Ranch Style Oyster Crackers
This crunchy baked seasoned cracker dish can be used as a side dish, a dressing or a stuffing.
I used my own homemade dry ranch seasoning mix in this recipe and added a half teaspoon of cayenne powder. I after checking them at 15 minutes, I did bake them an additional 15 minutes because they weren't quite done enough for me. These oyster crackers are a family favorite, especially for movie night.Read More
TOO MUCH OIL! These are good but the oil aftertaste is a little overpowering. Next time I'll use a half cup of oil.Read More
Everybody seems to like these little oyster crackers. I like to make them a little more exciting, by adding 1/2 gold fish pretzels.
My mom came home with the recipe 15 years ago and it has been a staple at our house ever since. I always put them out when we are having a large gathering of guests and have plenty on hand for long car trips. The recipe is simple and also works well with pretzels.
When I was a child, my grandfather used to make this recipe. I never knew the exact recipe he used when I was a child, but this recipe tastes the exact same. My children love this snack, year round. So easy to make, and yet so tastey! :)
Everyone loved this snack mix at a ladies fellowship! :) I didn't have any lemon pepper, so I substituted some Original Mrs. Dash.
This is easy, inexpensive, and makes a ton!! I double the oil and seasoning mixture and use a 16 oz bag of pretzel nibbles in addition to the oyster crackers. Always a hit!!
Nice crunch, slightly lemony even without the lemon pepper (I just used plain black pepper). I did make one change. I used 1/2 cup melted butter instead of 3/4 cup oil. That was enough to toast the crackers without being greasy and butter always tastes better than oil if there is an aftertaste.
I like to make this with saltine crackers - delicious with a dip, which, this weekend, was 'Pinto Bean Spread.' They only took about 12 mins in my oven. Thanks!
I added pretzels and bagel chips, made a ton, but everyone loved it!
A neighbor of ours gave these out every year for Christmas while I grew up. So in my mind they will always be Christmas Crackers. I still love them and now make them whenever I can get the ingredients (in Germany).
This is a great snack that also tastes good in salads & soups. I changed the amount of oil to 1/2 cup. 3/4 is just to much.
My 17 year old daughter has the perfect description for this recipe: SNACK CRACK! These are really delicious and we have never made or served them when they did not fly out of the bowl. YES, they are very salty, so we don't make them for a regular snack. But after making them many times exactly as written, we now cut down on the sodium by using salt-free lemon pepper. On this site there is a similar recipe but the seasonings are optional. Do NOT omit them;the seasoning of these crackers make them so delicious that the are totally addicting. THanks,Nina. Completely yumfulicious recipe.
This stuff is fantastic, way better than storebought versions. I added unsalted pretzels - Snyder's makes those. I used a little extra garlic and lemon pepper, just because. I also used part olive oil, because I like how it tastes on croutons -- and I liked it on these, too. Thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic. Crunchy and addictive. I replaced the oil with butter and reduced to 1/2 cup.
Great snack food!
I found this recipe last fall after hearing a family member talk about these. These are a great snack to have on hand for people to munch on while waiting for the big meal at holiday celebrations. My only changes is I took out the dill because several people are allegric to it, used Italian parsley instead, and added pretzels and nuts to make a quick snack mix. This has gone over huge every time I fix it.
Excellent! Nothing was overpowering and the seasoning blend was perfect! My crackers came in 9 ounce packages and I was able to coat 2 bags (18 oz versus just 12 ounces) easily. The recipe on the ranch mix called for 1/4 cup oil, but if you follow this recipe you can definitely coat more crackers without sacrificing flavor. This is a keeper!
Just like my Grandma used to make! Only thing I changed, and it was only because my Grandpa said Gram used it, was the Ranch dressing mix. She always used Harvest Dill and then, therefore did not add the extra dill. Thanks for bringing back such a great childhood memory with my Gram!
These should come with an addiction warning. Great as written. I eventually added 1/16 tsp cayenne pepper and omitted lemon pepper.
These were a big hit for my Super Bowl party and I am making them again for another party this weekend...kuddos!
yummy! and so simple. My mom used to make this for road trips and camping trips when we were kids.
I leave out the lemon pepper; double the other spices and add pretzels and mixed nuts!
it was good :) :)
very good! I put everything along with some pretzels in a big baggie and shake it up before I bake it. Easier to clean up :)
Great! We used them for croutons.
Quick and Easy!
