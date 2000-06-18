Favorite Green Bean Casserole

Frozen green beans, colorful pimentos and French-fried onions are baked to tender perfection in this wonderful, easy to make casserole.

Recipe by Christine

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, place the green beans in water, and bring to a boil. Cover, and cook 6 minutes, until tender. Remove from heat, and drain.

  • In an 8x8 inch baking dish, mix together the cream of mushroom soup, milk, pimentos, and pepper. Stir in the green beans. Sprinkle with French-fried onions.

  • Bake, uncovered, 30 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until the casserole is hot and bubbly in the center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 339.8mg. Full Nutrition
