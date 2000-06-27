Zucchini and Eggs

A match made in heaven: scrambled eggs and zucchini. Note: this recipe is easily doubled, tripled, etc. Ratio of 1 to 2 zucchini per egg. Great served over rice. Variations: add one clove diced garlic to oil before adding zucchini. Or, add any of your favorite fresh herbs; they combine well with the eggs and zucchini. My favorite additions are oregano or rosemary. You could also add two teaspoons soy sauce to beaten eggs, or sprinkle over egg and zucchini when cooked.
Good, simple, tasty recipe. I used grated zucchini & onion and used more eggs, together with the garlic. Very tasty. We all liked it but it wasn't a top recipe worthy of four or five stars...but it is worth a repeat for the simplicity of it.
I was so skeptical about trying this, but so glad I did! Definatly add spices of your choice and the soy sauce is a wonderful addition. Perhaps cut the zucchini in smaller peices so it is easier to get a bit of egg and a bit of zucchini in each bite.
Such a versatile recipe! We like things spicy, so I sauteed garlic and onions before adding the zucchini, and seasoned the eggs with poultry seasoning, celery seed and red pepper flakes. Poured the egg mixture over the zucchini, topped with a little mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, and cooked till done. I served it with toast made from Buttermilk Seed Bread from this site, and my husband said it reminded him of bed and breakfast fare!
Was looking for something different for breakfast when I found this recipe and it was great! I added some garlic salt and powder while cooking the zucchini to give it a little more flavor. I also used more eggs than called for (I wanted zucchini in my eggs, not eggs in my zucchini) and then sprinkled on some cheese at the end.
Our entire family, including our kids (ages 4,5&11) loves this dish! It's really easy to reduce the amount of oil, thus lowering the fat content.
This surprised me, that I thought it was quite good. I almost added garlic, but glad I didn't because the 3 ingredients worked well together. I made another similar recipe on here that had garlic and parmesan cheese, and I actually preferred this one better. It seems like it is good for breakfast or could be a side dish. I did sprinkle the sauteed zucchini with salt and not the eggs and it worked fine. I will definitely make this again. I always have the ingredients in the house. TY
I have been making this yummy dish for years, but I also add chopped red onions. I sauté the onions and zucchini (in cooking spray instead of oil) for a bit to soften the onions, then scramble in the eggs. A little pepper and this makes an amazing snack full of protein. Perfect after a workout.
I had never considered combining these ingredients. After reading a few of the reviews I decided to cook diced onion, minced garlic and shredded zucchini in a skillet. When my vegetables were slightly brown I stirred some salt, pepper, and soy sauce into my eggs. This then was poured over top of the vegetables. Viola! Zucchini foo yung. An excellent low fat, low carb luncheon. I ate mine as reported, but you could make a sauce to pour over the eggs. Very quick and easy. I will make this with my abundance of zucchini. Thanks for the great idea.
This was really delicious, i never would have thought to put zucchini and eggs together but i loved it! Can't wait to try the soy sauce variation.
My wife and i love this. This has been added to our regular breakfast menu. We have changed the ratio to 2 eggs per 1 zucchini and add the rosemary and oregano. They are wonderful, fast, and healthy. Not the childrens favorite but they eat it.
I love this combination, but I also add cheese shredded and a little jalapeno. Then I take flour tortillas, brown them a little and then put the mixture in them, roll them up and serve with salsa and sour cream........yumo
Grew up with this. I tried to replicate but I didn't know you had to fry the zucchini before hand. I went to make this as a snack today following your recipe but it smelled way to good, so it is our only side dish for dinner! THANK YOU
Fantastic. A great starting point for the best scrambled eggs I've ever eaten. Sauteed the zucchini with a few thin slices of sweet onion. I added a sprinkle of garlic powder, used 2 eggs plus 2 egg whites and after plating added diced tomatoes and a tiny bit of fresh parmesan cheese. Yum!
When I read this recipe, I was a bit wary, but it turned out great. I'm now excited to try the variations mentioned. Very easy recipe and great tasting!
Have been eating this all of my life, my Mom made this all of the time when my Dad's garden produced too many squash (every year). Many ways too spice it up i.e. diced hot peppers, onion and garlic, mushrooms, cheesees and many other combinations.
I never though of how good of a combination zucchini and eggs could be together... but they do taste great... I tried mine throwing some garlic in the oil and then sprinkling with some italian herbs... however I didn't really care for mine over rice, the zucchini and eggs by themselves were great though
I thought it was great! I did add mushrooms and onions, parmasian, thyme and basil. Instead of one egg I used one egg and one eggwhite. I think it is a great to experiment with, and the zucchini and eggs worked surprisingly well together!
I would never have thought to put these two together, but it totally works. Rather plain the way it is, however. After tasting it, my daughter put some parmesan cheese on top of hers. I mixed in some carmelized onion & feta. Still a filling, simple, cheap meal. This one is a total keeper.
Have been making this for many years...actually grew up on this type of egg dishes. You can use almost any vegtable with eggs. I love to stir-fry zucchini, red & green sliced peppers, onions, garlic, sliced carrots in some olive oil, adobe seasoning, chick boullion & some water from cooked angel hair pasta. Pour veggies over pasta...makes a great meal. ( You can stir fry some chicken breast with veggies. YUMMM!!!
I sauteed red onion and garlic in the oil. Then added one small zucchini very finely diced and after a few minutes 2 beaten jumbo eggs, salt, and pepper. I stirred it as I cooked the egg. When plating the cooked mixture I added 2 tsps of feta cheese. Very delicious.
Very good. I love zucchini so I absolueltly loved this recipe. Only changed a couple of things: I only used half a zucchini and cut them into half-moons. Used 2 eggs. Added some garlic salt while cooking the zucchini, and I just scrambled everything together as it was easier in my small skillet.
