Sweet Potato Pie II
My brother loved this pie so much that he learned to make it.
EXCELLENT! Very easy and tasty! For those of you who claimed that the filling was too "mooshy", try baking the potatoes in the oven and not boiling them. Baking them intensifies the flavor of the potatoes.Read More
Recipe is good, but mine is better. Add a half teaspoon of lemon extract and vanilla extract; instead of all evaporated milk, add half evaporated milk and half sweet condensed milk. Will not need to use so much sugar. Prepare in pie crust and freeze until ready to cook. Prepare and keep in the freezer to have year round.Read More
I made his recipe for my boyfriend and he absolutely loves it. He is VERY picky when it comes to sweet potato pie (usually only liking his mother's) but he is in love with this one. I made one slight change. I substituted the evaporated milk for eggnog. The eggnog gave it and entirely different twist that was absolutely wonderful. I also let it bake about 10 minutes longer so the center firms up. This recipe is now my standard.
This splendidly spicy, buttery rendition of the Old South Favorite is more historically authentic by using brown sugar and remembering to add GINGER to the spices. Very early American, old fashioned and perfectly delicious. Can also be doubled for two pies.
I followed the recipe and I didn't really like that much. I found it tasted to much like pumpkin pie. Not quite what I was looking for. The filling was a little chunky and I had to cook it longer then what was recomended and it still came out too mooshy. A good recipe if your looking for something like a pumpkin pie with a little twist though.
I have made this sweet potato pie 4 times. Followed the recipe, made no alterations or substitutions and the pies were great. Am no longer making pumpkin pie as this is so much better.
This pie tastes great but it's too airy and fell apart even when cold. There is also way too much butter. I made a note to reduce the butter by half next time and to not beat the whites separately. The baking time was a bit short.. needed 15 minutes more baking, but I guess that depends on the type of pie plate you are using.
Oh my Gosh! This is the best sweet potato pie I have ever had. I usually spend $8 on one from a bakery and now my family and I love this one. I can't believe how good this is and in such a short time! I used canned yams and half&half because I did not have milk. I also made my own crust(French Pastry Pie Crust on this site, also a winner) and used a spingform pan. My sweet potato recipe search is over! You gotta try this you will love it!
Very good recipe...nice texture and flavor. I would recommend that the sugar be reduced. The amount in the recipe made the pie much too sweet. I will be making this one for Thanksgiving Day dinner instead of my usual pumpkin. (later) I did make this pie for T-Day dinner. No one could tell the difference between this and pumpkin.
I also had to leave my pie in the oven for an extra twenty minutes because it still looked pretty jiggly in the middle. The extra time allowed the top to get a nice golden brown crust on it, and when cooled, it caramelized. It's a tasty pie, and it looks great. If there's anyone who doesn't like the texture of pumpkin but does like the flavor, this would be a great substitute. Everyone at Thanksgiving liked it, but it didn't stand out because we also had pumpkin pie. It would definitely be perfect for when it's the only spiced pie.
My boys absolutely LOVED this pie and so did I. Made this recipe with a few of the recommended adjustments. I baked the potatoes instead of boiling them. We prefer a dense sweet potato pie so I did not separate the eggs. I eliminated the additional white sugar and made my own crust using another fabulous recipe on this site. The pie came out more dense, yet still very light. Served with a dollop of whipped topping. Perfect!
This pie recipe is sooo yummy!!! I baked my sweet potatoes for about an hour in a 350 degree oven instead of boiling them. The flavor was enhanced tremendously by this simple change. I also reduced the amount of white sugar to about 1/8 cup (2 Tbs) because I felt that the baked sweet potatoes tasted so naturally sweet. It received rave reviews from both mine and my boyfriend's family!
We smoke this pie in our smoker, at about 275, until the center sets. It is AWESOME! When smoked, it tastes like toasted marshmallows on the top of the pie. Wouldn't change a thing!
so far, I have not liked this, i am willing to admit it may have been me, so I am going to try again. The one good this I discovered though is that if you top with marshmallows in the last 5 mins, it really yummy.
