Sugar Nut Bars
These are wonderful cake like dessert bars rolled in powdered sugar.
Really really really good. I added about two tablespoon of corn starch to measure 2 cups of flour because I didn't have cake flour. A good substitution - I also used pecans and added about 1 tsp. of salt. Very easy and quite addicting. Satisfies a sweet tooth for sure!
These bars are basically just flour, brown sugar, and butter so the texture was grainy and heavy. It was super dense and had no depth of flavor, it was just an overly sweet lump.
