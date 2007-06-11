Sweet Potato Pie II

As I love sweet potatoes I was initially just looking for any recipes featuring them when I stumbled upon this pie recipe. What attracted me first to it, was the line about the brother who loved this pie so much he learned to make it. It reminded me so much of my brother who is hardly interested in cooking, only in eating the end product... ;-) So I was very interested the effect the pie would have on my brother when I made it for my family. Well, they all loved it although they had never tried anything like it, as sweet potatoes are not traditionally used in my country, especially not in cakes/pies. I was asked so many times to make it again and again and had to give out the recipe lots of times. Well, the end of the story: It's now my brother's favourite cake/pie and he actually learned to make it (although he still needs a little bit of help - he's getting there). Tanks for a wonderful recipe that has worked every time! (Well, once I added a little bit too much nutmeg for my taste, but nobody seemed to notice...) Note: As a pastry I made Jamie Oliver's Sweet Shortcrust Pastry from his book The Naked Chef. I think it works really well with the filling.