onions, another sweet onion will do.

Recipe by Dawn

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place oil, vinegar, onion, garlic, sugar, mustard, and salt into a blender or food processor; blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 14.1g; sodium 291mg. Full Nutrition