My girlfriend ate this and said not only did she like it better than pumpkin pie, but it was the best pie she had ever eaten.
This pie was so good and I don't even care for sweet potatoe pie like that! While growing up my mom always made this pie during the holiday season. My daughter and husband who are not fans of any type of sweets loved this. I did double everything and added a couple of things which are things my mom has always used in her pies. Brushed the edges of pie crusts with egg whites and baked for about 5-7 mins before pouring pie mix. I used 1/2 cup of sweetened condensed milk and 1/2 cup of evap. milk, 1/2 cup white sugar and 1 1/4 cup brown sugar b/c of the amount of cinnamon used (1 tbsp) AND b/c this pie is not sweet potatoe pie unless its sweet, lol. Added 1 tbsp vanilla flavor and 1 tsp all spice. One thing about sweet potatoe pie is that you have to make it according to your taste. So what may work for some may not work for others. I read a lot of the reviews before making my pies and thanks to those who provided the great tips. So good luck and enjoy!
The pie came out beautifully. I have made Sweet Potato pie from a can before but never from scratch. This one definitely looks and from the compliments I received tastes better. I did bake my sweet potatoes wrapped in foil for about an hour before cooling for pie recipe. As most other reviewers this helps to get more of the sweet potato flavor. I ended up only needing two and a half large sweet potatoes to meet the two cup requirements. I will be using this recipe from now on, Thanks.
This was my first attempt at sweet potato pie, and I have to say, we weren't disappointed! The only changes I made were I added 1 tsp vanilla and 2 tbs dark rum.
Very good pie. I will make this again. I did not use the butter by accident and it still was such a great pie. I also added in vanilla extract. Next time I will use less sugar. It is very sweet. I roasted instead of boiling the potatoes. I also had to cook this for 20 minutes longer than the directions stated.
Excellent Recipe. After readng all the reviews about how airy this pie was I did not fold in the egg whites but just beat them in with the yolks. My husband likes crunchy toppings, so after I filled the pie shell I sprinkled butter cake mix on top and scattered some chopped pecans. I sprayed parkay buttery spray on top (no fat or calories) then I baked it in the oven. My husband loved it. I also used a half cut of parkay buttery spray instead of the butter to make it healthy. Thanks for a GREAT recipe
I replaced the ginger with a fourth as much of ground cloves because ginger = pumpkin pie to me (1/4 teaspoon for two pies, would be 1/8th for one) and halved the sugar. 1 cup of sugar total, 1/2 brown and 1/2 white Doing this allowed me to replace my tried and true, modified and tested over the years, sweet potato pie recipe (lost in a move). Everyone loved it! Note: Folding in the egg whites makes for a fluffier/higher pie which I learned a few years into making these for the holidays. So it's worth the trouble. My only complaint is how long it took to set. Needed 15 extra minutes of baking total. Picture perfect when done.
As I love sweet potatoes I was initially just looking for any recipes featuring them when I stumbled upon this pie recipe. What attracted me first to it, was the line about the brother who loved this pie so much he learned to make it. It reminded me so much of my brother who is hardly interested in cooking, only in eating the end product... ;-) So I was very interested the effect the pie would have on my brother when I made it for my family. Well, they all loved it although they had never tried anything like it, as sweet potatoes are not traditionally used in my country, especially not in cakes/pies. I was asked so many times to make it again and again and had to give out the recipe lots of times. Well, the end of the story: It's now my brother's favourite cake/pie and he actually learned to make it (although he still needs a little bit of help - he's getting there). Tanks for a wonderful recipe that has worked every time! (Well, once I added a little bit too much nutmeg for my taste, but nobody seemed to notice...) Note: As a pastry I made Jamie Oliver's Sweet Shortcrust Pastry from his book The Naked Chef. I think it works really well with the filling.
I loved it!! I made this recipe for thanksgiving & it was hit with the entire family!! I did add a teaspoon of lemon extract for that extra zest...
This is absolutely the best sweet potato pie I ever had! My husband usually makes our pies and he's pretty good at it, but this time I thought I'd give it a try and it was a great success! He loves it and so do I. Thanks for a wonderful recipe...I'll definately use it again.
This pie was incredible. What made it over-the-top for me was roasting the sweet potatoes until they were well carmelized and mushy. Thanks for this great recipe!
This recipe is great. I've used this recipe for about 7 years now and this Thanksgiving I pulled it out again to whip one up. I only had dark brown sugar this time and to my surprise, it made it so much more delicious than any others I have ever made. As much as I enjoy this pie recipe as-is, I will be using dark brown sugar from now on! Thanks for sharing.
Absolutely scrumptious !!! My husband says this is better than any pumpkin pie he ever ate. A new favorite with my family.
Oh My Gosh! This was the best sweet potato pie I have ever ever had. My son, my husband and I were very happy with it. Serve it warm with cool whip on top. Out of this world. I actually used a can of yams and a pilsbury pie crust. It was quick and delicious. Thank you for this recipe. It is a keeper.
This was my first time making this type of pie. Very easy and a nice base for you to experiment with. I did omit the white sugar. It was sweet enough using only brown sugar. If you don't separate the eggs, it will have the consistency more like pumpkin pie. I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla, juice of half a lemon and the zest. I only had pumpkin pie spice, so I used a teaspoon instead of separate spices. Also, I usually bake my crust first until golden brown before filling and baking.
This pie was VERY sweet. I doubled it, baked both and put one cooked pie in the freezer, tightly wrapped after cooling. The one we ate warm was spicy and delicious with whipped cream --the one that we defrosted and served cold a week later was even better! I've never frozen a pie before so this was one successful experiment :) I will cut back on the sugar a smidge next time, though, or save this recipe for a "holiday-pie".
Excellant! Made mini pies out of this in muffin cups and they turned out great!
Me and my 4 year old made this because he always says he wants potato pie. I wasn't sure he would like it hes picky but he loved I thought it was great too. It tastes a lot like pumpkin pie.
This pie was very easy to make but needed an extra 15 minutes in the oven. I realize the difference between a gas and electric oven. Mine is now electric.
This was delicious! It is flavorful and yet light. Much better than my other recipe.
This recipe is wonderful! My husband doesn't like pumpkin pie, so i thought i'd try this instead and he LOVED it! I followed some of the suggestions of others and didn't separate the eggs and i didn't add the white sugar. I had to cook the pie for an extra 16 minutes (my oven cooks a little cool). I baked the sweetpotatoes and mashed them with the butter (which would have made a lovely side dish all on its own) then added the rest of the ingredients. This is SOOOO good!
The recipe turned out great.....tasting better than my pumpkin pie recipe. I did modify the recipe just a bit....incorporating the eggs all at once instead of beting the egg whites separate (serious time saver) and using sweetened condensed milk instead of the evaporated milk AND sugar. I doubled the recipe tto make two pies and they both came out perfectly fine. I would recommend baking tthe sweet potatoes in the oven for two hours and using a food processor to make the potatoes smooth for a better texture. This recipe even allows for a slight mishap of forgetting to turn the oven temperature down. THANKS FOR THE GREAT RECIPE!!!!
My husband said it was ok, but I didn't like it and will not make it again. It tastes like potatoes.
Best Sweet Potato Pie I've tasted. Quick and easy to make. I would highly recommend it and will make it again.
i love this it's so Eazy. I add about another 1/4 of cup of sweet potato also 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice . and cook till i see its firm all the way to the center . every one loves this pie .also i use a deep pie dish .
Excellent. I did add the lemon juice and vanilla that another recipe suggested. I also baked the sweet potatoes in the oven instead of boiling for better flavor. Will make again.
This is the best sweet potato pie I have ever had! I've gone thru many recipes but this one is by far the best. One small tip: this pie is even better on the next day, so making it ahead of time is a great idea. I took it to a Thanksgiving get together and everyone was raving about it. Since doubled the recipe I had plenty leftover at home which did not last too long because we just ate it up too fast - Yeah, go with this one, it is without a doubt a WINNER!
Great pie! Only thing is there's a little too much sugar in it. I'm a sweet lover and this was a little much for me. Great balance of the rest of the spices and the fluffiness was great. Next time I will cut the white sugar in half.
This is an excellent pie. Very sweet, but that's the nature of sweet potatoes! Don't cut corners and add the eggs all at once as this ruins the fluffy texture. I will definitely make this pie again.
WOW. LOVED IT. Small change. I did not add the white sugar, it was plenty sweet w/out it. And I decreased the ginger/nutmeg by a pinch, because I didn't want my pie to taste like a pumpkin pie.
This is a delicious pie as it was my first sweet potato pie I've ever made. However it does require a longer time in the oven which is why I gave it fours stars. Also it is very important to FOLD in the pie mixture with the whites/sugar. It makes it fluffy. I Let mine cool and placed it in the fridge to set and served it with whip cream. It has such a nice taste as I am not fond of pumpkin pie. Also, I did use canned sweet potatoes.
This is the first time I've made a sweet potato pie. I wanted to see how I'd do on my own without asking my Mom how to do it. It's very, very good. But my Mom's pie still tops it. I was actually trying to make 2 pies, but came up a bit short on mashed potatoes. And although I didn't increase the ingredients to accomodate the extra potatoes, it still tastes great (not too sweet). It's so good I'm going to make it for Thanksgiving this year.
My family & I had never tried a Sweet Potato Pie before! It's become a family favorite!
Really great. Not your traditional custard pie, light and airy. (if you leave it in the fridge overnight is more dense) Huge hit a my party. Piled high with real whipped cream. Didn't change a thing. I might bake potatoes next time. Have used twice and now will be my standard Sweet potato Pie. Good Job
This is the best ever! My husband LOVES sweet potato pie and he loves this recipe. The ginger adds a special something to make it pop! I have the recipe memorized after one try!
Great. This is a new thanksgiving staple. It is amazing what the egg whites do to this pie. It is like eating a candies sweet potato and the texture is gooey and kind of crispy.
needed to bake for 15 min more, but I loved the way the top carmelized.
Absolutely Awesome!!! I make this pie for as a dinner in itself, since sweet potatoes are so good for us! Instead of using the condensed milk I use plain yogurt and it works perfect. Also, the leftovers are delicious as breakfast.
My husband was skeptical: "Sweet Potatoes??" After his first bite, he declared that I would have to make this pie for any all winter holiday dinners! SOOOOOO delicious!!! My favorite pie ever. (used Grandma Ruth's pie crust)
I ate a slice of this pie about out of the oven, and really loved it... However, I became kinda bored eating it at room temperature, and put it in the refrigerator: delicious. A bit too light, "airy", at room temperature, but definitely wonderful right out of the oven or refrigerated.
This pie tasted better than my grandmother's! I used fresh sweet potatoes that I baked instead of boiled and I think it added to the flavor of the pie. This pie is on permanent rotation!!
WOW! I was so impressed with this recipe. Being in Canada we hear about Sweet Potato Pie, but you really don't meet anyone who knows how to make it .. or has even had it for that matter. So I figured if I was going to get a chance to taste it I was just gunna have to make it. This was the one I decided upon. I reduced the Nutmeg, and Ginger by half, because I generally don't like those ingredients in recipes, but after I've made it that way I may try it full strength. I was so so impressed though. SUCH a good pie. It was a total hit at my house. I could have sat down by myself and ate the whole thing. lol Of course I wouldn't .. but I could have. SO SO good. Simular to pumpkin pie, but better. Thanks so much for posting it!
this will be my go to recipe for sweet potato pie. The only thing i changed was to reduce the brown sugar by 1/2. Everyone loved the pie, i gave pies out as gifts to my family and each one called to rave about how they ate the entire pie by themselves. :-)
This pie is easy to make and tastes delicious! I added Brandy flavor to it.
I am from the south and I have to say that this pie is better than my mother's.It is so good and worth the effort to make it. I think that the egg whites are what makes this pie so much lighter than other pies.
This pie was great! it was so easy to make.
The best pie I ever ate! I increased the spices a little, and what a pie! I am the official baker for family holidays now.
Maybe I did something wrong, because this recipe has gotten such great reviews, but I really didn't like this sweet potato pie. I followed some reviewer's suggestions and did not separate the whites, but after baking I didn't like the consistency. Too similar to just mashed sweet potato for me. I used boiled sweet potatos which I mashed by hand, next time I try a sweet potato pie recipe I think that I'll blend them instead of mashing. The pie was also way too sweet, it's cloying makes it hard to eat very many bites.
Delicious sweet potato pie! Very southern. Only requires around 2-2 1/2 large potatoes. Let cook thoroughly. Place aluminum foil loosely over pie to avoid over-browning.
Wow, super yummy, never had sweet potato pie before, I wanted to try something different and found this recipe and just loved it, it would have been even better if I would have got one more piece but the family finished it off the first day!!!
The only change I made was to add vanilla and lemon flavoring, as one other reviewer suggested. It's so delicious, my picky husband asked me to make it again, after he devoured the first one!
THIS IS THE BEST RECIPE I HAVE EVER HAD AND IT IS A WINNER WHENEVER I MAKE THANKS
Love this Recipe!!!!
My family loved this recipe. My brother said that after tasting this pie only one word came to his mind: SECONDS! This is some good pie and deserves 5 stars not 4 and 1/2
I made this pie for Thanksgiving. My husband's family came over and luckily I made two of them or they would have left me with an empty pie plate. I put in some fresh grated ginger and left out the white sugar because I thought the brown sugar was enough. It was my first sweet potato pie and it was a hit.
I had never made pie until this pie. I used pillbury pie crust instead of making my own as a short cut. But this came out amazing and I will now be using it for every holiday. You will love this recipe.
This was very good pie. I have absolutely no complaints. I did need to cook it for about ten minutes longer than the directions said.
This was a very easy recipe and my husband liked it alot. I think next time I will put foil around the edge of the pie and bake it a little while first. I like a brown flakey crust.
i'm not from the south, but my husband is and he requested sweet potato pie for thanksgiving. i had never even had sweet potato pie before. he gave me a high five when he tasted it. i cook all the time, and this is the first time that i have ever gotten a high five! fantastic. i would recommend a deep dish crust though, i had too much filling for a regular crust.
I tried many of the sweet potato pie recipes from this site and from shared family recipes. None can hold a candle to this pie. Sweet Potato Pie II is so rich and creamy, it matches to perfect flavor with the perfect texture... and let's face it, texture is very important for this type of pie.
First time ever to make a sweet potato pie - it was easy, tasted good and everyone liked it. Will make again.
This is a very good recipe. I've made it several times and have made a few discoveries: 1) bake your sweet potatoes - don't boil them. This makes for a more concentrated flavor. 2) puree them in the food processor - don't just mash them (my family doesn't like the fibrous texture when they're just mashed). 3) reduce the amount of sugar - I used 3/4 cup this last time. 4) Grate your own whole nutmegs, and use fresh ginger rather than the powdered stuff for a spicier kick.
I prepared this recipe to make a pie for Thanksgiving 2005. The recipe was easy and quick. The pie was great. I will use this recipe from now on. I used can sweet potatoes instead of peeling fresh potatoes. It was still great. Thank you Cathy for sharing your recipe.
Excellent recipe. Pie is fluffy and smooth. Highly recommend!
cooked this the night before thanksgiving and gave my dad a sample piece. he rated it "the best sweet potato pie he ever tasted." that is really saying something because he has been eating it since he was a kid. i used the Mrs. Smith deep dish pie crust and light brown sugar. totally fab.
