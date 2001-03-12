Old-Fashioned Sweet Potato Pie
This is a down home fresh sweet potato pie. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as my family.
This recipes was really good. It took only 15 minutes to put together after the Sweet Potato's were cooked. I like the recipe because it was easy and very basic then I added my own personal touch of 1 tsp of lemon extra and and a 1/2 cup of Sugar and the pie came out wonderful.Read More
This recipe has some serious problems. Mashed sweet potatoes - does that mean boil cut-up sweet potatoes or use sweetned from the can. Where's the sugar! I prepared this recipe using actual sweet potatoes and served this pie as my only desert for my Thanksgiving dinner and was disappointed, as well as, my guests. This recipe needs to be removed, corrected or mentioned that it is not an actual dessert before others find error too. Thanks.Read More
When I first tried this, it was awful because it was not sweet. I have since modified it and added 1/2 c. sugar and now it's better. Also, to make it even easier, use one big can (29 oz. I believe) of sweet potatoes. It makes about 2 cups mashed. But otherwise an easy recipe to follow.
Lisa H. must have forgotten the sugar ingredient, and I can't believe anyone would make this blindly without sugar then rate it poorly. Add 2/3 cups of sugar and 1/3 cup of brown sugar and it is one of the best and easiest sweet potato pie recipes I have ever made.
I will never use a recipe without reading reviews first, after we made this pie, which is only edible because we put LOTS of whipped cream on it...I realized all reviews said same thing, and I agree, this needs sugar and without it it was TERRIBLE
This pie needs sugar.
This is no doubt the worst recipe I have ever tried. Where is the sugar? And that may not be all that is wrong with it. I wasted my time and material.
The recipe was easy, quick and delicious. I have always thought of making sweet potato pie and now I have and my husband (to be) said I was the best (with your help) naturally. Thank you. Helen
This is the recipe we were looking for! It's brilliantly simple, plain everyday food. Such a refreshing change from all the recipes whose overuse of sugar masks the nice flavors of the other ingredients. This pie is not sweet enough to qualify as "dessert" for lots of folks, but for me it's quite sweet enough and is a very nice way to eat sweet potatoes. For those wondering how much fresh sweet potato will yield the 2 cups of mash needed for each pie, we found that baking about 1 1/4 pound of potatoes per pie was about right. Bake in a covered dish with the skins on, let them cool, peel and mash. We made a whole wheat pastry flour and lard crust that makes this pie a yummy earthy meal in itself.
I have compared all 4 sweet potatoe pies nutritional value. I am looking for more of a side dish then a dessert. I think this may be the one. Less (no) sugar is best for us older adults watching our weight, but I hear your reviews about the abscence of sugar.....I want to taste the sweet potato not the sugar. Will let you know.....
Quick, easy, delicious. This pie tastes like sweet potatoes, not corn syrup. Some people will find this too much of a contrast to their normal high-fructose diet. I found it perfectly lovely!
HEED WARNING: THIS RECIPE is the WORST RECIPE for anything that I have found on allrecipes.com or any other recipe site. It turned out really dry and salty....
This recipe was horrible!! It needs sugar!!
I didn't exactly like this. It didn't have any sugar in it and I could tell. I will not make this recipe again.
basic concept is good..I added 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/3 cup white sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla
I too am surprised anyone would blindly make this without adding sugar, although I'm not convinced that the ommission of sugar by Lisa was an accident. That said, I would never, ever use canned sweet potatoes to make this pie or any pie. Nor would I boil them. I bake mine to maximize the natural sweetness and flavor that sweet potatoes (actually Yams) are famous for. Yes, it's more of a hassle that way but if I was only after convenience then I'd buy a ready-made pie instead of making my own. I added the sugar amounts suggested by diab96 and also added more clove and less nutmeg than the recipe calls for. Not quite a complete swapping of the two amounts but about halfway inbetween that and what the recipe calls for. Sorry, no exact measurements. I tend to wing it and forgot to write down the precise amounts. I also added 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract (real, not the fake stuff).
I didn't realize it until after it was made that there was no sugar in the recipe! All that work and we didn't like it. Maybe if you load it down with a lot of whipped topping it will be edible!
It's funny reading the reviews -- people either hate or love this recipe. I enjoyed it. I did add 1/3 cup sugar bc I was making it for a birthday party and didn't want to disappoint the sweet tooths. Next time I will make it without sugar, though, bc I prefer things a little less sweet when the flavor is so good otherwise. I also used unsweetened rice milk bc there's a dairy allergy in my family, and that probably added a bit of extra sweetness.
I didn't notice that there was no sugar in this! I used about twice as much spice - accidentally - and leftover mashed sweet potatoes from Thanksgiving dinner. I thought it was wonderful. I used a no-roll pie crust recipe that I found here, too. (didn't have any shortening in the house) I really liked this pie and will make it again. We ate it warm, with vanilla yogurt, for breakfast. This could become our Day-After-Thanksgiving breakfast tradition.
I wonder if she meant to use sweetened condensed milk instead of evaporated milk? That would add the missing sweetness.
I think she forgot to put sugar down as an ingredient. I use 1/3 cup dark brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar and some lemon zest and it turns out wonderfully.
Either the evaporated milk should be replaced with sweetened condensed milk, or sugar should be added. I used canned sweet potatoes and added about half a cup of sugar. Good that way, especially with a homemade crust. I imagine that sweetened condensed milk with boiled, mashed sweet potatoes would be good too.
It was great.
Today is Thanksgiving and I made 3 of these pies for my family. My husband and I sampled the pie and we did not like it. We did not care for this recipe.
going to try this for thanksgiving. thanks for a recipe that is not full of sugar. there are a lot of people that are diebtic. this gives me the chance to make a pie that is not full of sugar.
i was looking for a pumkin pie recipe and my chef just told me to change the sweet potato to pumkin. i did that, but it was missing sugar. so i added about 1 cup of sugar and about 1 tablespoon vanilla extract. and wha~lah! it was great. you can make the sweet potato by just switching it to sweet potatos.mines was great, but it wasn't sweet potato pie.
Extremely good recipe. I did add 1/2 cup sugar to sweeten the pie and omitted the clove as I find clove a strong spice which I personally don't care for. Definitely a fan favourite in our house!
I was looking for a simple recipe for sweet potato pie for my husband and when he tried it he said it wasn't good. I noticed when I was making it that it didn't call for sugar but thought, hey maybe it is sweeter than pumpkin which does call for sugar. I was very disappointed when my efforts failed due to a recipe that lacked a little umph.
I think the pie needed sugar. The pie needs help.
Yes I agree I put some sugar in but should have put more and the vanilla might not have hurt it either. It has been a while since I made one and I was a little disappointed that it was not better. Specially when You make it for someone else that really like sweet potato pies.. :-(
I added 2cups of squash and it is lovely.
Sometimes the simplest recipes are the best. I have made many a sweet potato pie and this one is going to replace any recipes I have used before. I did add 1/4 cup of brown sugar and 1/4 cup of white sugar. But I plan on trying it with no sugar. And I think the best way to add the sweet potato is to bake it just like you would a regular baked potato with the skin on.
VERY GOOD AND EASY TO MAKE
We did not enjoy this at all. There was no sugar or vanilla in this recipe. I always make a recipe to specs the first time but I will stick to my regular recipe before trying this again. By adding all the liquid in at once Mabee it difficult to get the smooth texture that I wanted.
It was easy to make and delicious! I'll be using this recipe in the future.
