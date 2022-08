Apple Raisin Cakes

I was looking for recipes for apple cake, when this one came up. When I looked at it, I wasn't sure if it was pancakes or handheld cakes? As it was recommended by the "American Diabetes Association," I decided to give it a try. I followed the recipe exactly, except I was short a couple of tablespoons of raisins. It didn't seem to be a problem. It didn't say how to oil the pan, so I just sprayed it with PAM. I used a mashed potato scoop and got 7 cakes. They are way too dense and heavy to be a pancake and not quite exactly sweet enough to be a cake. I decided to go the cake route and drizzled them lightly with a vanilla glaze, similar to ones on this site. It was much more like a dense flat cake then. Just probably no longer diabetic approved. Interesting recipe, anyhow, thanks.