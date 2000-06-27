Zucchini and Eggs

A match made in heaven: scrambled eggs and zucchini. Note: this recipe is easily doubled, tripled, etc. Ratio of 1 to 2 zucchini per egg. Great served over rice. Variations: add one clove diced garlic to oil before adding zucchini. Or, add any of your favorite fresh herbs; they combine well with the eggs and zucchini. My favorite additions are oregano or rosemary. You could also add two teaspoons soy sauce to beaten eggs, or sprinkle over egg and zucchini when cooked.

Recipe by J. Moore

Directions

  • Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Pour in oil and saute zucchini until tender. Spread out zucchini in an even layer, and pour beaten egg evenly over top. Cook until egg is firm. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 138.5mg; sodium 76.2mg. Full Nutrition