Yum! I agree, they are very addicting and yes, a little on the salty side. It's cheap to make and always a hit. With no lemon pepper on hand, I substitute the same amount of cayenne pepper, use dried dill (less expensive than dill weed). Cheap, easy and yummy. Thanks Nina! :) **(P.S. - I splurge" on the premium oyster crackers too because the super cheap ones seem to fall apart easily)**.
Used this for Christmas gifts 2011, everyone thought is was great...good for at work snack for everyone to share...
I have used this recipe for years. It is a great gift for people who give homemade goodies , a welcome break from all the sweets.Stays crisp, but disappears quickly.
This is so fast and easy to make! I add a little more dill to it but its awesome all year round!
too salty for my taste.. and I only used 1/2 cup oil and for kids still too oily.
Very salty.
Great party snack
Excellent snack! I wouldn't change a thing. Will make as Christmas gifts!!!!
Our family has been making this for years - we love it! The only change we made is we only use 2/3 cup of oil and find that it is plenty (cut the calories anywhere you can!). Definitely a keeper.
Great and easy little snack!
NO NEED TO BAKE! For years I have been doing these with 2/3 cup of Redenbacher's popcorn oil (and all the rest of the listed ingredients) and tossing them in a big bowl until everything was soaked in. Sometimes I add cayenne or chipotle. Everyone thinks they were baked as they look golden.
Quick and easy party snacks. Thank you.
Very good. They keep disappearing. I would probably use a little less oil next time, but not because it tastes bad, just because I don't feel like it needs quite as much. Maybe a 1/2 cup.
My husband loves to make this recipe when his family comes over; it's easy and very yummy!
Best 4 minute prep recipe I've ever used. Only had olive oil on hand and everything came out superb. Otherwise, followed recipe to a 'T'. Thanks so much for sharing!
Great zesty snack! I added about a quarter of a packet of dry Italian dressing mix instead of lemon pepper or garlic powder. Turned out wonderful!
Ive always loved this snack. My ex roommate used to make it all the time, so we always had something to munch on while doing homework or after a night out. When she moved I didnt have the recipe and couldnt find the 'right' one on cracker bags until I found this! So happy to have it back!
Watch out- these are addictive! Yum!
These have a nice flavor and my husband loves them. 3/4 cup oil is waaay too much in my opinion. The first time I made them they turned out very greasy. The second time I reduced the oil to just under a half cup and they were much better.
These are delicious! They always seem to show up at Gramma's around Christmas time! I do tend to add a touch more dill, my preference.
Awesome recipe!
So easy and inexpensive! Everyone always loves them. Great snack. I didn't have lemon pepper so I just added a touch of black pepper. YUM.
So easy and always a hit at parties!
great recipe. a big hit! i also made a second batch but substituted dry italian dressing mix for the ranch and left out the deal and replaced with some italian seasoning. real tasty too!
these deserves 10 stars. i have been eating these crackers since i was a kid. they are SO hard to stop eating!
Love this!! I use a little less oil and add onion powder, Yum!! We've been making this for years :o) Update: I added mini pretzels to the crackers this time and everyone loved it! My bro in law liked it even better than the oyster crackers!
Very good. Used at a baby shower and there were none left
I love these crackers! So easy! My variation on these (I don't always have the ranch mix on hand) is to use the same amount of oil and substitute dry Parma Rosa sauce mix from Knorr for the ranch dressing and the herbs. You can then sprinkle some italian seasoning on them. It gives the crackers a pizza flavor that is a nice change if you make these as often as i do. Brilliant stuff!
Easy and taste wonderful. I don't make it too often because we all inhale it and add to our waist line. lol
Love this stuff........SO good!
Love these.. had a little too much salt in the ranch.. so after these had baked.. I let them sit in a covered container for a day, then added regular oyster crackers too them.. and mixed. They were wonderful in my cream of broccoli soup this week.
these are a great little snack for parties. they have a great taste and are super easy to make. good thing it makes alot because my crew cant get enough of these
Thanks! I made these tonight and they are wonderful! I used to make them often, but I lost the recipe years ago. They're just as good as I remembered! And inexpensive, too!
love these. Very simple and a fun finger food.
These were great. I cut back on the oil by 1/4 cup. But otherwise I followed the recipe exact. My stepson and his girlfriend couldn't get enough of these when I made them.
