Top strudel dough with poppyseed or apple filling, leaving a 1 inch border. Roll into a log. Brush the edge of the dough with water or milk, then pinch to seal. To bake, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place strudel, seam-side down, on a greased baking sheet or parchment. Bake until golden brown, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
49 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 43.3mg. Full Nutrition
I made this recipe following the exact instructions, but the next time, I might add all the water at the same time (or at least more than 1/2) because the dough was a little dense (not very soft or pliable) and difficult to roll out. I tried rolling it out to be almost paper thin and was able to accomplish 1/16th of an inch for most if it, and was glad I did because one of the previous revieiwers was right when she said it can get pretty difficult to eat when thick. As it was, it was perfect. As for the fillings, I tried 1)ham and cheese 2)blue cheese dressing, chicken, and hot sauce 3) pepperoni and cheese. What i learned is that for this dough, the wetter the filling, the better the end result. My ham and pepperoni rolls were quite dry while my buffalo chicken roll was perfect - the tons of blue cheese dressing prevented drying out of the dough in the oven. As for the baking temperatures and times: I tried some strudels at 425 - not a good idea. The best seemed to be the ones at 350 for about 15-20 minutes - also, be sure to not let the strudels get too brown if you roll your dough out very thinly. A slight golden color is plenty.
This is NOT a strudel dough! A strudel dough is traditionally stretched so thin that you can see newsprint through it. Phyllo (filo) is very similar to it. It is not possible to roll dough out even close to thin enough to be a true strudel dough. This is a pastry dough, yes, but most certainly NOT a strudel dough by far! If you want something traditional, seek elsewhere
hmm, pretty good. be sure to roll the dough out so its not thick at all. it can get pretty hard to eat if its thick. i filled my strudels with an apple sauce and sprinkled some sugar on top, it tasted pretty good. much more satisfying than to eat store-bought strudels as you can be actually aware of what you're eating. try using whole-wheat flour.
I thought this recipe for dough was pretty good. It tasted nice and I used raspberry preserves and cream cheese for the filling. I made a nice topping for my strudel too.....1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup white or confectioners sugar, 1/2 tsp. baking powder, 1 tsp. groud cinnamon and half a stick of butter cubed small. I mix all of this together and pour generously on top. It makes the top a little sweet and cruchy. It can also be modified to add groud nuts or fruit. My strudel only took about 15 mins. at 400 degrees and I had a great dessert.
This dough was so dry, tough, and bland, it was really disappointing. If I had it to do over again, I would have chosen to cut butter into the dry ingredients like you would a pie crust, to help it be more flaky, but I likely won't even bother trying this again in the future.
Easy to make, but not too interesting a flavor either. I could see filling it with something with strong, dark flavor - meats and peppered vegetables. I used fresh peach filling, and the strudel dough seemed bland.
Really good. Not very difficult to make. I used it for lamb with dried tomatoes strudel. Turn out excelent.
Just reading the recipe, I can tell it's not a strudel dough. I have to agree with Spatz. I used to help my mother with the many folds of dough and very cold butter. Was not as easy as this recipe. The phyllo in stores today are the strudel dough of years ago, and really, really home cooking. My mother came from Romania near the Hungarian border, and her cooking more resembled Hungarian than Romanian. The dough also can be stretched thin and then with a pastry brush and melted butter brush butter between layers. Must work very quickly, or dough becomes brittle.
After waiting an hour for the dough to rise, I returned to the towel covered bowl. I slowly lifted it...hoping to see a soft and fluffy puff of delight... My excitement quickly faded as I looked at the fat, dense ball of pure disgust that was to be my strudel.I tried to sooth myself by saying "shhh shhh shhh, maybe baking the dough will make things better". It didn't.
I hate to be so negative, but this was not a strudel dough. In fact, I don't know WHAT it would actually be useful for. Texture was bad (chewy, tough, doughy even after cooked). Tasted even worse, covering in cinnamon and sugar didn't make it edible. Had to scrape out my apple filling and go back to my old recipe.
