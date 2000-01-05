Apple Raisin Cakes

Small cakes make great snacks. Serve with additional applesauce. Preparation Time: 10 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

10 mins
7 mins
17 mins
6
6 servings/ serving size: 2 pancakes
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, applesauce, cinnamon, sugar, flour, baking powder, vanilla, and raisins. Form small cakes out of the batter.

  • Heat a nonstick griddle over medium heat, fry the cakes until both sides are browned, about 5 to 7 minutes.

198 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 189.3mg. Full Nutrition
