Old-Fashioned Sweet Potato Pie

38 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 4
  • 3 6
  • 2 6
  • 1 8

This is a down home fresh sweet potato pie. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as my family.

By Lisa H

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix the sweet potatoes, eggs, evaporated milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt. Pour into the pie crust.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Top with whipped topping or serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 78.9mg; sodium 400.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022