Cornmeal Mush

It is kind of hard to review something as simple to make as this. I am 69 years old and got my recipe from my grandmother who used to make fried mush all the time. She was a great home-style cook who raised her family during the depression so cheap was her most important word. The best way to cook mush is boil water and add mush and cold water mixture while stirring. This eliminates any lumps. I needed the ratio of water to mush. We prefer to fry the mush in bacon grease as this adds some flavor. I like mine with lots of butter and salt and pepper. Everyone else likes butter and syrup or honey. That's a little to sweet for me first thing in the AM. You can add sausage to the mush before it's fried. It can be a dinner dish with chili on it or tomato sauce with chicken or italian sausage. You don't need to fry it. It is good in a bowl with butter, with or without sugar. It is really versatile and cheap and easy. Use your imagination to make many meals with mush as the basis. Have fun and bon appetite.