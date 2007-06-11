Sweet Potato Pie II

My brother loved this pie so much that he learned to make it.

By Cathy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the sweet potatoes, butter, egg yolks, brown sugar, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and evaporated milk. Mix together well.

  • Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; add 1/4 cup sugar and fold into sweet potato mixture.

  • Pour into pie shell and bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Reduce heat and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 60.2g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 81.6mg; sodium 361.1mg. Full Nutrition
