Old Fashioned Spice Pie

This easy pie looks like pumpkin but tastes like apple. This pie has a "secret" ingredient! If you'd like a little more punch to your pie, add two tablespoons of cocoa or chopped nuts.

By Suzy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, combine sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice. In a separate bowl, combine eggs, butter, vinegar and vanilla extract. Stir wet ingredients into the dry mixture. Pour entire mixture into the pie shell.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 50 minutes or until firm. Cool on a rack.

352 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 16g; cholesterol 121.3mg; sodium 189mg. Full Nutrition
