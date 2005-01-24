Apple Strudel II
Homemade dough and filling make this apple strudel worth the work. This is a real holiday treat!
Homemade dough and filling make this apple strudel worth the work. This is a real holiday treat!
The inside was delicious but the dough was hard. The second time i made it, i did not cook it as long and buttered it up well before going into the over. It was PERFECT!Read More
The filling is delicious, but the dough becomes very hard.Read More
The inside was delicious but the dough was hard. The second time i made it, i did not cook it as long and buttered it up well before going into the over. It was PERFECT!
Use phyllo dough instead of trying to make the recipe version. The phyllo is a lot better, not tough, but light and flaky like I remember struedel tasting when I lived in Germany.
It tasted good but I had some trouble with the dough... it got very hard on the outside.
The first time I also had a hard crust, but I followed the advice of another reviewer, rolled it thinner and added at least 1/2 cup more melted butter. It was perfect! I wish I had used tart apples, but the filling is just so delicious. This makes a lot of strudel and my husband loved it so much he at half of it himself!
The filling is delicious, but the dough becomes very hard.
The best!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections