Pumpkin Torte II

This pumpkin dessert has a graham cracker crust and cream cheese and pumpkin layers. It's finished with whipped topping and walnuts.

cook:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 5 mins
prep:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl, mix the graham cracker crumbs and margarine. Evenly press into prepared pan to form a crust.

  • Blend together the cream cheese, eggs and sugar; evenly spread over crust and bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Set aside to cool.

  • In a 2 quart saucepan, combine the pumpkin, egg yolks, milk, 3/4 cup sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool.

  • Combine gelatin and cold water in a small bowl and allow to soften for 5 minutes. Mix in boiling water to dissolve. Stir into the pumpkin mixture.

  • In a mixing bowl, beat egg whites until frothy. Gradually add 1/2 cup sugar; beat until stiff. Fold into pumpkin mixture and pour over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours, and cut into squares. Top with whipped topping and sprinkle with walnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 125mg; sodium 582.1mg. Full Nutrition
