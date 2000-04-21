Awesome Ham Pasta Salad

I never seem to make enough of this salad. When people see the recipe, they look at me as if I am a little odd...but when they eat it they can't seem to stop! This recipe is great for kids and adults alike. The garlic is optional. Also, to lighten up the salad, substitute light mayonnaise, light sour cream, and turkey ham.

By Karena

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the drained pasta, ham, peppers, onion, pickles and tomatoes.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, beef bouillon granules, vinegar, salt, pepper, garlic and 1/2 cup of reserved pickle juice. Fold into the salad and toss gently until evenly coated. Chill overnight to allow the flavors to blend. Serve near room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
697 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 48.2g; cholesterol 64.8mg; sodium 1746.7mg. Full Nutrition
