Apple Raisin Cakes
Small cakes make great snacks. Serve with additional applesauce. Preparation Time: 10 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
These were very easy to make, but a touch plain. I switched the amounts of white and whole wheat flour for a more hearty flavor, and also added one small coarsely chopped granny smith apple (with peel) and a pinch of salt. Right before serving, I drizzled with low-sugar maple syrup and sprinkled with wheat germ. I bet these would be good with chopped nuts or other dried fruits too!
I really did not like these. They were bland. This could just be a matter of personal taste.
These cakes were so good we are going to make them in place of pancakes. Of course they will taste the best if you use your own applesauce as I did. Great for the holidays. Try srinkling some confectionery sugar on top!
I made these today for my Stepfather who is diabetic. I was impressed with the flavor and how easy they are to make! I will definitely make these again.
Wonderful. I used white flour, 'cause that's all I had, and added 1/4 tsp nutmeg. Skipped the sugar,and added 1/2 chopped fresh apple. Moist, delicious. Terrific!
I made this for my mom who is a diabetic and she loved it. Instead of adding 2 teaspoons of surgar I lightly sprinkled confectioners surgar over the top. I will definatly be making this more often.
I can see how people think this is a bland recipe, BUT if you serve them as 'pancakes' they would be wonderful with maple syrup. Making them as thin as possible will definitely help with the blandness problem as well. For the kids or even themed parties, try placing a cookie cutter on your griddle and pour your batter into that to get cute shaped cakes! :)
5 stars for delicious and nutritious. The only thing I changed was to add a chopped Granny Smith apple. My husband took a bite and gave me a suspicious look until I explained they they were healthy and had whole wheat flour and no oil in them. So he's been munching on them all morning.
Excellent, these were very easy to make and so healthy. For such healthy ingredients these tasted very good. I added extra cinnamon, and a pinch of nutmeg and topped with soy margerine.A hit with the whole family.
very delicious !!! it is a must try !! ^_^
The blandness is because there's no salt! And no amount of applesauce, cinnamon or raisins can make up for that.
Pretty good start, but yes a little bland like others said. It just needs some more cinnamon. I would suggest more sugar in the form of Splenda, but the pancakes are fine when you add syrup. Mine out turned thick as well, so I added about some milk until I got the consistency I wanted, probably 6T.
I liked these though didn't "love" them. I would make them again though. They were good and healthy and my middle son (age 11) and husband loved them.
I had some applesauce I'd made from some almost past their best apples and the ends of a bag of raisins. I did an ingredient search and came up with these. I made exactly as written, used just under a 1/4 cup of batter for each cake and flattened them a bit with the back of a spoon when they were in the pan. These were a really great breakfast. I devoured 4 and had to restrain myself from eating a fifth. Many Thanks.
Great taste added apple chunks and walnuts. The only down side is they didn't spread maybe cause I add the nuts and apple
Good flavor. A little dense for my liking.
I used homemade applesauce in this recipe and omitted the sugar. I served these up like pancakes with homemade apple cider syrup. The family LOVED these. VERY filling.
Pretty good. My diabetic step-father really enjoyed them, my 2 yr old daughter did as well. I found them a little bland but still enjoyable. Just not my taste I suppose.
My family loved this. I replaced the raisins with blueberries. (I add them after mixing the batter well, then put in the blueberries and softly stir.) They are so soft and moist that my mother-in-law can also enjoy them even though it's hard for her to eat most foods. I also use a good deal of powdered sugar and skip the syrup.
I must admit that I was not expecting too much from these.. but I was really impressed once I tried one! They aren't overly sweet, and I liked that about them. VERY filling and perfect for breakfast. I served with just a sprinkle of confectioner's sugar. If you are looking for a healthy, low-sugar breakfast, these won't disappoint you. :)
These were really good and super filling.
Added a little nutmeg b/c I thought that sounded good but other than that followed the recipe exactly. This recipe turned out great! Healthy, easy, delicious! For anyone that said these were bland they need to get their taste buds checked out - the applesauce, cinnamon and raisins give lots of flavor.
Made them they are yummy. I didn't have whole wheat four. I substituted 1/2 cup oat meal worked great.
I was looking for recipes for apple cake, when this one came up. When I looked at it, I wasn't sure if it was pancakes or handheld cakes? As it was recommended by the "American Diabetes Association," I decided to give it a try. I followed the recipe exactly, except I was short a couple of tablespoons of raisins. It didn't seem to be a problem. It didn't say how to oil the pan, so I just sprayed it with PAM. I used a mashed potato scoop and got 7 cakes. They are way too dense and heavy to be a pancake and not quite exactly sweet enough to be a cake. I decided to go the cake route and drizzled them lightly with a vanilla glaze, similar to ones on this site. It was much more like a dense flat cake then. Just probably no longer diabetic approved. Interesting recipe, anyhow, thanks.
I did not make any changes. Seemed dry and needed more flavor. Any suggestions?
Kind of blah. I like the idea of the ingredients, but not sufficient taste for us.
I love it but in place of sugar a used dates powder. My mum loved it
Instead of whole wheat flour I used almond flour... they taste incredible!!!
I added tiny pieces of chopped apples. They tasted good, but a little bland. A little honey on top helps the flavor. I think this recipe would be a good healthier pancake recipe.
Flour, Raisins, and applesauce! This is not low carb or diabetic friendly.
