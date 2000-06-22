Cornmeal Mush
This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.
I added more water. For all cornmeal mush, here's a simple ratio to remember: 1-1-2, meaning: 1c cold water, 1c corn meal, 2c boiling water. Add 1c corn meal to 1c cold water, stir. Pour cold mixture into 2c boiling water. The ratio will always stay the same, so increase or decrease amounts proportionally according to ratio. Thickening times will vary. Stir till thickened..Read More
This recipe does not have anywhere near the amount of water needed to properly cook the mush. The cornmeal can't become tender in the time allotted to cook. For the specified amount of cornmeal, it requires about 4.5 cups of water.Read More
I added more water. For all cornmeal mush, here's a simple ratio to remember: 1-1-2, meaning: 1c cold water, 1c corn meal, 2c boiling water. Add 1c corn meal to 1c cold water, stir. Pour cold mixture into 2c boiling water. The ratio will always stay the same, so increase or decrease amounts proportionally according to ratio. Thickening times will vary. Stir till thickened..
On key is to mix 1 cup of the water in this recipe with the corn meal and mix together before you add it to the boiling water.(remaining amount water) This eliminates the lumps you get by pouring cornmeal directly into boiling water
This comes out too grainy. I used milk instead of water, and halved the cornmeal only. It turns out creamy like Cream of Wheat this way. And of course, add sugar to taste. Delicious!
It is kind of hard to review something as simple to make as this. I am 69 years old and got my recipe from my grandmother who used to make fried mush all the time. She was a great home-style cook who raised her family during the depression so cheap was her most important word. The best way to cook mush is boil water and add mush and cold water mixture while stirring. This eliminates any lumps. I needed the ratio of water to mush. We prefer to fry the mush in bacon grease as this adds some flavor. I like mine with lots of butter and salt and pepper. Everyone else likes butter and syrup or honey. That's a little to sweet for me first thing in the AM. You can add sausage to the mush before it's fried. It can be a dinner dish with chili on it or tomato sauce with chicken or italian sausage. You don't need to fry it. It is good in a bowl with butter, with or without sugar. It is really versatile and cheap and easy. Use your imagination to make many meals with mush as the basis. Have fun and bon appetite.
I didn't think I would ever find this recipe, my dad used to make this for us on weekends when we were kids. I loved it then and still do, and out of the 6 kids I have 4 of them like it.
I love this recipe! It's a great breakfast and also great if you want to make it and chill it overnight to cook in the morning!
Well, I wouldn't recommend this at all. This is what most people know as "porridge" (like from Goldilocks and the 3-bears). Try the Fried Cornmeal Mush from this site....you can still leave it as porridge instead of chilling and frying, but the proportions to water and cornmeal are better. It's how I have always had it growing up, and it's how my kids have it now. I don't think this is good at all. If you make the Fried Cornmeal Mush, grease the dish well for ease of removal (even if it's a non-stick pan). And remember....mush is not sweet. You have to add sugar (if you leave it as porridge) and butter and syrup if you fry it in slices. This recipe I do NOT recommend!!!
For quicker single-serving preparation, keep the ratio at 3 parts water/1 part cornmeal and microwave. Just make sure you stir every 30 seconds or so until the desired thickness is attained.
I was amazed at how hard it was to find this -- thank you for posting a recipe as obvious as this one. My mom used to fry up cornmeal mush for us, and I wanted to, but didn't think it could be as simple as I was remembering. Thanks!
I made this with my 3 year old daughter as part of a homeschool unit on _Good_Night_Moon_. I was happy to find the recipe and will pass it on to several friends. Thanks.
Not bad, but extremely bland... I suppose that's how mush is supposed to be! I used it as cereal, with cold milk and no sugar, so maybe that's why I wasn't particularly thrilled with it. Very filling as breakfast though.
The best way to cook this very simple dish, is to do it in a slow cooker. Just add 4 cups of water to 1 cup of corn meal and salt to taste and let it cook to the consistency of a cream. If you want to get fancy, add corn nibblets into the mix, and then top the finished dish with 1 or 2 fried eggs and/or chile con carne or sloppy joe.
I used to have this as a child and loved it. My mother, a Cuban cook, cooked in a big pot; She put 1TBS vegetable oil, salt and mixed the polenta (Cornmeal) with water before adding it to the pot. I added 1 cup of sweet corn kernels in and sprinkled some parmasean cheese. Delicious. I also used to eat it by pouring milk on top. I didn't like it sweet, though. Loved as a savoury hot breakfast cereal. I used to call it 'Goldilock's Porridge' LOL :D
very good filling breakfast try with honey and mix in some granola
The 1-1-2 plan is the best I have found. I just want to warn you to be careful of the pops, they can burn you, but I have a solution. Wear 2 oven mitts to stir. Sounds funny but it works!
