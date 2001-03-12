Old-Fashioned Sweet Potato Pie

I too am surprised anyone would blindly make this without adding sugar, although I'm not convinced that the ommission of sugar by Lisa was an accident. That said, I would never, ever use canned sweet potatoes to make this pie or any pie. Nor would I boil them. I bake mine to maximize the natural sweetness and flavor that sweet potatoes (actually Yams) are famous for. Yes, it's more of a hassle that way but if I was only after convenience then I'd buy a ready-made pie instead of making my own. I added the sugar amounts suggested by diab96 and also added more clove and less nutmeg than the recipe calls for. Not quite a complete swapping of the two amounts but about halfway inbetween that and what the recipe calls for. Sorry, no exact measurements. I tend to wing it and forgot to write down the precise amounts. I also added 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract (real, not the fake stuff).