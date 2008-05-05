Strudel Dough

Any filling can be baked inside this easy, basic strudel dough!

Recipe by Louise

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
2 strudels
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, sift together all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt.

  • Mix sugar, eggs and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a small bowl. Quickly stir into the flour mixture. Mix in approximately 1/2 the water. Knead into a soft, pliable dough, using more of the water as necessary.

  • Cover dough with a tea towel and allow to sit at least 1 hour while desired filling is prepared. To use, divide into two parts. Cover half the dough with plastic wrap while you roll out the other.

  • Carefully stretch the dough into paper thinness on a lightly floured surface (a clean cotton sheet is ideal) and lightly brush with remaining vegetable oil. Fill and bake as desired.

Editor's Note:

Top strudel dough with poppyseed or apple filling, leaving a 1 inch border. Roll into a log. Brush the edge of the dough with water or milk, then pinch to seal. To bake, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place strudel, seam-side down, on a greased baking sheet or parchment. Bake until golden brown, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 43.3mg. Full Nutrition