I'd never made a sweet potato pie before. I used this recipe & it turned out PERFECT. It tasted better than some of the vets' pies in my family :~) I also used N.Nero's (see comment below) flaky pie crust recipe. I would definitely recommend this recipe!
I made this instead of pumpkin pie on a lark. It is fantastic. I think it might be my new favorite recipe. I used Trader Joe's pie crust and it was so easy. Great recipe!!
Made this pie 2010 Thanksgiving!! It was a big hit. The only thing I added was 1/2 teas of Vanilla flavoring. The second batch the potatoes were completly cooled (I microwaved them) and the Batter was a little lumpy. I recommend mixing while the potatoes are still a little warm. I did have to bake the pie almost 20 minutes longer. This will be my standard recipe!
great recipe, the separated eggs make this a winner as a pie or even just as a sweet potato casserole.
I liked this recipe, it was very good. I didn't make it into a pie though, I doubled the recipe, spooned it into a casserole dish, put a layer of pecans over it, then marshmellows and it turned out awesome.
This the best sweet potato pie I have ever had! I added more of the spices to mine. Great Job!!
This pie is SOO good and very easy to make. This will be my permanant recipe for sweet potato pie from now on!
Yum!!!
LOVED this pie.
Great recipe. I used a tbsp of flour for a firmer texture. The filling is excellent baked inside the mini Graham cracker cups.
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but I ended up with enough for a pie and a half, but I'm sure it was my error somehow. At any rate, I had lots of mashed sweet potatoes left over, so what I did was fill up one pie crust with the regular pie filling, then poured the rest into the 2nd pie crust and it only filled up halfway. I added more of the mashed sweet potatoes and mixed them in, to fill up the 2nd pie crust. I did have to bake them about 10 minutes longer than stated, but that could just be my oven. Anyway, I really liked both pies, but I actually liked the pie with the extra sweet potatoes in it better! I think that in the future, I will add another cup/cup and a half of sweet potatoes to the recipe and bake 2 pies with a thicker filling. I also cheated and used pumpkin pie spice, rather than individual amounts of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Either way, both pies were very tasty and I will be making this every holiday season.
This pie was wonderful. It was my first attempt at sweet potato pie and it was easy and turned out perfect. I made it with 3 large sweet potatos, but kept all the other ingredients the same. It made enough for 2 pies and they were delish! Thank you. This ones going in the recipe box for sure.
This was so good I used white sugar instead of brown and added a tsp. of vanilla I also used canned sweet potatoes Thank you I will be making this again!!!!!
This is a really good tasting recipe. However my husband and I weren't too thrilled with the consistency. Next time I think I will follow the advice of other reviews and skip beating the eggs. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is a great recipe, very simple and delicious. My husband is diabetic so the only change I made was I only used 1/2 cup brown sugar and used 1/4 cup of truvia. Plenty sweet! Thank you I will be keeping this one!!
Flavor was good, but I like a more traditional texture. This was too mushy. I had to cook it about 30 min. longer than recipe said for it to set. I used a 9" deep dish pie shell and it filled up to the top. Guess that was why it took so long to cook. Don't plan on making it again.
Wow, this recipes is so good! I consider myself a pretty good cook, but not so much of a baker, but this recipe was very easy. Even though it said masher potatoes, i did'nt know if I should just mash them or puree them, I used a hand mixer so there were a few little lumps of sweet potatoes in it but I think it gave it a more homemade taste to it, very very good, my friends and family loved it, this will be on our thanksgiving table!
All is can say is WOW! This pie was amazing! I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone raved about it! We liked it so much that we made another one the following day since the first one was devoured completely! I will never make pumpkin pie again as this pie is so much better. :)
Easy and quite tasty!!! One of the best sweet potato pies I have had!!! I had extra mashed sweet potatoes that I used to make sweet potato pancakes!!!
This is a delicious pie. You have to use a 9-inch DEEP dish pie shell. I used fresh sweet potatoes that I cooked in the microwave. GREAT recipe!!!
