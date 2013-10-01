Pumpkin Torte II

This recipe was very easy to follow. I did however change a little bit as I can not have regular sugar. What I did was in place of the sugar I use Agave Nectar so the portion was for 3/4 cup of sugar I used 7TBSP +1 1/2 tsp of agave because of the liquid I reduced the milk down to 3 oz. Like another I used cool whip in place of the egg whites. I also only used the microwave to heat up the pumpkin mixture since I didn't have to melt the sugar but wanted to cook the egg yolk some. I use the Agave as it has a very low glycemic index level and it good for diabetics. It also has a very long shelf life as it doesn't crystallize. My family loves it a lot it will be one recipe that I will use a lot