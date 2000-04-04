Ranch Style Oyster Crackers

This crunchy baked seasoned cracker dish can be used as a side dish, a dressing or a stuffing.

Recipe by Nina

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, whisk together vegetable oil, ranch-style dressing mix, dill weed, lemon pepper and garlic powder. Pour this spice mixture over the crackers in a medium bowl, and stir until the crackers are coated. Arrange the crackers on a large baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated 275 degrees F (135 degrees C) oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 9.4g; sodium 354.3mg. Full Nutrition