My Grandma used to always make these- YUM! I reduced the oil to 1/2 cup to avoid them getting too greasy, but I don't think it would have hurt them to make them using 3/4 cup. I didn't have any plain lemon pepper so I used a little less than 1/4 tsp of Adobo with lemon pepper. It was a little saltier using the Adobo, but I certainly didn't mind (being that I'm a salt lover and all) ;-)
So easy and tasty! Followed the recipe exactly, although I think my package of crackers was slightly bigger but I found that it didn't make a difference. 15 minutes was right on. Great snack!
My aunt used to make these for all our holiday gatherings. They are so addicting! This is a good recipe, and makes a TON!
This recipe is awesome exactly as is.
With school out I need to keep snacks on hand and still keep the cost down. These fit what I need perfectly. I omitted the dill weed I didnt have it. I reduced my oil to 1/2 cup also. Great snack and good with soup lunches.
Love these. Without a doubt, cut back oil to 1/2 cup. I also use the small packet of dry ranch, which is .4 oz. That way they are not TOO salty. I also omit the lemon pepper & use 1 t. dill. As someone else noted, definitely use the Premium oyster crackers.....the store brands are so inferior! And yes, it is a 9oz package. SO easy & you will LOVE them!
Love these! Kids do too!
Excellent, quick and easy snack food!!!
These are awesome! I did cut oil down to 1/2 cup and baked for 25 minutes. Yum.
Super easy and the kids love them! I will be doubling this recipe as they go fast - very addictive!
Addictive!
Really really tasty snack. I did add a bit more of each seasoning because my family likes things like this with a bit of extra flavor. The way everyone is snarfing them down I know I will be making more in the very near future.
I made these using cheez-its and left out the lemon pepper. They were really good! My boyfriend and his friends really liked them! Perfect for watching the game.
Easy and tastes great! Send 8 goodie bags to work with my husband and they were gone quickly!
too much oil. you don't need but half that much. Also I use more dill.
Awesome! They taste great and are easy to make!
Ive made these several times. I really like to omit the lemon pepper seasoning, and triple the dill weed and garlic powder, just for personal preference. Really good!
I have been making this recipe for over 5 years now and was happy to see it on allrecipes.com. It's an awesome snack and so easy to make. It makes a bunch so it's great for parties.
This a recipe Ive used for years and its the real deal.....I usually use goldfish crackers to change it up, an now my 2 yr old wont eat "goldfish" any other way. Thank you for sharing
These are such a quick and easy treat around the holidays or for anytime!
Love them!! My grandmal used to make these for me when I would spend the summer with her. Yum!!
Exactly how I remember them.
I have made this for several years and it's always a hit! My own personal tweeks are to use olive oil instead of vegetable oil, double the roasting time while stirring halfway, and sometimes using the fiesta ranch mix. This recipe is awesome with goldfish crackers as well!
These have been a standard in our family for years. My aunt started making them about 15 years ago and my mom and I carry on the tradition. Taught this recipe to friends today and they love them as well.
Love these! Though I add a tablespoon of dill! Yummy!
This is by far the best recipe I've tried. I've tried many different variations and all of them seem a little off, but the flavor really stands out in this one. It's great as a snack and really perks up oyster stew.
Used 1/4 cup oil and all else as described. Really good. CAN'T STOP SNACKING.
I agree, very salty...but I love crunchy, salty snacks! I'm going to make some right now...:-)
Super Easy and Perfect for a party!
Next time, I will cut back on the oil, and watch them carefully...the oil can scortch!
Easy and delicious. Two of my favorite things!
I used ¾ cup vegetable oil, as the recipe recommends; however, I started with two 9 oz. bags of oyster crackers. I added ¾ teaspoon dill weed and doubled the amounts of lemon pepper and garlic powder, as I prefer my crackers extra flavorful. I also added a little cayenne pepper for a some extra kick.
I used a package of ranch dip mix. Everything else the same & it came out excellent. Mixed with some almonds and popcorn makes a healthier snack than potato chips. did not come out greasy at all.
I made this recipe as stated with two small changes, reduced the oil to a half cup as other posts suggested. Also, I thought I had lemon pepper in my cupboard but it was lime pepper. Used the lime pepper and it was great! I will make this again!
Have made better.
I doubled this recipe for Thanksgiving. I love to use the tiny oyster crackers. Brand from Kroger is P$$T. 10-11-2017 I love seasoned oyster crackers for holidays. This recipe is different from my usual by adding the lemon pepper. It makes a really good addition to the mix. I served these for Halloween in individual jack o’ lantern cups.
I reduced the oil (just to make myself feel like it was making something healthier) and skipped the dill (because I didn't have any). My husband and daughter were eating these off the cookie sheet before they were even cooled!