Mmmmm...just like my mom used to make...I used 3 zucchini and 1 yellow squash, 4 eggs, S&P....and some shredded parm. Delicious served on whole wheat rolls....great picnic or tailgate food. Will make again...thanks!
Super Excited!! I have been eating zucchini with my eggs for a couple years now. I can't understand why more people don't know about this. It is as if they were meant to be together, but nobody else seems to know about it. I am so excited to hear about someone else discovering this. Zucchini also adds a buttery flavor when shredded into and cooked down with hamburger...and your kids won't know it's in there.
Delicious! I actually shredded the zucchini instead of slicing, so it was a little more blended. It seemed like a lot of zucchini, so I used 3 eggs instead of 1, and it was perfect split between me and hubby. Also added a little bit of mozzarella cheese which was the perfect touch. Yummy and a great way to get extra veggies in your day!
This is one of my favorite recipes just because it is so quick, easy, flavorful, and versatile. Sometimes I add other vegetables...mushrooms, onions, peppers...and when preparing this for the entire family I make eight times the listed amount, add cheese and whatever, and bake in a 9 x 13 pan. Great recipe, thanks so much!
I've made this a dozen times now, and lately have been sprinkling sugar and cinnamon on both sides of the "pancake." It blends great with the browned, juicy Zucchini. This is a healthy alternative that nips my sweet tooth early in the day. If the zucchini is really large, I use two eggs but only one yolk to control cholesterol.
This was pretty good, but there was too much oil and not enough egg. Next time I will cut the oil in half and use two eggs for every zucchini. I added dried basil, oregano, garlic powder, and turkey bacon.
YUM!! I love zucchini so this was perfect for me. I added oregano, chopped garlic & onion as noted in the recommendations. I also added another egg & a bit of milk to have more liquid. Mine turned out similar to a fritatta. Definitely a keeper! Thanks for sharing!
Love versatile recipes!!! I used 4 eggs with one medium sized zucchini and sauteed some onion slices. Seasoned w/salt & pepper, a couple of dashes of soy sauce into the eggs, served over hot Jasmine rice sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and a bit more soy sauce over the top. Just a great recipe to change up with whatever your taste buds are craving!!
Zucchini & Eggs Haiku: "What? Huh? So surprised! Such a cinch, and tasted great! I'll make all the time!" Other than adding parmesan cheese the 1st time that I made this, I followed this easy, excellent recipe as written. I've made it on several occasions now, adding in mushrooms and bell pepper, or cheddar and ham, but I think what makes it different than just scrambling eggs w/ zucchini is the method of laying the zucchini across the bottom of the pan before pouring the eggs in. Just wonderful!
I was a bit skeptical, but this turned out to be quite nice, albeit simple. Among the veggies that a friend gave me, were two small zucchini, so I made this recipe for two consecutive breakfasts. I made it exactly as written; the first time, I let the eggs firm up so it became one large "pancake" which held together pretty well; the second time, I scrambled everything up a bit. This is worth remembering for future occasions when I need to use up zucchini.
My mother used to make this when we were children. She would fry bacon and dice the zucchini and cook it in a little of the bacon grease "until the water went out of it" and put the beaten eggs in and stir. I made this for my children and now I am a great grandmother and still have wonderful memories of this dish. I think the next time I make it, I may add some of the ingredients suggested by some of the other reviewers.
I LOVE fried zucchini!!!! "I" would flour and season, then fry my zucchini...THEN ...throw a couple stirred up eggs over it...cook till a little firm....flip out of the pan and plate.....just like your own little zucchini Quiche!!!!
I was looking to make something different for breakfast but that was still fast. I happened to have some zucchini and so thought I would give this a try. Love the taste that the zucchini adds to the eggs. Super easy, delicious, and fast!
So good and simple. I cooked about half a cup of sausage and tofu first. I transferred it to a bowl then proceeded with therecipe. It gave it a bit of a kick! When it was all done I added crumbled sausage on top of the zucchini and eggs. Sooo good. Thank-you!
I used an additional egg since this was my entire dinner and sauteed about 1/4 of a medium vidalia onion with the zucchini. Used lemon pepper for the seasoning and topped the eggs and zucchini with salsa. It was delicious and a good healthy quick meal.
We like this one a lot. to the reviewer that said it wasn't 'over the top'--what did you expect? that eggs and zucchini were going to morph into something else? this was simple, filling AND inexpensive. I added some of our favorite season blend. Had this with sliced tomato on the side and an English muffin. I'm giving it 5 stars because 1. very simple to have on a work night; 2. it can be added to and still remain a quick dish 3. inexpensive 4. I always have these items on hand! Sprinkling a little pepper Jack cheese next time! Thank you for sharing this one!
Excellent recipe, a new favorite! I thinly sliced the green zucchini and fried them in the pan turning once. I used 2 eggs and didn’t touch them until one side was done then I flipped to cook to other side. Served with roasted grape tomatoes, avocado and seedy sprinkle from Epicurious. Will definitely make again. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
My husband grew up eating this and then got me hooked. Even our 1 year old son loves it! We usually add some diced onions and top it with some shredded cheddar cheese. Perfect for a quick summer meal on a busy evening.
It's a great base recipe but to give it more flavor I added Italian seasoning while sautéing the zucchini and diced garlic 1 minute before adding the egg. Mine didn't turn out as pretty as the picture but it tasted great!
7-3-2016 ~I grew up with this in our Italian family and have returned to it year after year, for more than 50 years. A sentimental, delicious and nostalgic favorite. (Note: in this instance I prefer to use butter rather than olive oil and a little fresh minced garlic doesn't hurt)
