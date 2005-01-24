Apple Strudel II

Homemade dough and filling make this apple strudel worth the work. This is a real holiday treat!

By June

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift all-purpose flour into a large bowl. Mix in egg, water, white sugar, lard and salt. Knead until soft and smooth. Lightly brush with approximately 1 tablespoon butter. Cover with a towel and set aside 1 hour.

  • Mix bread crumbs and 3/4 cup butter in a medium bowl. Mix in ground walnuts, apples, raisins, cinnamon and sugar.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly butter a medium baking dish.

  • Spread a clean tablecloth or cotton sheet on a large work surface and dust with flour. Gently stretch the dough into a large, very thin rectangle as thin as tissue paper. Cut away thick edges. Sprinkle with approximately 1/2 cup melted butter. Spread bread crumb mixture across the dough, leaving a two inch border on all sides. Fold one end of the dough over the filling, then roll dough to form strudel. Cut so that it will fit the baking dish.

  • Place strudel in baking dish and brush with remaining butter. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and apples are tender, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
620 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 87.4g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 76.8mg; sodium 251.9mg. Full Nutrition
