Awesome Ham Pasta Salad

This recipe is the best salad recipe on this site...trust me! I usually double the recipe and use two green peppers, one red pepper and one orange pepper to make it more colorful. I prefer to use cavatappi pasta though as I think it does a great job at holding the sauce, more so than ziti would. Everyone who tries this is left guessing what exactly makes it so good. I think its the pickle juice. If anyone wonders how much a double recipe of this gives you, well it fits perfectly in the large Tupperware "Thatsa Bowl" which makes an ideal amount for picnics and gatherings. This salad still tastes great 3-4 days after you make it, so make a lot as leftovers will be appreciated by many. One recommendation I have for this recipe is the addition of grated parmesan cheese. Just sprinkle about 1/4 cup over the completed dish and stir it in. I also add a sprinkling of oregano. This dish is a great recipe and minor alterations and additions can easily be made to suite various palates. Thanks for adding such a great recipe Karena. It may take awhile to cut up all the veggies but it is definitely worth the effort!