Make sure you follow the directions and start with the water and cornmeal mixed BEFORE heating. If you get lumps it's because you added the grain to hot water instead of cold. This is a basic recipe and it's accurate for a basic mush. It's what you do with it after the mush is made that makes is good! My husband likes to eat his like grits, with salt and butter. I prefer mine sweet. I mix in 1 cup of flavored yogurt and have it as cereal in the morning. It can also be used as a polenta, served along side meat and veggies. You may want to add cheese or other seasonings if you want it savory.
I found the mush itself too salty with the specified 1/2 tsp of salt. I chilled it overnight in a loaf pan as directed, but had trouble getting it out of the (nonstick) pan and getting the slices to hold their shape. I would recommend salting to taste -- always easier to add than subtract. And if you're going to fry it, perhaps chill it in a shallower pan for firmer pieces.
I substituted (almond)milk for the water and added a drizzle of honey and brown sugar before added the cornmeal. Tasted fabulous! Very filling! I will try the frying it with a little flour and butter next time..sounds good too.
When I was a small child I was in the hospital for 2 months - every morning I was served this cornmeal mush with large pieces of date in it. I loved it then and I love it now. Also very good with raisins.
I love making cornmeal mush for a simple, healthy breakfast. It's just as good as Malt-O-Meal or Cream of Wheat, but doesn't cost as much, and you can say you made it from scratch!
My Mom made this all the time. Pour into a loaf pan, chill it overnight. Cut into slices and dredge in flour, then pan-fry. Top with butter or margarine and real maple syrup, or with whatever topping you prefer for pancakes. However, maple is probably the best topping for corn meal mush.
This recipe is as good as it gets. Use your imagination with the cornmeal and add to it what you wish for breakfast. I use sweet condensed milk which adds enough sweetness to it. To prevent lumps, if you add the cornmeal to the boiling water slowly whisking all the time, you won't have to worry about the lumps at all. You don't need to use a lot of oil to fry them, put your heat on medium to high, and you should be fine. If you are going to fry the cornmeal and not eat it as a hot breakfast cereal, try adding some Parmesan cheese to it, [or your favourite cheese] then roll it up in a log in plastic wrap. Then cut what you need to fry.
I used stone ground cornmeal, so that may have accounted for any differences in my experience with this recipe. However, we cooked this for half an hour, added about a cup and a half more water, and I think it still could've benefitted from being cooked a little longer. We used this recipe rather than the others I've found online because it sounded like it would be thick, and my boyfriend said he liked it thick. However, I think next time I would use one of the other recipes, since they called for a greater ratio of water to cornmeal.
The water amount is off - after reading the other reviews, I did it 1 part cornmeal to 4 parts water, and cooked about 7 minutes. The consistency was like grainy cream of wheat. I agree that you MUST add something to it - syrup, honey, something. It's completely bland. But a cheap and easy filling breakfast!
Very tasty breakfast. Added some sweetened condensed milk and a bit of cinnamon. Delicious! The hubby has requested it several times for breakfast!
I hadn't had this for 30 years! I added an extra cup of water, and a little more salt. Cook on low. Stir constantly as it thickens up quickly. This made 2 large servings, nowhere near the 8 the recipe states. It was good though (not great), and we enjoyed it.
I did as JewRican suggested: halved the cornmeal and made it with milk. Served with honey and a pat of butter, it was delicious.
I found this recipe tastless.
Horrible recipe or horribly written, it was a mess, and thick and lumpy
My grandmother used to make this for me on week-ends. Often she would add leftover crumbled bacon before chilling to slice and fry. She served it with warm maple syrup or sometimes as a side to eggs. Also slice and top with favorite cheese and put under the broiler -- this makes a great lunch item. I don't remember her ever serving as a cereal, but I will try it now -- as another reviewer suggested, I'll also try adding crumbled cooked sausage.
This recipe was ok but only because I added a ton of sugar and cinnamon. Maybe I will try it again because it is very filling and would be good on a cold winter day.
Spread it on a plate cover with marinara sauce and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. This is called Polenta and it is delicious!
Wish I had read the reviews before making. Not nearly enough water for the amount of cornmeal, cooked to a thick gooey mess.
Corn-corn-corn, soft and mushy and perfectly corny. Yum-yum-yum. (I am thinking of adding a can of corn niblets[?]to this, but, I worry that would betray a complete lunacy for corn.)
I double this usually. My kids love it served with honey and milk. It's a nice break from our usual oatmeal. Made it today as I've made the last couple of years and there wasn't enough to go around! LoL I think now I need to start tripling it... :P
I added some cinnamon to the cornmeal and water before cooking it and then added sugar and milk after I had finished cooking it. Like another reviewer mentioned, it reminded me of cream of wheat. I might have it again and will try adding raisins. That might help!
I scaled it down to one serving....Had to add more water though. A low calorie breakfast/snack.
My dad used to make this for us and I loved it. It is just as he made it. Love it fried after chilling.
This really is a great recipe. It makes a fantastic breakfast. It is especially great when you eat it with syrup and milk. I love it.
