Sugar Nut Bars

These are wonderful cake like dessert bars rolled in powdered sugar.

By Pamela Cresswell

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and blend together with the brown sugar. Remove from heat; set aside to cool.

  • Add the flour, baking powder, vanilla and chopped nuts.

  • Pour into prepared pan and bake at 250 degrees F (120 degrees C) for 50 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Cut into bars and roll in confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 50.9mg. Full Nutrition
