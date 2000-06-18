Favorite Green Bean Casserole
Frozen green beans, colorful pimentos and French-fried onions are baked to tender perfection in this wonderful, easy to make casserole.
I made this casserole for Thanksgiving 2006 and it was a pretty big hit. Here are the changes I did to it: I added shredded Montery Jack to warm the mouth a bit, added some frozen white beans, and after mixing in the french fried onions I covered the top with even more. Next time I believe I will use frozen french cut green beans to give it a more traditional look. BTW... The pimentos were a big hit! Even my wife liked the dish...Read More
This was an easy recipe which is great for beginners or a quick fix. My mother in law's recipe is much better than this so unfortunately, I am comparing this to something I've already had. Maybe needs butter? Husband and kids say a three also. Thanks.Read More
Very good! Hubby and kids liked it. I added some crumbled bacon as well. Yum!
Very Very GOOD!!!!! Thank you! I didn't have any pimentos but I will try putting them in next time! Just like Mom's! Great Recipe!
The addition of the pimentos is a MUST. Awesome! Thanks Christine.
Very good. Easy to make
Mine came out very soupy. I'm not sure how I could goof up a green bean casserole, but I did. I'll try it again, someday, when the pain wears off.
It was okay. Nobody really ate it at Christmas dinner . . .
This would've been fine except that I ran out of black pepper so I had to season it with "garlic pepper salt" mix, making it a bit too salty for my taste. Still, a good recipe that uses basic ingredients, and the pimentos look very festive. A suggestion: add sliced black olives.
I loved it! My husband said that it was too much pepper, but i thought it was great!
I have had better green bean casseroles. When I made this recipe, it did not turn out at all.
I don't know if I did something wrong but I followed the recipe exactly (although i did use fresh green beans). However, my casserole did not taste like any I had before or have the proper texture. For the most part the mixture just fell to the bottom instead of remaining on the green beans and the beans did not get as soft as they typically are in a casserole. Tasted more like green beans with some soup in the bottom.
I found this nice and solid but not special enough to be "the one" recipe for the holidays.
First time makeing this recipe. Really good! I just left out the water and pimentos and it tasted great.
I liked this but I substituted cream of celery because my wife is alergic to mushrooms. Turned out great make it all the time for dinner.
Didn't turn out good...missing something. I don't think I like frozen beans, canned are better for this recipe.
everyone loved it.
Didn't have the unique taste I was hoping for, but it's a good basic recipe.
Very good, but it would have been better a little bit creamier. But everybody seemed to like them a lot.
I did not care for this recipe. Not a lot of flavor. I should have added some other ingrediants and used french style green beans.
This was great, easy to make, and delicious. Definite regular in my Thanksgiving dinner.
This was extremely easy to make and it tasted wonderful! My boyfriend doesn't like green beans but loved this recipe. The french onions give it a nice crunchy flavor which contrasts nicely with the cream of mushroom soup. I do not eat meat but the french onions sprinkled made me feel like I was eating bacon bits (probably just me though). Anyway, great recipe, definitely a winner!!
Cut the water in this recipe or else you’ll get watery green bean casserole. I put half a cup of water and it was still too runny. It’s not necessary to have that in the recipe.
This one was very tasty, but too runny. Would have been better off not adding liquid to the soup mix.
Not a fan of this recipe, came out very soupy and bland. I ended up adding a mixture of flour, salt, onions, garlic cloves and a bit of half & half. That helped the taste a lot. I will say it's very easy to make but needs a bit of work for more flavor. I definitely would not use frozen green beans either...use fresh or canned.
I made this last year. I changed it up a bit. I added less water (a little less than 1/2 cup) and I added 1 cup of cheddar cheese. It was amazing.
