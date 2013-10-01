Pumpkin Torte II
This pumpkin dessert has a graham cracker crust and cream cheese and pumpkin layers. It's finished with whipped topping and walnuts.
I loved this but did not want to serve raw egg so I substituted the egg whites in to the Pumpkin mixture with half a 8 oz, container of Cool Whip. It was just perfect.Read More
We weren't a big fan of this - I don't know if it's because I used freshly cooked instead of canned pumpkin, but the top didn't solidify well and the flavors didn't really seem to mix. Glad others like it - I'll not be trying it again.Read More
Made this for a potluck at work and it was absolutly great! When you put it in the refrigerator it's real liquidy and I was worried it wouldn't gel, but it turned out finet! And it didn't get runny after sitting out for hours. Taste was wonderful! Many compliments.
This is a delicious recipe, very light. One reviewer mentioned not wanting to serve raw egg, but there is no raw egg in here! You cook the pumpkin mixture on the stove.
Absolute heaven!!! I love this recipe, it is sooooo much better than pumpkin pie! I made it for work and they loved it, even though it serves 18 my pan was empty when it was time to go home. I am so looking forward to making this for my family for thanksgiving this year.
This recipe was very easy to follow. I did however change a little bit as I can not have regular sugar. What I did was in place of the sugar I use Agave Nectar so the portion was for 3/4 cup of sugar I used 7TBSP +1 1/2 tsp of agave because of the liquid I reduced the milk down to 3 oz. Like another I used cool whip in place of the egg whites. I also only used the microwave to heat up the pumpkin mixture since I didn't have to melt the sugar but wanted to cook the egg yolk some. I use the Agave as it has a very low glycemic index level and it good for diabetics. It also has a very long shelf life as it doesn't crystallize. My family loves it a lot it will be one recipe that I will use a lot
I made this dessert for Thanksgiving and it was spectacular! It is a lot of work, but it is well worth it. The pumpkin layer was light and creamy and so much better than just plain pumpkin pie. I let it refrigerate overnight then sprinkled cinnamon sugar over the whip cream topping before serving. Excellent recipe!
I made mini tortes with this. All I did is use mini muffin tins and followed the recipe. It's fun to do a medley of mini desserts like pecan tarts, key lime tarts, and cranberry brownie bites, so people can try all of them. When presented on a tierd display, they look ravishing.
I don't like regular pumpkin pie. This is very good. Even my two daughters liked it.
Absolutely the best pumpkin dessert I've ever eaten. My sister served this and she had used cinnamon graham crackers for the crust and topped it with candied walnuts. Delish.
This recipe is one of the best. I will make this over and over again. Everyone loved it.
Excellent recipe, well worth the effort to make!
LOVE this recipe! I've been making this every year for thanksgiving and my family loves it!
I have made this recipe for Thanksgiving for several years and it has turned into a request for many birthdays as well!! A nephew in college, a great-niece a son, and now for Christmas as well! It's a given that's just what I always bring!!!
This is a hit every year in the fall. Everyone raves about it when I share. :)
Very easy to make. Very light and tasty. My sweet potato pie loving family could not get enough. I followed the recipe as written. Thanks for the great dessert!
I made this and it was a big hit at my luncheon. Now I must make it again for my coworkers :)
no changes. made 3 times. we keep it in freezer, precut into serving pcs
Amazing!!!
It was Perfect!! I love to add a bit more spices when I make anything with pumpkin
