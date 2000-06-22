Cornmeal Mush

This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.

Recipe by NANCYELLEN

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together cornmeal, water, and salt in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until mixture thickens, about 5 to 7 minutes.

  • If using as cereal, spoon mush into bowls and serve with milk and sugar, if desired. If frying, pour mixture into a loaf pan and chill completely. Remove from pan, cut into slices, and fry in a small amount of oil over medium-high heat until browned on both sides. Serve with sauce of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 0.4g; sodium 146.9mg. Full Nutrition