My mother used to make this when I was a little girl. It's great with butter an d sugar. Try cooking it in the microwave instead of the stovetop and it will be less likely to get lumpy.
with smart balance and honey with a splash of vanilla silk, mmmmmmmm
I changed this by adding a can of corn (drained). When finished cooking then mash and serve as a side dish, sounds strange but my husband loves it this way. We use an ice cream scoop to scoop up the mush and serve it as a nice round ball. We have had something very similar at a local restaurant.
When I was growing up in Indiana I enjoyed this as displayed and also this goes good with pinto beans. Especially when weather outside was cold.
Very tasty but I made mine salty with ham; cheese, and a fried egg on top for breakfast. Next time I will try cooling it to fry.
Made as recipe specified. Amazing! Quite delicious! Will add to my saved recipe folder.
It is sooo easy to make and is really good with some brown sugar. However, it needs more water.
I make this often. It's really good with fried porkchops (I fry them in a cornmeal better). I add my cornmeal to the drippings to create a roux, then add water, salt and pepper. It's a great side dish!
Loved this recipe. Fast & easy. I put red chile sauce on it. It tasted just like tamales in a bowl.
I will not make this particular recipe again. I knew as soon as I put the first spoonful in my mouth that this was not what I remembered from childhood. So, I went looking in an old cook book and found what I was looking for. 1 cup corn meal mixed with 1/2 cup cold water and /2 tsp. Salt. Boil 4 cups of water, add cornmeal and simmer for 30 min. Nice and creamy. This recipe doesn't cook the cornmeal long enough and is very gritty. Should be smooth like cream of wheat.
As written, was gritty and bitter.
Does need more water. I used the 1-1-2 ratio suggested by other reviewers, and that was perfect. I whisked it the entire time it was cooking and it came out silky smooth. I Mixed in some almond milk and brown sugar for a delicious breakfast.
I used to make this when my daughters were young, Amy just called to ask for the recipe.
I would let it firm-up in the fridge, in any containers (cups, bread). Slice, fry, serve.
Great with butter and syrup.
I followed the recipe to the letter , two times and it did not come out right. It was no where near being able to slice and fry. Have no idea what went wrong. Again, folllowed the recipe to the letter.
The other reviewers are correct, it takes at least 4 cups of water to one cup of cornmeal to be able to cook this until it’s no longer “raw and gritty” tasting. Once I added the extra water, I wisked it continuously for about 10 or 15 minutes while it simmered, then it was finally tender and creamy.
excellent! comes together fast, easy to make and a great side dish for green chile stew (and I can think of several more dishes that this will compliment)
Tasted very bitter and never really came together. Will look for another recipe.
Lumpy, added syrup to taste better. Used milk to make it creamier, still bad.
This recipe is not named properly. I made it as the recipe stated and it did not firm up when chilled. This may be good for some people, but only as a Cornmeal Porridge, but NOT as a recipe for Fried Mush. It was disgusting. So to save it and not throw it away, I mixed an egg into it and fried it like pancakes. Not at all what I had planned, but I didn't have to throw out food. Yes, I agree with others that it's too salty as most recipes I see these days...you should always go with less salt, because you always add more, but you can't take it away once it's mixed in...Again, this was a very poor recipe for FRIED MUSH...it should be named Cornmeal Porridge.
Good recipe, very exact on time. I did half the recipe as it was only a serving for one person, but it still worked out very well! Exactly 7 minutes if doing on a cold stove starting to heat up. I added a little maple syrup and it tastes amazing! (Just because I love maple syrup, haha. It is good without as well)
May need to increase water, it was a bit grainy. I did use coarse grain corn meal though. Used butter ,salt and pepper and had it with chicken...mmm I may freeze the rest, cut and fry.
add a splash more water (to taste) and use this like pancake batter, then cover with Karo syrup and butter.
I actually made it with my cornbread mix which already has flour in it so I knew it would be thicker, but it was delicious! I added a small dab of butter and a slice of cheese and are it like grits. Next bowl will be with syrup. (I had oral surgery yesterday and needed sustenance.) I will make it again.
I found it to be a bit on the thick side which is great for leftover frying, but to eat a bowl for dinner wow thick.
This doesn't have the right ratios or the right process. This results in a gloppy, lumpy mess. The water to cornmeal ratio should be 3 or 4 to one, and cornmeal needs to be mixed with cold water or milk before adding to hot water.
If you're looking for a recipe, this isn't the one to follow. Not nearly enough water, or cooking time.
The trick to tasty cornmeal much is to use something like Bob's Red Mills course ground corn meal so all the bran is till in it. Putting the cold water into the meal, and stirring constantly means no lumps at all.
This was a staple for breakfast in my house when I was growing up--quick , cheap, hearty, and delicious! We always put in raisins, and used brown sugar. Yum!
I can only eat soft foods right now. I knocked out all my teeth yesterday... I'm fine guys. I don't really like cornmeal mush so I didn't like it. but I could swallow it straight away. A+ for that so that's good. kinda chunky but its one of the better cornmeal mushes I've tried with no teeth.
