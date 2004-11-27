Old Fashioned Spice Pie
This easy pie looks like pumpkin but tastes like apple. This pie has a "secret" ingredient! If you'd like a little more punch to your pie, add two tablespoons of cocoa or chopped nuts.
I'd never even heard of this type of pie, but that's probably because heaven doesnt want all its recipes getting away from it. Superb downright celestial pie. I made it with the French Pastry Pie Crust recipe. My family (which just tolerates pie normally) preferred this over cheesecake!!!! That was a shock! Watch your baking time on this pie very closely. A little under time is better than too much I think.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong but when I tried this pie after it was cooled the texture was like a thick grainy tapioca pudding and it tasted like scrambled eggs.Read More
This is a good and easy pie with a real "holiday" taste. I'd recommend you to bake it in a 9 inch tart pan or in a 8 inch pie pan. However, if you want the same kind of pie, only better, chose rather the Cinnamon Pie (submitted by Sharon Miller) on this site. Even though my review and rating are far from being great, I've changed my mind since then (I posted this review more than 2 years ago).
Good pie. Might add mixed nuts next time.
Very tasty but way too sweet. The flavor is great but only those with an extreme sweet tooth would enjoy more than a taste.
